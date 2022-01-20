Freedom Holding Corp. Subsidiary Top Bond Underwriter in Kazakhstan

ALMATY, KAZAKHSTAN / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2022 / Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) (the "Company") today announced its subsidiary JSC Freedom Finance has been recognized as the top investment bond bookrunner in Kazakhstan by Cbonds in its annual bookrunner league table rankings for 2021. Freedom Finance secured the top spot for all issues in terms of funds raised with KZT516 billion, which represented 35.76% of the total, and first in terms of number of issuers represented at 15 and in number of bond issues completed at 29 offerings.

Renat Syzdykov, Director of Investment Banking at Freedom Finance, said, "this accomplishment marks an important milestone for our investment banking department, which has also been acknowledged as the 2021 top bookrunner for local Kazakh bonds with open market distribution of 42.85% or more than KZT473 billion, included in the total bonds placed. We believe these accomplishments evidence our reputation for integrity, outstanding performance for public and private clients, and our continuing commitment to provide financial support that will foster economic growth in Kazakhstan."

About Freedom Holding Corp.

Freedom Holding Corp., a Nevada corporation, is a financial services holding company conducting retail financial securities brokerage, investment research, investment counseling, securities trading, investment banking and underwriting services and consumer banking through its subsidiaries under the name of Freedom Finance in Europe and central Asia. The Company employs more than 2,900 persons and is a professional participant in the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange, Astana International Exchange, Moscow Exchange, Saint-Petersburg Exchange, Ukrainian Exchange, Republican Stock Exchange of Tashkent, and Uzbek Republican Currency Exchange. The Company is also members of the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Stock Exchange. The Company is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan, with administrative office locations in Russia, Cyprus, and the United States.

Company common shares are registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and are traded in the United States on the Nasdaq Capital Market, operated by Nasdaq, Inc.

About Cbonds

Cbonds was founded in 2000 and provides a worldwide clientele of regional banks, asset managers, family offices and private investors comprehensive information on global financial markets, with principal focus on reliable and current bond market data through its investment league tables publications.

