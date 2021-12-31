Diligent Investors, LLC Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells AT&T Inc, The Western Union Co, Riot Blockchain Inc

Redlands, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF - Ju, sells AT&T Inc, The Western Union Co, Riot Blockchain Inc, Harley-Davidson Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Diligent Investors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Diligent Investors, LLC owns 267 stocks with a total value of $356 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Diligent Investors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/diligent+investors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 183,296 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.28% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,609 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 233,793 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.69% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 94,658 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.60% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 325,454 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.69%

Diligent Investors, LLC initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September. The purchase prices were between $31.19 and $33.48, with an estimated average price of $32.65. The stock is now traded at around $32.202000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 101,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diligent Investors, LLC initiated holding in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF - Ju. The purchase prices were between $23.82 and $24.79, with an estimated average price of $24.34. The stock is now traded at around $23.975700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 85,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diligent Investors, LLC initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September. The purchase prices were between $29.01 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $29.95. The stock is now traded at around $29.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 45,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diligent Investors, LLC initiated holding in Campbell Soup Co. The purchase prices were between $39.91 and $44.18, with an estimated average price of $41.61. The stock is now traded at around $44.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 30,769 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diligent Investors, LLC initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.96 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $44.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 24,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diligent Investors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.67 and $83.02, with an estimated average price of $79.76. The stock is now traded at around $74.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 11,422 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diligent Investors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.28%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $111.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 183,296 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diligent Investors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.69%. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 233,793 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diligent Investors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 26.69%. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $42.04, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $41.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 325,454 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diligent Investors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 56.99%. The purchase prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15. The stock is now traded at around $93.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 43,983 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diligent Investors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 23.07%. The purchase prices were between $34.8 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $36.26. The stock is now traded at around $35.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 223,980 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diligent Investors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 25.20%. The purchase prices were between $66.12 and $72.43, with an estimated average price of $69.65. The stock is now traded at around $68.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 103,483 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diligent Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Riot Blockchain Inc. The sale prices were between $22.33 and $44.19, with an estimated average price of $29.88.

Diligent Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Harley-Davidson Inc. The sale prices were between $35.08 and $39.8, with an estimated average price of $37.34.

Diligent Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.

Diligent Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Unisys Corp. The sale prices were between $17.9 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $21.86.

Diligent Investors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $40.35 and $43.66, with an estimated average price of $41.89.

Diligent Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Davis Select International ETF. The sale prices were between $18.55 and $20.71, with an estimated average price of $19.77.