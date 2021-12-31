Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

PFG Advisors Buys Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF, Sells PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio, Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF, PayPal Hol

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company PFG Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF, Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, sells PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio, Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PFG Advisors. As of 2021Q4, PFG Advisors owns 525 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PFG Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pfg+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PFG Advisors
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 124,023 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.37%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 220,082 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.61%
  3. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI) - 69,730 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62%
  4. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 67,690 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.17%
  5. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 117,814 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.10%
New Purchase: Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL)

PFG Advisors initiated holding in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.92 and $46.34, with an estimated average price of $44.01. The stock is now traded at around $44.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 129,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF)

PFG Advisors initiated holding in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.14 and $47.18, with an estimated average price of $44. The stock is now traded at around $39.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 49,228 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)

PFG Advisors initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $351.38 and $448.68, with an estimated average price of $387.62. The stock is now traded at around $332.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: RBC Bearings Inc (ROLL)

PFG Advisors initiated holding in RBC Bearings Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.82 and $241.35, with an estimated average price of $214.6. The stock is now traded at around $192.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,408 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: FIRST TR L CAP VAL (FTA)

PFG Advisors initiated holding in FIRST TR L CAP VAL. The purchase prices were between $64.66 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $67.46. The stock is now traded at around $69.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 16,588 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)

PFG Advisors initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $63.19, with an estimated average price of $60.84. The stock is now traded at around $60.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

PFG Advisors added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 104.20%. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $49.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 144,407 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)

PFG Advisors added to a holding in Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 280.96%. The purchase prices were between $34.58 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $36.77. The stock is now traded at around $36.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 52,824 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)

PFG Advisors added to a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc by 253.34%. The purchase prices were between $402.25 and $471.34, with an estimated average price of $431.11. The stock is now traded at around $373.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,597 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

PFG Advisors added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 40.95%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 55,698 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun (STPZ)

PFG Advisors added to a holding in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun by 151.04%. The purchase prices were between $54.58 and $55.45, with an estimated average price of $54.89. The stock is now traded at around $54.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 26,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

PFG Advisors added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 161.99%. The purchase prices were between $61.62 and $63.22, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,888 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM)

PFG Advisors sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF. The sale prices were between $49 and $54.95, with an estimated average price of $52.69.

Sold Out: JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB)

PFG Advisors sold out a holding in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF. The sale prices were between $50.04 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.48.

Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)

PFG Advisors sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN)

PFG Advisors sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $25.11 and $25.14, with an estimated average price of $25.13.

Sold Out: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)

PFG Advisors sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $343.73 and $431.53, with an estimated average price of $393.84.

Sold Out: ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (RINF)

PFG Advisors sold out a holding in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF. The sale prices were between $29.49 and $31.65, with an estimated average price of $30.42.



Here is the complete portfolio of PFG Advisors. Also check out:

1. PFG Advisors's Undervalued Stocks
2. PFG Advisors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PFG Advisors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PFG Advisors keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus