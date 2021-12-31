New Potomac Partners, LLC Buys Simon Property Group Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, AT&T Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF

New Purchases: SPG, BSCR,

SPG, BSCR, Added Positions: PEP, AMZN, IAU, SYK, BSCP, BSCQ, BSCO, IVV, TGT, CSCO, HON, MSFT, DIS, EMB, XLK, RSP, BIV, ANGL, VZ, VNQ,

PEP, AMZN, IAU, SYK, BSCP, BSCQ, BSCO, IVV, TGT, CSCO, HON, MSFT, DIS, EMB, XLK, RSP, BIV, ANGL, VZ, VNQ, Reduced Positions: AMP, ORCL, IGSB, CB, BSCN, IYW, JPM, TRV, STIP, JNJ, CVX, AAXJ, CRL, PGX, COP, GOOGL, LH, SLV, TFI, NKE, MRK,

AMP, ORCL, IGSB, CB, BSCN, IYW, JPM, TRV, STIP, JNJ, CVX, AAXJ, CRL, PGX, COP, GOOGL, LH, SLV, TFI, NKE, MRK, Sold Out: BSCL, T, BSCM, DUK, SRE, PYPL, SHY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Simon Property Group Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, AT&T Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Duke Energy Corp, Sempra Energy during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New Potomac Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, New Potomac Partners, LLC owns 60 stocks with a total value of $154 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of New Potomac Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+potomac+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 272,751 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 45,802 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,006 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 14,643 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53% Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 6,756 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%

New Potomac Partners, LLC initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $147.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 13,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Potomac Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.33 and $21.78, with an estimated average price of $21.53. The stock is now traded at around $21.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 19,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Potomac Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

New Potomac Partners, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

New Potomac Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.36 and $21.41, with an estimated average price of $21.38.

New Potomac Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43.

New Potomac Partners, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

New Potomac Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $119.66 and $132.28, with an estimated average price of $126.77.

New Potomac Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.02%. The sale prices were between $21.42 and $21.55, with an estimated average price of $21.48. The stock is now traded at around $21.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. New Potomac Partners, LLC still held 19,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Potomac Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc by 20.45%. The sale prices were between $145.48 and $162.37, with an estimated average price of $156.33. The stock is now traded at around $165.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. New Potomac Partners, LLC still held 3,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Potomac Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 21.77%. The sale prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $165.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. New Potomac Partners, LLC still held 1,764 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Potomac Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc by 21.43%. The sale prices were between $351.38 and $448.68, with an estimated average price of $387.62. The stock is now traded at around $332.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. New Potomac Partners, LLC still held 550 shares as of 2021-12-31.