Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Buys Constellation Brands Inc

Investment company Cohen Investment Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Constellation Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC owns 79 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC. Also check out:
1. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cohen Investment Advisors LLC keeps buying
- New Purchases: STZ,
- Added Positions: XOM, DKNG, ADSK, INTC, NOW, VZ, BA, AMGN, WFC, JNJ, BUD, VWO, VEA, VB, VOD, UL, RIO, KHC, SNY, NVS, IBM,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, LLY, WBK, INTU, TMO, BX, GOOG, C, HD, PFE, RTX, HYG, EMB, MO, F,
These are the top 5 holdings of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 51,359 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,413 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,804 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,505 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
- Intuit Inc (INTU) - 6,302 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%
Cohen Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $243.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 931 shares as of 2021-12-31.
