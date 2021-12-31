Bridge City Capital, LLC Buys IPG Photonics Corp, Performance Food Group Co, Getty Realty Corp, Sells , Perficient Inc, WD-40 Co

New Purchases: IPGP, PFGC, GTY,

IPGP, PFGC, GTY, Added Positions: AMED, SNBR, EBS, ROG, CCSI, AEO, NTUS, MLKN, CMBM, PLAB, IIIN, NVEC, DRQ, ZYXI, IESC, CPSI, VPG, CIO, PAHC,

AMED, SNBR, EBS, ROG, CCSI, AEO, NTUS, MLKN, CMBM, PLAB, IIIN, NVEC, DRQ, ZYXI, IESC, CPSI, VPG, CIO, PAHC, Reduced Positions: PRFT, WDFC, TNDM, ONTO,

PRFT, WDFC, TNDM, ONTO, Sold Out: COR, MNR, IWO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys IPG Photonics Corp, Performance Food Group Co, Getty Realty Corp, Amedisys Inc, Sleep Number Corp, sells , Perficient Inc, WD-40 Co, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridge City Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Bridge City Capital, LLC owns 94 stocks with a total value of $243 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO) - 70,575 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10% Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) - 71,007 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Methode Electronics Inc (MEI) - 106,900 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94% Semtech Corp (SMTC) - 55,747 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% EMCOR Group Inc (EME) - 38,417 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio.

Bridge City Capital, LLC initiated holding in IPG Photonics Corp. The purchase prices were between $153.19 and $177.34, with an estimated average price of $165.29. The stock is now traded at around $150.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 14,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridge City Capital, LLC initiated holding in Performance Food Group Co. The purchase prices were between $38.97 and $48.78, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $45.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 53,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridge City Capital, LLC initiated holding in Getty Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.79 and $33.02, with an estimated average price of $31.66. The stock is now traded at around $29.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 62,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridge City Capital, LLC added to a holding in Amedisys Inc by 46.29%. The purchase prices were between $136.32 and $184.41, with an estimated average price of $160.94. The stock is now traded at around $134.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 19,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridge City Capital, LLC added to a holding in Sleep Number Corp by 43.51%. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $94.97, with an estimated average price of $83.47. The stock is now traded at around $69.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 40,687 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridge City Capital, LLC added to a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc by 50.28%. The purchase prices were between $33.11 and $53.48, with an estimated average price of $45.06. The stock is now traded at around $46.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 56,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridge City Capital, LLC added to a holding in Rogers Corp by 27.93%. The purchase prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94. The stock is now traded at around $273.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 13,497 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridge City Capital, LLC added to a holding in Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc by 122.27%. The purchase prices were between $53.98 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $61.18. The stock is now traded at around $58.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 18,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridge City Capital, LLC added to a holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc by 22.81%. The purchase prices were between $22.12 and $28.79, with an estimated average price of $25.46. The stock is now traded at around $21.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 103,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridge City Capital, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Bridge City Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $18.85 and $21.12, with an estimated average price of $20.23.

Bridge City Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $280.02 and $327.03, with an estimated average price of $301.2.