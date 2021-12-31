Diligent Investors, LLC Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells AT&T Inc, The Western Union Co, Riot Blockchain Inc

- New Purchases: BSEP, TBJL, PSEP, CPB, BWA, SCHM, IBM, IPAY, RLJPA.PFD, EJUL, SPY, GE, PJUL, MLKN, COST, IJUL, VGK, PANW, EJAN, MU, CB, NOW, CCL, MPW, ALGT, AWR, TLT, GTIM, KBAL, ITA, ROST, IBB, DRIV, BACPL.PFD, PSTH, PINE, HCA, PYPL, SCS, LUMN,
- Added Positions: AGG, SPYG, SPYV, AAPL, SCHA, SPDW, MDYV, MDYG, FSK, FB, SCHR, BAUG, AMZN, USIG, VTV, MTUM, NVDA, BA, SLYV, SPEM, SLYG, VZ, BOCT, AMGN, CAG, ARCO, BABA, CVX, CAT, XLE, MUB, RSP, HD, GOOGL, XLU, MCD, XLI, XLK, MMM, UTZ, LEVI, MA, DIS, WBA, WMT, SPSB, GS, SPMD, GOOG, SCHO, GLD, PSLV, XOM, WMB, FCX, JPM, PXD, AES, AEO, VTI, VO, PEP, SBUX, UNP, ZBH, MUC, IEF,
- Reduced Positions: T, CVS, QCOM, WU, POOL, PSA, OPI, SPGI, KKR, OGIG, BHF, DFS, CP, TNL, PG, SYF, ADBE, VNQ, CRM, CTVA, GPN, BRK.B, DOV, ACI, KHC, WBT, DD, ETN, HBI, GLDM, F, LAND, TSN, RDS.B, NKX, CI, WH, WRK, GDOT, BNL, CAR, AIRC, RPG, AXP, BAC, PHYS, VVV, AIG, PSK, QQQE, DBC, DFNL, QQQ, DWLD, OUSM, POCT, HSY, NTR, HON, JNJ, XLF, MDT, MRK, VOO, MS, MSI, PSB, PFE, TSLA, GLW, KO, TM, UPS, RWL, QRTEA, CAH, RPV, BMY, STLA, SPAB, XLY, DUSA, CPNG, SHOP, EXG, WFC, INVA, DHC, MET, KR, IFF,
- Sold Out: RIOT, HOG, ZM, UIS, SPTL, BYND, DINT, DE, IP, AGNC, ARKK, PIZ, HT, LTRPA, SLVM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Diligent Investors, LLC
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 183,296 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.28%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,609 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 233,793 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.69%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 94,658 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.60%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 325,454 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.69%
Diligent Investors, LLC initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September. The purchase prices were between $31.19 and $33.48, with an estimated average price of $32.65. The stock is now traded at around $32.202000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 101,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF - Ju (TBJL)
Diligent Investors, LLC initiated holding in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF - Ju. The purchase prices were between $23.82 and $24.79, with an estimated average price of $24.34. The stock is now traded at around $23.975700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 85,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September (PSEP)
Diligent Investors, LLC initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September. The purchase prices were between $29.01 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $29.95. The stock is now traded at around $29.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 45,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Campbell Soup Co (CPB)
Diligent Investors, LLC initiated holding in Campbell Soup Co. The purchase prices were between $39.91 and $44.18, with an estimated average price of $41.61. The stock is now traded at around $44.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 30,769 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)
Diligent Investors, LLC initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.96 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $44.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 24,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
Diligent Investors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.67 and $83.02, with an estimated average price of $79.76. The stock is now traded at around $74.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 11,422 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Diligent Investors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.28%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $111.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 183,296 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
Diligent Investors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.69%. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 233,793 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Diligent Investors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 26.69%. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $42.04, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $41.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 325,454 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Diligent Investors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 56.99%. The purchase prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15. The stock is now traded at around $93.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 43,983 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)
Diligent Investors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 23.07%. The purchase prices were between $34.8 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $36.26. The stock is now traded at around $35.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 223,980 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)
Diligent Investors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 25.20%. The purchase prices were between $66.12 and $72.43, with an estimated average price of $69.65. The stock is now traded at around $68.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 103,483 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT)
Diligent Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Riot Blockchain Inc. The sale prices were between $22.33 and $44.19, with an estimated average price of $29.88.Sold Out: Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)
Diligent Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Harley-Davidson Inc. The sale prices were between $35.08 and $39.8, with an estimated average price of $37.34.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Diligent Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.Sold Out: Unisys Corp (UIS)
Diligent Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Unisys Corp. The sale prices were between $17.9 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $21.86.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)
Diligent Investors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $40.35 and $43.66, with an estimated average price of $41.89.Sold Out: Davis Select International ETF (DINT)
Diligent Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Davis Select International ETF. The sale prices were between $18.55 and $20.71, with an estimated average price of $19.77.
Here is the complete portfolio of Diligent Investors, LLC. Also check out:
