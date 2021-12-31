Inspirion Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Zscaler Inc, Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF, Sells First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

New Purchases: JAAA, HTRB, DLN, PFE, DWM, BND, IWD, SWK, IWF, NVDA, SSYS, GLD, VZ, IEFA, SLYG, VGT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Zscaler Inc, Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF, Hartford Total Return Bond ETF, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, sells First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Vericity Inc, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Inspirion Wealth Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Inspirion Wealth Advisors, Llc owns 102 stocks with a total value of $474 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 241,983 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 316,153 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.92% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 109,396 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 194,034 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37% Coupang Inc (CPNG) - 1,096,883 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%

Inspirion Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $50.4, with an estimated average price of $50.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 32,928 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inspirion Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.35 and $40.09, with an estimated average price of $39.71. The stock is now traded at around $38.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 32,948 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inspirion Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $66.15, with an estimated average price of $63.06. The stock is now traded at around $64.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 19,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inspirion Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $54.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inspirion Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree International Equity Fund. The purchase prices were between $51.19 and $54.37, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $54.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,136 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inspirion Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $164.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inspirion Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 79.78%. The purchase prices were between $52.58 and $53.07, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $51.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 180,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inspirion Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Zscaler Inc by 371.83%. The purchase prices were between $251.86 and $368.78, with an estimated average price of $316.24. The stock is now traded at around $250.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 9,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inspirion Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 25.10%. The purchase prices were between $30.75 and $33.49, with an estimated average price of $32.11. The stock is now traded at around $31.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 64,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inspirion Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 20.60%. The purchase prices were between $74.57 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $80.52. The stock is now traded at around $85.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inspirion Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 33.73%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267.51, with an estimated average price of $254.47. The stock is now traded at around $243.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,816 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inspirion Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc by 52.59%. The purchase prices were between $208.03 and $247.07, with an estimated average price of $233.02. The stock is now traded at around $237.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inspirion Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vericity Inc. The sale prices were between $6.59 and $9.26, with an estimated average price of $7.93.

Inspirion Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Fulgent Genetics Inc. The sale prices were between $77.3 and $105, with an estimated average price of $88.16.