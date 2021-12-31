Peavine Capital, Llc Buys Abbott Laboratories, The Home Depot Inc, McDonald's Corp

For the details of PEAVINE CAPITAL, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/peavine+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of PEAVINE CAPITAL, LLC
- iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 2,749,018 shares, 58.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 433,606 shares, 39.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 24,360 shares, 0.83% of the total portfolio.
- Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) - 13,043 shares, 0.27% of the total portfolio.
- Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) - 12,904 shares, 0.15% of the total portfolio.
Peavine Capital, Llc initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $349.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 575 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Peavine Capital, Llc initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $124.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,862 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Peavine Capital, Llc initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $133.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,676 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Peavine Capital, Llc initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $253.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of PEAVINE CAPITAL, LLC. Also check out:
1. PEAVINE CAPITAL, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PEAVINE CAPITAL, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PEAVINE CAPITAL, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PEAVINE CAPITAL, LLC keeps buying