Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Sells SPDR Retail ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

- New Purchases: FXO, PSTG, IWY, VVV, URNM, BJ, SLAB, SAIA, DLTR, DOCU, LDUR, CPG, ON, BOIL, FALN, TRUP, BBBY, DNOV, USMV, GTIP, BUFR, FNDF, BUFG, GHYG, KNG, MRK, CAT, UVXY, LSPD, BCD, CRM, PDI, BX, ENB, CSX, PXD, IQV, ARKG, FMHI, MOH, RISN, NEA, GOF, QCOM, QS, VST, ZBH, SMG, TMO, DIA, EFAV, SHOP, XLI, LLY, KNX, KBH, DRE, ED, CMCSA, CHPT, CHPT, BANR, ADP, AMD, ADBE, PLRX, HOLI, EIM, DNMR, VSTM,
- Added Positions: QQQ, SPLG, IVW, SPY, MTUM, SPYG, AAPL, SPAB, AMZN, GOVT, IYR, PYPL, IJJ, EEM, SPIB, LMBS, LQD, FCX, EQNR, ESGU, VET, CLR, ANGL, SNUG, ARKK, DIS, SD, TSLA, VIG, COP, RDVY, FIXD, TLH, SCHQ, VMBS, SAVA, IYW, VNLA, SQ, FEMY, FTSL, PTNQ, PTLC, TWTR, VGLT, VWOB, GOOGL, T, BA, LNG, DGRO, IJR, MCHI, JMBS, NXE, NVDA, LUV, UNH, VPU, CCJ, CVS, EQT, F, QYLD, PAVE, GS, PSJ, IEFA, IHAK, AOM, TIP, JEPI, LRCX, PFN, PHD, PHT, PG, TBT, XLP, V, EAD, ALLY, AMT, IBUY, AMAT, ARCC, ASML, BRK.B, BIT, CME, KO, DAL, WFH, EVV, ET, FDN, HPE, HPQ, LOUP, IPKW, AOR, IBB, PFF, MLM, MA, MS, NFLX, NEE, NKE, NOC, PLTR, PAYX, HNW, PSEC, RTX, XLY, UNP, VO, VTIP, NFJ, DHS,
- Reduced Positions: VUG, SCHM, IJT, MDY, IWN, IYM, FB, IWF, ZIG, DFEB, SMMV, IWM, IUSB, MXL, CVX, FVD, IVV, COIN, PDBC, EFG, EMB, ARKW, SFM, MSFT, HYLS, IXUS, CWH, ORCL, BND, ESGE, SHY, REGN, VEA, FFEB, IHI, VTV, VXUS, XOM, IJH, GLD, CWB, SBUX, VTEB, VCSH, BABA, GOOG, IQDY, IBM, AGG, PFE, XLV, SWKS, SPTI, KRE, BSV, VB, VTI, VWO, EES, EMSG, JETS, FXL, FV, INTC, TLT, IYF, JNJ, JPM, MU, OEUR, MINT, NOBL, XLE, XLU, VNQ, VCIT, VIAC, WMT, MMM, ABT, ABBV, ABNB, ALL, ASPY, ATHA, BAC, COST, CIBR, GOTU, GD, GM, IDA, CZA, HEEM, AOA, EFA, IWR, JPST, KGC, LHX, MCK, MGM, NBRV, NXST, PEP, SCHE, SCHX, FEU, SPMD, LGLV, TJX, TRVN, VZ, VTRS, WM,
- Sold Out: XRT, FTC, SCHG, TPX, HCA, TRI, PWR, CMG, DXCM, BTU, DDOG, MDB, CROX, PHDG, BILL, KLXE, ASAN, DKS, HBI, SNAP, USX, GNRC, DNN, GRID, MRNA, QCLN, C, USB, NCLH, ARRY, IEI, DPST, SSRM, ADUS, PCY, DIDI, IQ,
For the details of Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clear+creek+financial+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 576,409 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.43%
- VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 888,916 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 71,502 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 152.68%
- SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 793,505 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.59%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 39,042 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.7%
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $43.88 and $48.28, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $45.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 315,418 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pure Storage Inc (PSTG)
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC initiated holding in Pure Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.87 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $29.17. The stock is now traded at around $25.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 153,994 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY)
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.79 and $175.61, with an estimated average price of $166.62. The stock is now traded at around $157.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 28,243 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Valvoline Inc (VVV)
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC initiated holding in Valvoline Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.35 and $37.39, with an estimated average price of $34.96. The stock is now traded at around $33.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 122,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (URNM)
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC initiated holding in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.43 and $96.27, with an estimated average price of $81.2. The stock is now traded at around $69.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 59,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ)
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC initiated holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.83 and $71.93, with an estimated average price of $62.68. The stock is now traded at around $59.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 56,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 152.68%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $361.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 71,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 38.43%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $52.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 576,409 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3550.58%. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $75.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 107,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 88.03%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $446.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 32,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 80.52%. The purchase prices were between $173.56 and $193.28, with an estimated average price of $184.03. The stock is now traded at around $163.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 74,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 68.05%. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 180,351 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR Retail ETF (XRT)
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $85.15 and $103.06, with an estimated average price of $93.4.Sold Out: FIRST TR L CAP GRW (FTC)
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TR L CAP GRW. The sale prices were between $109.29 and $124.15, with an estimated average price of $118.48.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $145.99 and $166.53, with an estimated average price of $159.85.Sold Out: Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX)
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc. The sale prices were between $42.23 and $47.97, with an estimated average price of $45.3.Sold Out: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $225.59 and $260, with an estimated average price of $244.69.Sold Out: Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in Thomson Reuters Corp. The sale prices were between $109.42 and $123.35, with an estimated average price of $118.34.
Here is the complete portfolio of Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC keeps buying