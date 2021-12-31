Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC Buys Coinbase Global Inc, GXO Logistics Inc, Upstart Holdings Inc, Sells , Guardant Health Inc, Verizon Communications Inc

Beachwood, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Coinbase Global Inc, GXO Logistics Inc, Upstart Holdings Inc, FuboTV Inc, QuantumScape Corp, sells , Guardant Health Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Arista Networks Inc, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC owns 491 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/carnegie+capital+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 772,330 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.43% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 287,589 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 19,794 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.69% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 21,289 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.03% Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 149,752 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $221.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 64,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.73 and $103.57, with an estimated average price of $90.18. The stock is now traded at around $87.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 176,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in FuboTV Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.4 and $33.87, with an estimated average price of $23.29. The stock is now traded at around $11.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 423,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.82 and $190.34, with an estimated average price of $167.94. The stock is now traded at around $147.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 24,723 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $86.12 and $99.92, with an estimated average price of $94.42. The stock is now traded at around $94.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 34,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $43.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 71,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc by 45.47%. The purchase prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83. The stock is now traded at around $107.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 145,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in QuantumScape Corp by 1370.55%. The purchase prices were between $22.03 and $40.58, with an estimated average price of $27.47. The stock is now traded at around $17.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 322,345 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 21.21%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $173.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 193,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Ares Capital Corp by 2890.66%. The purchase prices were between $19.66 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.77. The stock is now traded at around $21.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 304,688 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 71.96%. The purchase prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 145,929 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 20.13%. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $124.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 231,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Arista Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sotera Health Co. The sale prices were between $20.73 and $27.28, with an estimated average price of $23.86.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $16.55 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $21.87.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.