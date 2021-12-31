Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC Buys Coinbase Global Inc, GXO Logistics Inc, Upstart Holdings Inc, Sells , Guardant Health Inc, Verizon Communications Inc

- New Purchases: COIN, GXO, FUBO, AMG, STT, FCX, STZ, MRO, NSIT, ABC, LITE, CTSH, NUAN, MOAT, IAU, NYCBPU.PFD, IYY, IWP, GOOD, FUN, IWS, IWV, VT, GSLC, TQQQ, VFH, BRSP, AMD, NEP, ALLE, BFAM, GM, LSTR, AME, ADM, AJG, BAM, CMA, XRAY, DOV, HPQ, KR, LRCX, AWK, NTCT, SRE, STLD, WEN, TYL, VKQ, JPC, IHIT, JQC,
- Added Positions: UPST, QS, PYPL, ARCC, ARKK, ABT, V, DKNG, AAPL, COST, GOOGL, QCOM, SWKS, GNRC, PG, DIS, MPC, WDAY, CVS, FB, BRK.B, STE, BL, ELY, JNJ, O, SYK, OTIS, BSCQ, IWF, ADBE, AMZN, DHR, ECL, MDT, POOL, UNP, WPC, ABBV, IWB, IWD, NSC, SIRI, TROW, SQ, VIG, BLL, KO, DE, ETN, MAS, TW, BSJQ, VBR, VCSH, BDX, CVX, EMR, TT, USB, TEL, OKTA, VBK, CTAS, CBU, LLY, EXPO, HBAN, IBM, MCD, MTD, NKE, NTRS, PGR, XPO, UNH, OCSL, STOR, CABO, CRWD, PGNY, BILL, MRVI, BSCP, BSJP, IJR, IVV, IWM, VO, VTI, CB, MO, AXP, BAC, BA, CAT, DLR, EA, GD, KEY, MKC, MRK, MCO, MS, PFE, WBA, ZBRA, LEN.B, KMI, POST, CDW, DOW, MEG, DNA, AGG, BSCO, BSJN, BSJO, IBMM, IEI, IEMG, IJH, IWN, PFF, QQQ, SLY, TAN, VB, VEA, VWO, XLB, XLC, XLF, XLY, ABB, ASML, TFC, BAX, CNI, CP, CI, CLF, CL, COP, DXCM, D, ENB, EPD, EL, XOM, FDX, FITB, FISV, F, GIS, GILD, GS, HEI, HUM, ITW, ILMN, IFF, INTU, SJM, JKHY, MDLZ, MMP, MET, NVS, ORCL, PH, PXD, LIN, PSA, RPM, CRM, SO, TRV, SYY, TGT, VFC, WAB, WFC, MELI, PM, KKR, WING, SNAP, DOCU, PINS, BND, BSCR, BSCS, BSMQ, EEM, EMB, IHI, ITOT, IVE, IWO, IWR, LQD, PGX, SPAB, VHT, VONG, VOOG, XLE, XLI, XLU, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: GH, VZ, T, AMGN, LMT, CMCSA, SCHO, XBI, SHOP, SPY, BSCM, BSJM, NVDA, BABA, SCHX, JPM, NOC, PAYX, MA, ARKG, APD, ADP, BLK, CSCO, C, NEE, HD, INTC, LOW, NEOG, TJX, TMO, UPS, AVGO, GOOG, YETI, PLTR, ARRY, ATVI, NLY, BMY, BF.B, CLX, EW, GE, LECO, OKE, PNC, TSM, URI, WEC, YUM, MBCN, TMUS, HII, PSX, TWTR, NVTA, IR, SHLS, ARKF, BSMM, IBMK, IBMN, IBMO, IEFA, IXN, VNQ, VOO, PLD, AEP, AMAT, CNP, CMI, DD, EXPD, FAST, IDXX, KMB, LKQ, LH, LANC, MMC, SPGI, MSB, MU, NFLX, NVO, PPL, RMD, ROG, SPG, TXN, UL, XLNX, TSI, FMAO, PACB, VRT, BSMN, BSMO, BSMP, IGSB, DVY, EFA, EFG, FBND, GLD, IEDI, IJK, IQLT, IVW, MUB, RSP, RYT, SCHA, SCHF, SCHM, SCHZ, SPHD, SPSB, SPTS, VEU, VGT, VTV, VYM,
- Sold Out: COR, ANET, SHC, IBMJ, IOVA, BSCL, TTD, VCIT, USMV, RTM, IGV, FNDX, BSJL, HLMN, BFLY, MRNA, CVNA, EME, TDOC, RVNC, XYL, BEP, DFS, BX, CMG, PWR, MGA, SCS,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 772,330 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.43%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 287,589 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 19,794 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.69%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 21,289 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.03%
- Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 149,752 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $221.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 64,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: GXO Logistics Inc (GXO)
Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.73 and $103.57, with an estimated average price of $90.18. The stock is now traded at around $87.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 176,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FuboTV Inc (FUBO)
Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in FuboTV Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.4 and $33.87, with an estimated average price of $23.29. The stock is now traded at around $11.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 423,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG)
Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.82 and $190.34, with an estimated average price of $167.94. The stock is now traded at around $147.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 24,723 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: State Street Corporation (STT)
Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $86.12 and $99.92, with an estimated average price of $94.42. The stock is now traded at around $94.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 34,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $43.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 71,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)
Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc by 45.47%. The purchase prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83. The stock is now traded at around $107.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 145,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: QuantumScape Corp (QS)
Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in QuantumScape Corp by 1370.55%. The purchase prices were between $22.03 and $40.58, with an estimated average price of $27.47. The stock is now traded at around $17.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 322,345 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 21.21%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $173.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 193,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)
Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Ares Capital Corp by 2890.66%. The purchase prices were between $19.66 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.77. The stock is now traded at around $21.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 304,688 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 71.96%. The purchase prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 145,929 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 20.13%. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $124.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 231,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (COR)
Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.Sold Out: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)
Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Arista Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32.Sold Out: Sotera Health Co (SHC)
Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sotera Health Co. The sale prices were between $20.73 and $27.28, with an estimated average price of $23.86.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMJ)
Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.Sold Out: Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)
Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $16.55 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $21.87.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.
