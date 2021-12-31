Country Club Trust Company, n.a. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Canadian Pacific Railway, The Home Depot Inc, Sells , Abbott Laboratories, MGP Ingredients Inc

- New Purchases: CP, MGV, ANTM, UL, TFC, XLP, GSK, JHG, IYZ, JBHT, STM, MPC, KD, AMJ, IJT, FLOT, ARE, HSIC, FBHS, FFBC, DHR, BDX, BCE, BAX, MO,
- Added Positions: BSV, MSFT, IWF, VGSH, IVV, IWM, BRK.B, HD, VEU, IWD, PG, IWR, VXUS, XOM, VZ, STIP, PFF, JNJ, MDLZ, CBSH, CSX, BRK.A, DEO, IWO, PFE, PNC, SPIB, GOOGL, CRM, XLK, EMR, PM, BK, BMY, MRK, MCD, LMT, VIG, KO, MMM, EEM, COP, FDX, MDY, ISRG, PSX, GSEW, QYLD, RDS.A, GIS, XLRE, SO, DIA, AMGN, EVRG, SBUX, SYY, TMO, USB, GDX, DD, VO, PYPL, IWS, CLX, CI, CVX, KMB, TPYP, IJR, IJH, FB, IEMG, NVDA, NVS, NEE, NSC, ECL, ABBV, EPD, ACWX, IAU, VNQ, UNH, KMI, TSLA, CTVA, BP, XLV, FHN, SLQT,
- Reduced Positions: T, ABT, TAP, OEF, MGPI, EFA, SHM, ADBE, VIGI, IVE, VOD, CSCO, KLAC, ORLY, TGT, SHY, SJM, IVW, ICSH, MA, XLE, QCOM, RY, INTC, AVGO, CNP, SPY, ACN, DGX, ADM, BOH, OMC, BA, MDU, CARR, TIP, VTEB, ETN, V, GE, GLW, TXN, VYMI, IBM, AGG, IEFA, UMBF, DGRW, ZTS, XLF, SYK, KRE, NOW, HEDJ, RPV, APD, ALL, CBZ, CMCSA, GRMN, MLPX, HON, PID, RYT, RF, LQD, IGIB, MUB, IJJ, IJS, EL, LOW, NFLX, OGN,
- Sold Out: KSU, AMD, JKE, SCHE, SCHG, XLC, SCHB, CSII, CAG, IBDN,
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 361,821 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 110,335 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.88%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 150,620 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 72,736 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.67%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 415,893 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64%
Country Club Trust Company, n.a. initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $76.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 43,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV)
Country Club Trust Company, n.a. initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $106.97, with an estimated average price of $102.91. The stock is now traded at around $105.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,303 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (IYZ)
Country Club Trust Company, n.a. initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $32.1. The stock is now traded at around $31.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)
Country Club Trust Company, n.a. initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $49.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Country Club Trust Company, n.a. initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,156 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG)
Country Club Trust Company, n.a. initiated holding in Janus Henderson Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $39.49 and $48.43, with an estimated average price of $44.2. The stock is now traded at around $37.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Country Club Trust Company, n.a. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1352.36%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 79,662 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Country Club Trust Company, n.a. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 23.66%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $349.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,671 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Country Club Trust Company, n.a. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297. The stock is now traded at around $467390.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH)
Country Club Trust Company, n.a. added to a holding in Commerce Bancshares Inc by 29.01%. The purchase prices were between $65.25 and $71.2, with an estimated average price of $68.43. The stock is now traded at around $68.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 37,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CSX Corp (CSX)
Country Club Trust Company, n.a. added to a holding in CSX Corp by 42.38%. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $35.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 39,468 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Country Club Trust Company, n.a. added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 126.07%. The purchase prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $67.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,896 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (KSU)
Country Club Trust Company, n.a. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Country Club Trust Company, n.a. sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
Country Club Trust Company, n.a. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $145.99 and $166.53, with an estimated average price of $159.85.Sold Out: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)
Country Club Trust Company, n.a. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $64.76 and $73.24, with an estimated average price of $70.38.Sold Out: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
Country Club Trust Company, n.a. sold out a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07.Sold Out: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
Country Club Trust Company, n.a. sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88.
