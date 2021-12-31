Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Buys Constellation Brands Inc

New Purchases: STZ,

STZ, Added Positions: XOM, DKNG, ADSK, INTC, NOW, VZ, BA, AMGN, WFC, JNJ, BUD, VWO, VEA, VB, VOD, UL, RIO, KHC, SNY, NVS, IBM,

XOM, DKNG, ADSK, INTC, NOW, VZ, BA, AMGN, WFC, JNJ, BUD, VWO, VEA, VB, VOD, UL, RIO, KHC, SNY, NVS, IBM, Reduced Positions: AAPL, LLY, WBK, INTU, TMO, BX, GOOG, C, HD, PFE, RTX, HYG, EMB, MO, F,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Constellation Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC owns 79 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cohen+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 51,359 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,413 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,804 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,505 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33% Intuit Inc (INTU) - 6,302 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $243.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 931 shares as of 2021-12-31.