Vivid Financial Management, Inc. Buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Sells Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, sells Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, Fiverr International, Pinterest Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vivid Financial Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Vivid Financial Management, Inc. owns 129 stocks with a total value of $268 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VIVID FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vivid+financial+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 300,601 shares, 12.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.34% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 553,700 shares, 11.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.99% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 286,080 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.91% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 130,383 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.67% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 491,717 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.12%

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $121.98, with an estimated average price of $115.37. The stock is now traded at around $99.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $292.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,381 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.27 and $368.33, with an estimated average price of $316.41. The stock is now traded at around $231.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,661 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $321.98 and $392.79, with an estimated average price of $356.37. The stock is now traded at around $307.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,194 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $173.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $54.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,689 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 79.48%. The purchase prices were between $61.62 and $63.22, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 70,271 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 106.41%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 37,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.35%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $53.31, with an estimated average price of $52.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 119,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 27.96%. The purchase prices were between $29.31 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $29.76. The stock is now traded at around $29.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 125,701 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 36.90%. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $105.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 19,711 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 132.47%. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $111.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297.

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.22 and $196.03, with an estimated average price of $154.82.

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17.

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Alarm.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $75.52 and $89.52, with an estimated average price of $81.86.

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $119.87 and $145.67, with an estimated average price of $131.36.