Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc. Buys MasTec Inc, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, Canadian Pacific Railway, Sells , iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys MasTec Inc, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, Canadian Pacific Railway, Barrick Gold Corp, AbbVie Inc, sells , iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc. owns 119 stocks with a total value of $340 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 64,662 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 35,926 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,488 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 36,880 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 77,748 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in MasTec Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.07 and $101.57, with an estimated average price of $91.56. The stock is now traded at around $90.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,855 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $76.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,538 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.65 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $19. The stock is now traded at around $19.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $133.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $80.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $35.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,235 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $66.15, with an estimated average price of $63.06. The stock is now traded at around $64.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 42.61%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $50.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 23.94%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $52.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 26.33%. The purchase prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $25.84 and $26.16, with an estimated average price of $25.97.