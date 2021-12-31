Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Sells SPDR Retail ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

New Purchases: FXO, PSTG, IWY, VVV, URNM, BJ, SLAB, SAIA, DLTR, DOCU, LDUR, CPG, ON, BOIL, FALN, TRUP, BBBY, DNOV, USMV, GTIP, BUFR, FNDF, BUFG, GHYG, KNG, MRK, CAT, UVXY, LSPD, BCD, CRM, PDI, BX, ENB, CSX, PXD, IQV, ARKG, FMHI, MOH, RISN, NEA, GOF, QCOM, QS, VST, ZBH, SMG, TMO, DIA, EFAV, SHOP, XLI, LLY, KNX, KBH, DRE, ED, CMCSA, CHPT, CHPT, BANR, ADP, AMD, ADBE, PLRX, HOLI, EIM, DNMR, VSTM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells SPDR Retail ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC owns 348 stocks with a total value of $660 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 576,409 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.43% VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 888,916 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 71,502 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 152.68% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 793,505 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.59% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 39,042 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.7%

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $43.88 and $48.28, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $45.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 315,418 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC initiated holding in Pure Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.87 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $29.17. The stock is now traded at around $25.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 153,994 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.79 and $175.61, with an estimated average price of $166.62. The stock is now traded at around $157.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 28,243 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC initiated holding in Valvoline Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.35 and $37.39, with an estimated average price of $34.96. The stock is now traded at around $33.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 122,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC initiated holding in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.43 and $96.27, with an estimated average price of $81.2. The stock is now traded at around $69.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 59,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC initiated holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.83 and $71.93, with an estimated average price of $62.68. The stock is now traded at around $59.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 56,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 152.68%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $361.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 71,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 38.43%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $52.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 576,409 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3550.58%. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $75.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 107,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 88.03%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $446.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 32,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 80.52%. The purchase prices were between $173.56 and $193.28, with an estimated average price of $184.03. The stock is now traded at around $163.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 74,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 68.05%. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 180,351 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $85.15 and $103.06, with an estimated average price of $93.4.

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TR L CAP GRW. The sale prices were between $109.29 and $124.15, with an estimated average price of $118.48.

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $145.99 and $166.53, with an estimated average price of $159.85.

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc. The sale prices were between $42.23 and $47.97, with an estimated average price of $45.3.

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $225.59 and $260, with an estimated average price of $244.69.

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in Thomson Reuters Corp. The sale prices were between $109.42 and $123.35, with an estimated average price of $118.34.