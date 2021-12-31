Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Peavine Capital, Llc Buys Abbott Laboratories, The Home Depot Inc, McDonald's Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Peavine Capital, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Abbott Laboratories, The Home Depot Inc, McDonald's Corp, AbbVie Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peavine Capital, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Peavine Capital, Llc owns 18 stocks with a total value of $521 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PEAVINE CAPITAL, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/peavine+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PEAVINE CAPITAL, LLC
  1. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 2,749,018 shares, 58.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 433,606 shares, 39.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 24,360 shares, 0.83% of the total portfolio.
  4. Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) - 13,043 shares, 0.27% of the total portfolio.
  5. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) - 12,904 shares, 0.15% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Peavine Capital, Llc initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $349.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 575 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Peavine Capital, Llc initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $124.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,862 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Peavine Capital, Llc initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $133.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,676 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Peavine Capital, Llc initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $253.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of PEAVINE CAPITAL, LLC. Also check out:

1. PEAVINE CAPITAL, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PEAVINE CAPITAL, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PEAVINE CAPITAL, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PEAVINE CAPITAL, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus