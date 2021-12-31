PFG Advisors Buys Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF, Sells PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio, Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF, PayPal Hol

- New Purchases: ALTL, CALF, CRL, FTA, JEPI, ROLL, FAB, ABB, FTC, CACI, AX, AOM, FXD, IT, FNX, FEP, FDL, FAAR, SNOW, NKLA, FTSL, PSX, MSTR, FXR, IZRL, FTXO, FPXI, PKW, REMX, SMMD, TLT, IYE, GSLC, CATH, UPST, PLTR, INMD, HBI, NVG, MSI, HPQ, FDX, ENTG, COP, CVS, ACB, PSEC, PGEN, PTE,
- Added Positions: RDVY, VUG, MSFT, AAPL, DIVO, SCHD, WST, DGRO, STPZ, FALN, PFF, SCHP, VBR, AMZN, BRK.B, AGG, FVD, ITOT, VTIP, VYM, ACN, EFV, FIXD, FTEC, LTPZ, SCHB, SPLG, VGT, VIG, VO, AVY, TT, MPWR, PFE, IUSB, IWF, JAGG, JKH, PTLC, QTEC, SCHJ, VB, VBK, VEU, VGIT, VTEB, ADI, CAT, CHD, GD, HD, ISRG, LMT, LOW, SPGI, LIN, CRM, SYK, UNP, WCN, AWK, V, ZTS, ACES, BLV, CDC, COMT, COWZ, EUSA, GHYG, GLD, KOMP, NXTG, PTBD, SDOG, SUB, TIP, USIG, VCR, XMHQ, XT, APD, BDX, CDNS, ETN, NEE, GOOGL, IDXX, ITW, JPM, JNJ, KLAC, LEG, MMC, MDT, RTX, DIS, ZBRA, MA, AVGO, GNRC, AOK, AOR, BIV, BND, BNDX, BOND, DBB, DBO, DLN, DNL, DSI, EEM, EFG, FDN, FIW, FNCL, GOVT, GTO, IWD, IXG, JNK, JSML, LMBS, MUNI, PEY, PGX, PNQI, PTNQ, QTUM, REZ, SCHA, SCHG, SCHM, SCHX, SCHZ, SHY, SPLB, SPYX, SUSC, VIOO, VONG, VOT, XLE, XLF, XMMO, XSOE, PLD, ADBE, AMD, ARE, AXP, AMT, AMGN, AMAT, ARCC, CMCSA, CMI, DEO, LCII, ECL, EQIX, ELS, GE, INTC, INTU, LRCX, ORLY, ORCL, O, SHW, GCV, PM, KDP, SAND, NOW, ABBV, IQV, VEEV, FSK, SEDG, SQ, AQB, ANGL, HEDJ, HYD, HYG, ICLN, IEFA, IHI, IVOV, IWN, LIT, MDYG, MDYV, MINT, MORT, PAVE, PSI, QQEW, RPG, SDG, SDY, SMH, SOXX, SPTL, SPYD, VFH, VHT, VNQ, VXF, XLRE,
- Reduced Positions: PSCH, PYPL, LQD, USMV, ARKG, PBE, TSLA, ACWV, T, BSCM, SPLV, SPY, VCSH, XAR, BSCN, FLOT, MO, CLX, ARKW, BSV, IBMN, IVV, IWM, MDY, QCLN, SHYG, SLYG, VMBS, AEP, CGNX, COST, DHR, DUK, GSK, HON, SBUX, UNH, VZ, ARKF, ARKK, EFAV, ESGE, ITM, MLN, VOOG, XLY, MMM, ANSS, BLFS, BA, BMY, CVX, KO, ED, CCI, D, EPR, XOM, GIS, MRK, PG, UL, WPC, WFC, ET, NUV, BR, GAIN, PFLT, SHOP, DOCU, NET, BSCO, CIBR, CORP, EFA, FBT, FMB, FXN, IAU, IBB, IBMM, ICF, ICVT, IEI, IJK, IYR, MBB, MUB, TFI, VDC, VEA, VLUE, VXUS, XBI, XLC, XLK, XLP, XLV, XMLV, XSLV, ADM, AVB, BAC, CSCO, CL, WELL, KMB, MGM, NFLX, PLUG, QCOM, SBAC, ATCO, TGT, TTC, SAR, BX, AGNC, PGNY, SITM, AGGY, ARKQ, IGIB, DBP, DIA, DVY, EMB, ESGV, FDIS, FLTR, FPX, GBIL, IJJ, ITA, IVE, IVW, IWB, IXUS, IYH, JPST, KBWD, KBWY, NOBL, RSP, RWO, SCHE, SCHF, SCHH, SCHI, SDIV, SHM, SLV, VCIT, VGLT, VNLA, VOE, VPU, VT, VV, VWO, XLI, XLU,
- Sold Out: FCOM, JPIB, IBDM, IBDN, MKTX, RINF, ZM, FDNI, FYT, SPAB, NEAR, MCHI, KWEB, IJS, FXO, FNK, PBA, SO, GLTR, CWB, BABA, KKR, SCHO, KD,
For the details of PFG Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pfg+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of PFG Advisors
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 124,023 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.37%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 220,082 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.61%
- Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI) - 69,730 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 67,690 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.17%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 117,814 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.10%
PFG Advisors initiated holding in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.92 and $46.34, with an estimated average price of $44.01. The stock is now traded at around $44.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 129,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF)
PFG Advisors initiated holding in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.14 and $47.18, with an estimated average price of $44. The stock is now traded at around $39.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 49,228 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)
PFG Advisors initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $351.38 and $448.68, with an estimated average price of $387.62. The stock is now traded at around $332.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: RBC Bearings Inc (ROLL)
PFG Advisors initiated holding in RBC Bearings Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.82 and $241.35, with an estimated average price of $214.6. The stock is now traded at around $192.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,408 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FIRST TR L CAP VAL (FTA)
PFG Advisors initiated holding in FIRST TR L CAP VAL. The purchase prices were between $64.66 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $67.46. The stock is now traded at around $69.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 16,588 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
PFG Advisors initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $63.19, with an estimated average price of $60.84. The stock is now traded at around $60.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
PFG Advisors added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 104.20%. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $49.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 144,407 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)
PFG Advisors added to a holding in Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 280.96%. The purchase prices were between $34.58 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $36.77. The stock is now traded at around $36.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 52,824 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)
PFG Advisors added to a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc by 253.34%. The purchase prices were between $402.25 and $471.34, with an estimated average price of $431.11. The stock is now traded at around $373.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,597 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
PFG Advisors added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 40.95%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 55,698 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun (STPZ)
PFG Advisors added to a holding in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun by 151.04%. The purchase prices were between $54.58 and $55.45, with an estimated average price of $54.89. The stock is now traded at around $54.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 26,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
PFG Advisors added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 161.99%. The purchase prices were between $61.62 and $63.22, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,888 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM)
PFG Advisors sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF. The sale prices were between $49 and $54.95, with an estimated average price of $52.69.Sold Out: JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB)
PFG Advisors sold out a holding in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF. The sale prices were between $50.04 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.48.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
PFG Advisors sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN)
PFG Advisors sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $25.11 and $25.14, with an estimated average price of $25.13.Sold Out: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)
PFG Advisors sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $343.73 and $431.53, with an estimated average price of $393.84.Sold Out: ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (RINF)
PFG Advisors sold out a holding in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF. The sale prices were between $29.49 and $31.65, with an estimated average price of $30.42.
Here is the complete portfolio of PFG Advisors. Also check out:
1. PFG Advisors's Undervalued Stocks
2. PFG Advisors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PFG Advisors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PFG Advisors keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros