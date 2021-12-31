Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC Buys Illinois Tool Works Inc, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF

New Purchases: ITW, VFH, WCN, FITB, SUSC, XJH, CP, VOX, BUD, XEL, FOCS, GM, PHYS, NEA, ACN, WMB, VMC, SBUX, DD, ANSS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Illinois Tool Works Inc, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Vanguard Financials ETF, sells iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, , iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC owns 290 stocks with a total value of $529 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 127,084 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 59,090 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61% iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) - 465,750 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.05% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 11,342 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 64,571 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24%

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.03 and $247.07, with an estimated average price of $233.02. The stock is now traded at around $237.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 8,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.72 and $100.42, with an estimated average price of $97.06. The stock is now traded at around $95.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,837 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Waste Connections Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.3 and $138.29, with an estimated average price of $133.09. The stock is now traded at around $123.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,563 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $41.18 and $45.59, with an estimated average price of $43.75. The stock is now traded at around $46.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,913 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.99 and $27.68, with an estimated average price of $27.32. The stock is now traded at around $26.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $76.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,936 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 38.10%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $78.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 87,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.77%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $410.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 13,166 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 36.64%. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $111.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,276 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 118.09%. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,202 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 21.40%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $73.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 36,665 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 29.72%. The purchase prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6. The stock is now traded at around $397.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,946 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in NN Inc. The sale prices were between $3.91 and $6.01, with an estimated average price of $4.88.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in M&T Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $144.04 and $161.85, with an estimated average price of $153.64.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.03 and $26.08, with an estimated average price of $26.05.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $13.38 and $13.93, with an estimated average price of $13.73.