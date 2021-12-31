Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys Applied Materials Inc, Broadcom Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Sells Intel Corp, Skyworks Solutions Inc, The Mosaic Co

New Purchases: WOLF, AA, BRKR, M, EPAM, POWI, VOYA, HUBG, KRG, SITM, AZEK, SPWR, VICR, KD, LVLU, ONL,

WOLF, AA, BRKR, M, EPAM, POWI, VOYA, HUBG, KRG, SITM, AZEK, SPWR, VICR, KD, LVLU, ONL, Added Positions: AMAT, AVGO, JNJ, NXPI, F, JCI, MET, NVDA, NI, TSLA, HIG, ABT, RRX, MKSI, SCI, UTHR, ATR, CVX, EQT, HOLX, LSCC, TOL, AGCO, ANSS, INGR, FR, THG, MTCH, MKTX, SPGI, TAP, WWD, APPS, FB, WDAY, TPH, HPE, KNSL, AFG, CTRA, HAIN, IBM, LEG, O, RF, VSAT, HBI, WU, SIX, ENV, RUN, AXP, WTRG, AJG, AZPN, CADE, CADE, BIIB, DAR, DVA, DKS, EWBC, GEF, IIVI, ILMN, KIM, MDU, NEU, RPM, XPO, WSM, CVLT, REXR, TWTR, BRX, SYF, YETI, CRNC, VCSH, RAMP, ALK, ADS, AMED, AMKR, IVZ, AIRC, ASH, BKH, BYD, CBT, ELY, CPT, CSL, CASY, CHH, CHDN, COHR, CMC, NNN, CMP, CUZ, CR, CFR, EGP, EPR, EXEL, FNB, FCN, FCFS, PACW, FFIN, FLS, FLR, FL, GATX, GBCI, HAE, HWC, HOG, HE, MLKN, HXL, HIW, HFC, ICUI, IDA, INCY, IART, IBOC, IP, JBLU, JW.A, KMT, KEX, KNX, LHCG, SR, LAMR, LANC, LFUS, MAC, MTZ, MAT, MMS, MPW, MCY, MIDD, MUR, NOV, NEOG, NBIX, NJR, NYCB, JWN, NWE, NUVA, ORI, OHI, OSK, PNM, PSB, PDCO, PENN, PKI, PRGO, PPC, PNFP, PII, QDEL, RYN, RGEN, SAIA, SAFM, SGMS, SMG, SIGI, SLGN, SSD, SON, SWX, LSI, STAA, SRCL, AXON, THC, TEX, TTEK, TCBI, TXRH, THO, TKR, ACIW, UMBF, UBSI, X, KMPR, OLED, URBN, VLY, VMI, VTR, VSH, WSO, WBS, WTFC, WEX, XRX, TNL, LDOS, DEI, IBKR, ACM, G, TDC, IRDM, CFX, LEA, PEB, CIT, SBRA, TRGP, VC, HII, ACHC, POST, SRC, RH, DOC, TNDM, PCTY, HQY, SYNH, STOR, QRVO, UE, NSA, WING, UNVR, KHC, LITE, PEN, PFGC, MIME, MEDP, VVV, ADNT, PK, AM, BKR, CHX, ETRN, IAA, VNT, CNXC, DTM, AGG, IVV, VEA, VTWO,

Montgomery, AL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Applied Materials Inc, Broadcom Inc, Johnson & Johnson, NXP Semiconductors NV, Ford Motor Co, sells Intel Corp, Skyworks Solutions Inc, The Mosaic Co, Signature Bank, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Retirement Systems of Alabama. As of 2021Q4, Retirement Systems of Alabama owns 922 stocks with a total value of $28.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Retirement Systems of Alabama's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/retirement+systems+of+alabama/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 8,107,014 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,852,454 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36% iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 16,714,526 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 233,505 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.12% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 158,572 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29%

Retirement Systems of Alabama initiated holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $92.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 315,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Retirement Systems of Alabama initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $61.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 245,007 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Retirement Systems of Alabama initiated holding in Macy's Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.21 and $37.37, with an estimated average price of $27.38. The stock is now traded at around $23.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 405,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Retirement Systems of Alabama initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $564.07 and $717.49, with an estimated average price of $644.62. The stock is now traded at around $486.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 18,795 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Retirement Systems of Alabama initiated holding in Bruker Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $85.37, with an estimated average price of $80.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 133,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Retirement Systems of Alabama initiated holding in Power Integrations Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.98 and $108.9, with an estimated average price of $98.14. The stock is now traded at around $78.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 79,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Retirement Systems of Alabama added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 215.99%. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $139.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 991,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Retirement Systems of Alabama added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 85.82%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $547.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 261,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Retirement Systems of Alabama added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 33.59%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $165.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,517,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Retirement Systems of Alabama added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 319.24%. The purchase prices were between $183.1 and $238.9, with an estimated average price of $213.32. The stock is now traded at around $199.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 381,716 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Retirement Systems of Alabama added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 141.59%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $21.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,255,372 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Retirement Systems of Alabama added to a holding in MetLife Inc by 142.34%. The purchase prices were between $57.11 and $66.6, with an estimated average price of $62.75. The stock is now traded at around $66.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 940,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Retirement Systems of Alabama sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Retirement Systems of Alabama sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $33.11 and $53.48, with an estimated average price of $45.06.

Retirement Systems of Alabama sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Retirement Systems of Alabama sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Retirement Systems of Alabama sold out a holding in InterDigital Inc. The sale prices were between $65.96 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $69.78.

Retirement Systems of Alabama sold out a holding in Nektar Therapeutics. The sale prices were between $10.83 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $14.38.