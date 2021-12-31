Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys Applied Materials Inc, Broadcom Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Sells Intel Corp, Skyworks Solutions Inc, The Mosaic Co

- New Purchases: WOLF, AA, BRKR, M, EPAM, POWI, VOYA, HUBG, KRG, SITM, AZEK, SPWR, VICR, KD, LVLU, ONL,
- Added Positions: AMAT, AVGO, JNJ, NXPI, F, JCI, MET, NVDA, NI, TSLA, HIG, ABT, RRX, MKSI, SCI, UTHR, ATR, CVX, EQT, HOLX, LSCC, TOL, AGCO, ANSS, INGR, FR, THG, MTCH, MKTX, SPGI, TAP, WWD, APPS, FB, WDAY, TPH, HPE, KNSL, AFG, CTRA, HAIN, IBM, LEG, O, RF, VSAT, HBI, WU, SIX, ENV, RUN, AXP, WTRG, AJG, AZPN, CADE, CADE, BIIB, DAR, DVA, DKS, EWBC, GEF, IIVI, ILMN, KIM, MDU, NEU, RPM, XPO, WSM, CVLT, REXR, TWTR, BRX, SYF, YETI, CRNC, VCSH, RAMP, ALK, ADS, AMED, AMKR, IVZ, AIRC, ASH, BKH, BYD, CBT, ELY, CPT, CSL, CASY, CHH, CHDN, COHR, CMC, NNN, CMP, CUZ, CR, CFR, EGP, EPR, EXEL, FNB, FCN, FCFS, PACW, FFIN, FLS, FLR, FL, GATX, GBCI, HAE, HWC, HOG, HE, MLKN, HXL, HIW, HFC, ICUI, IDA, INCY, IART, IBOC, IP, JBLU, JW.A, KMT, KEX, KNX, LHCG, SR, LAMR, LANC, LFUS, MAC, MTZ, MAT, MMS, MPW, MCY, MIDD, MUR, NOV, NEOG, NBIX, NJR, NYCB, JWN, NWE, NUVA, ORI, OHI, OSK, PNM, PSB, PDCO, PENN, PKI, PRGO, PPC, PNFP, PII, QDEL, RYN, RGEN, SAIA, SAFM, SGMS, SMG, SIGI, SLGN, SSD, SON, SWX, LSI, STAA, SRCL, AXON, THC, TEX, TTEK, TCBI, TXRH, THO, TKR, ACIW, UMBF, UBSI, X, KMPR, OLED, URBN, VLY, VMI, VTR, VSH, WSO, WBS, WTFC, WEX, XRX, TNL, LDOS, DEI, IBKR, ACM, G, TDC, IRDM, CFX, LEA, PEB, CIT, SBRA, TRGP, VC, HII, ACHC, POST, SRC, RH, DOC, TNDM, PCTY, HQY, SYNH, STOR, QRVO, UE, NSA, WING, UNVR, KHC, LITE, PEN, PFGC, MIME, MEDP, VVV, ADNT, PK, AM, BKR, CHX, ETRN, IAA, VNT, CNXC, DTM, AGG, IVV, VEA, VTWO,
- Reduced Positions: INTC, SWKS, SBNY, MOS, QCOM, TMO, TFX, IQV, CARR, MU, MSFT, AAPL, NTAP, GM, SEDG, FDS, UNH, CB, AMZN, BBY, MMC, ORCL, STLD, RKT, AON, EOG, AIG, AVY, C, GOOGL, JPM, LII, MRK, PGR, TTC, FIVE, GOOG, ADSK, AZTA, CBRL, CE, CINF, CRUS, EL, HELE, JBL, JNPR, MANH, NUE, PRU, RLI, RGLD, SLAB, SYNA, V, ENR, DOW, Y, BAC, CGNX, HD, ZD, MSM, MRCY, PG, MA, GNRC, MPC, CONE, GO, MMM, PLD, T, ACN, ADBE, AMD, AMT, ARW, BLK, BA, SAM, BMY, BLDR, COF, CAT, CIEN, CI, CSCO, CLF, KO, CMCSA, COP, COST, DHR, DE, ETN, LLY, EMR, XOM, NEE, GE, GT, LHX, HON, INTU, ISRG, LOW, MCD, MDT, MS, NFLX, NKE, NOC, PEP, PFE, LIN, CRM, SBUX, TXN, UNP, UPS, VZ, WMT, DIS, CHTR, PRI, FAF, HCA, NOW, FANG, ABBV, ETSY, CABO, PYPL, BHF, MRNA, VOO, AOS, AES, ABMD, ATVI, AYI, AAP, AFL, A, APD, ALB, ALGN, LNT, ALL, HES, AEE, AEP, AMP, AME, AMGN, APH, ADI, APA, ADM, AIZ, ATO, AN, AZO, ADP, AVB, TFC, BLL, BK, BAX, BDX, BIO, BWA, BSX, BRO, BF.B, CBRE, VIAC, CF, CHRW, CMS, CSX, CVS, CCMP, CDNS, CPB, KMX, CAH, CCL, CRI, CAR, CNC, LUMN, CERN, FIS, CRL, SCHW, CME, CHD, CTAS, CLX, TPR, CTSH, CL, CMA, DXC, CAG, CNX, ED, STZ, COO, CPRT, GLW, CCI, CW, DHI, XRAY, DTE, DRI, DECK, DVN, DXCM, DISCA, DLTR, D, DPZ, DOV, DD, DUK, DISH, ECL, EIX, EME, ETR, EFX, EQIX, EQR, RE, EXPE, EXPD, EXR, FMC, FICO, FAST, FRT, FITB, FE, FISV, BEN, FCX, GPS, GRMN, IT, GD, GIS, GPC, GILD, GPN, GS, HAL, HAS, PEAK, HSIC, HSY, HPQ, HRL, HUBB, HUM, HBAN, INFO, ITT, IEX, IDXX, ITW, TT, ICE, IFF, IPG, IRM, JBHT, SJM, JKHY, J, KBH, KLAC, K, KEY, KMB, KSS, MDLZ, KR, LKQ, LH, LRCX, LVS, LEN, BBWI, LNC, LYV, LMT, LPX, MTB, MTG, MGM, MAN, MRO, MAR, MAS, MKC, MCK, MTD, MCHP, MHK, MPWR, MCO, MSI, VTRS, NVR, NDAQ, NWL, NEM, NSC, ES, NTRS, ORLY, OXY, ODFL, OMC, OKE, PCAR, PNC, PPG, PPL, PKG, PTC, PH, PAYX, PBCT, PVH, PNW, PXD, RL, BKNG, PFG, PSA, PHM, RJF, REG, REGN, RNR, RMD, RHI, WRK, ROK, ROL, ROP, ROST, RCL, SBAC, POOL, SLM, SIVB, SLB, STX, SEE, SRE, SHW, SNA, SO, SWK, STT, STE, SF, SYK, NLOK, SNPS, TROW, TJX, TTWO, TECH, TDY, TER, TXT, TSCO, TRMB, TYL, TSN, UAL, USB, UAA, UDR, URI, UHS, VFC, VLO, VNO, VMC, WRB, GWW, WAB, WBA, WAFD, WM, WAT, ANTM, WST, EVRG, WDC, WY, WHR, WMB, WTW, WEC, WOR, WYNN, XEL, XLNX, ZBRA, ZBH, ZION, EBAY, CMG, L, CROX, TDG, PRG, EVR, IPGP, BR, TMUS, DAL, DFS, TEL, AWK, MSCI, DISCK, LOPE, VRSK, DG, CBOE, LYB, FRC, FLT, NLSN, KMI, FBHS, XYL, APTV, ENPH, PSX, PNR, NCLH, ZTS, CDW, NWS, NWSA, FOXF, ALLE, HLT, AAL, PAYC, NAVI, ANET, CTLT, CFG, CZR, KEYS, BLD, HRI, FTV, LW, HWM, IR, NVT, CDAY, FOXA, FOX, CTVA, AMCR, OTIS, OGN, VSCO, GXO, BND,
- Sold Out: HRC, EBS, KSU, COR, IDCC, NKTR, NTCT, TDS, TREE, KAR, CCSI, TR, ONON, SLVM, LQD,
For the details of Retirement Systems of Alabama's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/retirement+systems+of+alabama/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Retirement Systems of Alabama
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 8,107,014 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,852,454 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36%
- iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 16,714,526 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 233,505 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.12%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 158,572 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29%
Retirement Systems of Alabama initiated holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $92.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 315,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alcoa Corp (AA)
Retirement Systems of Alabama initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $61.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 245,007 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Macy's Inc (M)
Retirement Systems of Alabama initiated holding in Macy's Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.21 and $37.37, with an estimated average price of $27.38. The stock is now traded at around $23.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 405,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)
Retirement Systems of Alabama initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $564.07 and $717.49, with an estimated average price of $644.62. The stock is now traded at around $486.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 18,795 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bruker Corp (BRKR)
Retirement Systems of Alabama initiated holding in Bruker Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $85.37, with an estimated average price of $80.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 133,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Power Integrations Inc (POWI)
Retirement Systems of Alabama initiated holding in Power Integrations Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.98 and $108.9, with an estimated average price of $98.14. The stock is now traded at around $78.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 79,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Retirement Systems of Alabama added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 215.99%. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $139.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 991,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Retirement Systems of Alabama added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 85.82%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $547.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 261,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Retirement Systems of Alabama added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 33.59%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $165.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,517,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)
Retirement Systems of Alabama added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 319.24%. The purchase prices were between $183.1 and $238.9, with an estimated average price of $213.32. The stock is now traded at around $199.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 381,716 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ford Motor Co (F)
Retirement Systems of Alabama added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 141.59%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $21.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,255,372 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MetLife Inc (MET)
Retirement Systems of Alabama added to a holding in MetLife Inc by 142.34%. The purchase prices were between $57.11 and $66.6, with an estimated average price of $62.75. The stock is now traded at around $66.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 940,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (HRC)
Retirement Systems of Alabama sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.Sold Out: Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS)
Retirement Systems of Alabama sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $33.11 and $53.48, with an estimated average price of $45.06.Sold Out: (COR)
Retirement Systems of Alabama sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.Sold Out: (KSU)
Retirement Systems of Alabama sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: InterDigital Inc (IDCC)
Retirement Systems of Alabama sold out a holding in InterDigital Inc. The sale prices were between $65.96 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $69.78.Sold Out: Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)
Retirement Systems of Alabama sold out a holding in Nektar Therapeutics. The sale prices were between $10.83 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $14.38.
Here is the complete portfolio of Retirement Systems of Alabama. Also check out:
1. Retirement Systems of Alabama's Undervalued Stocks
2. Retirement Systems of Alabama's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Retirement Systems of Alabama's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Retirement Systems of Alabama keeps buying