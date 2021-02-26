Invitation Homes Announces 2021 Dividend Tax Allocation

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) today announced the 2021 dividend allocation for federal income tax purposes for its Common Stock.

Invitation Homes’ tax return for 2021 has not yet been filed. As a result, the income tax allocations for the dividends discussed below have been calculated using the best available information as of the date of this release.

Please note that federal tax laws affect taxpayers differently, and the information in this release is not intended as advice to stockholders as to how dividends should be reported on their tax returns. Also note that state and local taxation of real estate investment trust dividends varies and may not be the same as the taxation under federal rules. Invitation Homes encourages stockholders to consult with their own tax advisors with respect to federal, state, and local income tax effects regarding these dividends.

Invitation Homes Inc. Common Stock (CUSIP 46187W107)

Record Date Payable Date Dividend

Per Share Taxable

Ordinary

Dividends(1)(2) Qualified

Dividends Capital

Gain (3)(4) Unrecap. Sec.

1250 Gain(3)(4) Return of

Capital 2/10/2021 2/26/2021 $0.17 74.457647% —% 21.843529% 3.698824% —% 5/11/2021 5/28/2021 $0.17 74.457647% —% 21.843529% 3.698824% —% 8/10/2021 8/27/2021 $0.17 74.457647% —% 21.843529% 3.698824% —% 11/9/2021 11/24/2021 $0.17 74.457647% —% 21.843529% 3.698824% —%

1. Taxable Ordinary Dividends are treated as “qualified REIT dividends” for purposes of Sec. 199A of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). 2. 0.130885% of the amount allocated as Taxable Ordinary Dividends for each of the quarters shown above represents a disposition of a US real property interest pursuant to Code Sec. 897. 3. 15.289485% of the aggregate amounts allocated as Capital Gain and Unrecap. Sec. 1250 Gain for each of the quarters shown above represents One Year Disclosure Amounts and Three Year Disclosure Amounts for purposes of Code Sec. 1061. 4. 84.710515% of the aggregate amounts allocated as Capital Gain and Unrecap. Sec. 1250 Gain for each of the quarters shown above represents a disposition of a US real property interest pursuant to Code Sec. 897.

About Invitation Homes:

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220120006025/en/

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership