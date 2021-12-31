Fortem Financial Group, Llc Buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Match Group Inc, Sells Electronic Arts Inc, Verizon Communications Inc,

New Purchases: XLK, MTCH, XLI, XLC, YUM, AIG, BLDR, ECL, EXPE, IT, TSN, SKYT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Match Group Inc, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, sells Electronic Arts Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, , Incyte Corp, eBay Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fortem Financial Group, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Fortem Financial Group, Llc owns 170 stocks with a total value of $219 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

KLA Corp (KLAC) - 11,633 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 12,292 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84% Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 17,360 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.56% JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U (AMJ) - 269,201 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 26,872 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.47%

Fortem Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $157.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 14,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fortem Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $175.53, with an estimated average price of $144.36. The stock is now traded at around $118.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 12,163 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fortem Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61. The stock is now traded at around $102.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 7,446 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fortem Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88. The stock is now traded at around $74.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 9,572 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fortem Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Yum Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $122 and $138.86, with an estimated average price of $128.06. The stock is now traded at around $123.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fortem Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in American International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.72 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $56.98. The stock is now traded at around $58.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fortem Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 83.64%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $446.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 8,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fortem Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 70.31%. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $130.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 15,726 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fortem Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc by 60.61%. The purchase prices were between $25.47 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $26.75. The stock is now traded at around $27.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 57,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fortem Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 169.27%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $39.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 25,408 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fortem Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc by 135.52%. The purchase prices were between $56.41 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $62.82. The stock is now traded at around $64.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 12,756 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fortem Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 100.36%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $63.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 14,979 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fortem Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21.

Fortem Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Fortem Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.

Fortem Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in Piedmont Lithium Inc. The sale prices were between $50.86 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $58.5.

Fortem Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in Unum Group. The sale prices were between $22.38 and $28.63, with an estimated average price of $25.58.

Fortem Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.