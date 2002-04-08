Aurora Mobile Announces Management Changes

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited ( JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that Mr. Xin Huang has resigned as Chief Technology Officer of the Company for personal reasons, effective on January 21, 2022. The Company’s board of directors has appointed Mr. Qing Zhang as Deputy Chief Technology Officer effective immediately, and he will head the Company’s technology related strategic development.



Mr. Qing Zhang has extensive experience and expertise in technology, product development and management in the Internet industry. Mr. Qing Zhang has served as vice president of technology at the Company’s R&D department since he joined Aurora Mobile in May 2020. Before joining Aurora Mobile, Mr. Qing Zhang worked at Tencent for about 18 years with prior roles including technical expert, technical leader for Tencent Music and other key technical positions. At Tencent, Mr. Qing Zhang was involved in the development of various products including QQ, Real Time eXchange, Tencent Video, QQ Music and WeSing. Prior to Tencent, Mr. Qing Zhang worked for Sino Stride Technology as a software development engineer. He earned his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Zhejiang University in 1999.

Mr. Weidong Luo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Mobile, commented, “We are very pleased to announce that Mr. Qing Zhang will take on his new role as the Deputy Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Qing Zhang has valuable expertise and experiences which will strengthen our technological capabilities and further efforts to pursue innovations. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Mr. Xin Huang for all his dedication and contributions to the Company during his tenure as Chief Technology Officer. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and app traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile’s vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, and financial risk management, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

