Diligent Investors, LLC Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells AT&T Inc, The Western Union Co, Riot Blockchain Inc

Just now
Redlands, CA, based Investment company Diligent Investors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF - Ju, sells AT&T Inc, The Western Union Co, Riot Blockchain Inc, Harley-Davidson Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Diligent Investors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Diligent Investors, LLC owns 267 stocks with a total value of $356 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Diligent Investors, LLC
  1. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 183,296 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.28%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,609 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 233,793 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.69%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 94,658 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.60%
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 325,454 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.69%
New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September (BSEP)

Diligent Investors, LLC initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September. The purchase prices were between $31.19 and $33.48, with an estimated average price of $32.65. The stock is now traded at around $32.202000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 101,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF - Ju (TBJL)

Diligent Investors, LLC initiated holding in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF - Ju. The purchase prices were between $23.82 and $24.79, with an estimated average price of $24.34. The stock is now traded at around $23.975700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 85,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September (PSEP)

Diligent Investors, LLC initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September. The purchase prices were between $29.01 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $29.95. The stock is now traded at around $29.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 45,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Campbell Soup Co (CPB)

Diligent Investors, LLC initiated holding in Campbell Soup Co. The purchase prices were between $39.91 and $44.18, with an estimated average price of $41.61. The stock is now traded at around $44.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 30,769 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)

Diligent Investors, LLC initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.96 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $44.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 24,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

Diligent Investors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.67 and $83.02, with an estimated average price of $79.76. The stock is now traded at around $74.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 11,422 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Diligent Investors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.28%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $111.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 183,296 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Diligent Investors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.69%. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 233,793 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Diligent Investors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 26.69%. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $42.04, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $41.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 325,454 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Diligent Investors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 56.99%. The purchase prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15. The stock is now traded at around $93.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 43,983 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Diligent Investors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 23.07%. The purchase prices were between $34.8 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $36.26. The stock is now traded at around $35.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 223,980 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

Diligent Investors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 25.20%. The purchase prices were between $66.12 and $72.43, with an estimated average price of $69.65. The stock is now traded at around $68.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 103,483 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT)

Diligent Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Riot Blockchain Inc. The sale prices were between $22.33 and $44.19, with an estimated average price of $29.88.

Sold Out: Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)

Diligent Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Harley-Davidson Inc. The sale prices were between $35.08 and $39.8, with an estimated average price of $37.34.

Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Diligent Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.

Sold Out: Unisys Corp (UIS)

Diligent Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Unisys Corp. The sale prices were between $17.9 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $21.86.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)

Diligent Investors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $40.35 and $43.66, with an estimated average price of $41.89.

Sold Out: Davis Select International ETF (DINT)

Diligent Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Davis Select International ETF. The sale prices were between $18.55 and $20.71, with an estimated average price of $19.77.



