Advanced Drainage Systems Issues 10-Year Sustainability Goals and Fiscal Year 2021 Sustainability Report

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE: WMS) (“ADS” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic wastewater industries, today announced the release of its 10-year sustainability goals in its newly launched Fiscal 2021 Sustainability Report. The report and goals can be accessed in the sustainability section of the Company’s website, through this+link.

Scott Barbour, President and Chief Executive Officer of ADS, commented, “We are proud to release our third annual sustainability report, which includes our 10-year sustainability goals. This report further demonstrates our commitment to reducing our environmental impact, enhancing the safety of our people, creating a diverse, inclusive and equitable workforce, and improving the communities we touch. Through these new goals, we will reduce our absolute greenhouse gas emissions by over 40% from our baseline, while simultaneously increasing our use of recycled plastics by nearly 100% over the same period.”

Barbour continued, “Sustainability is a core part of ADS. We protect and manage water, the world’s most precious resource, safeguarding our environment and communities. As the second largest recycling company in North America, we are committed to advancing quality of life and sustainable solutions to water management challenges. The 10-year goals included in the Fiscal 2021 Sustainability Report take us a step further towards our commitment to be a best-in-class, sustainable company.”

Highlights of the Fiscal Year 2021 Sustainability Report include:

510 million pounds of recycled plastic used in our products;

6% decrease in greenhouse gas emissions intensity;

$4.5 million in capital spent on environmental, health and safety projects; and

Key partnerships formed with non-profit organizations that share a commitment to recycling, water, and community.

Additional information on the 10 Year Sustainability Goals, ADS Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) policies and programs as well as the Fiscal 2021 Sustainability Report may be accessed on the ADS website at this+link.

About the Company:

Advanced Drainage Systems is a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic wastewater industries, providing superior drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplace. For over 50 years, the Company has been manufacturing a variety of innovative and environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional materials.

