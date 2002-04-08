EverCommerce Accelerated the Digital Transformation of the Service Economy in 2021

DENVER, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCommerce ( EVCM), a leading provider of vertically-tailored SaaS solutions for the service economy, continued to advance the digitization of small and medium businesses (SMBs) that provide services across the Field Service & Home Improvement, Fitness & Wellness, and Health Services industries in 2021. From business management and billing & payments, to marketing, customer engagement and lead generation, EverCommerce’s integrated software helps SMB service providers run their day-to-day operations, engage with customers, and streamline operations. By automating and digitally transforming their operations, EverCommerce enables service professionals to focus on growing their businesses with an improved customer experience that results in higher customer retention.



In 2021, EverCommerce’s growth reflected the acceleration of the digital transformation within the service economy. As a leading provider within its verticals, EverCommerce ended the year with more than 600,000 customers, representing a greater than 20 percent increase year-over-year. The company also saw its annualized Total Payment Volume (TPV) increase by more than 20 percent as customers increasingly desire embedded billing and payments capabilities within their business management software to improve customer experience and business efficiency.

“As the world rapidly evolves to a new normal, more and more SMBs are focused on digitizing their businesses, and EverCommerce provides the software and solutions that enables this evolution,” said Eric Remer, Chairman and CEO of EverCommerce. “While we are pleased with the progress made in 2021, we are only at the beginning of what I expect to be a multi-decade trend in the advancement of the service economy.”

Service businesses are the backbone of the economy, accounting for approximately 77 percent of U.S. GDP, while small and medium businesses account for more than 40 percent and over 50 million people in the U.S. are employed by service SMBs. At the same time, only nine percent of these businesses are penetrated with software to transform and modernize their operations. EverCommerce is focused on transforming the end-to-end experience for these businesses and allowing them to digitally transform daily operations, modernize marketing and enhance customer engagement.

