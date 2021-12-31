Columbus Macro, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG Emer

New Purchases: EMBD, MBB, TLT, SPHY, KMI, IWF, XLRE, VICI, MMM, SCHJ, EIS, ITB, XBI, FLGB, SMH, IWN, QUAL, DOW, XLK, EMLC, IVW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG Emerging Markets Soverei, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Columbus Macro, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Columbus Macro, LLC owns 164 stocks with a total value of $298 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Columbus Macro, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/columbus+macro%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield (HDAW) - 447,522 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.57% Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 168,821 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 296,806 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 151.74% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 79,718 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.89% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 45,471 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.46%

Columbus Macro, LLC initiated holding in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.33 and $26.18, with an estimated average price of $25.82. The stock is now traded at around $25.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 107,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Columbus Macro, LLC initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.03 and $108.32, with an estimated average price of $107.64. The stock is now traded at around $105.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 22,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Columbus Macro, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11. The stock is now traded at around $141.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 13,568 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Columbus Macro, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.9 and $26.62, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $26.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 57,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Columbus Macro, LLC initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 92,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Columbus Macro, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $275.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 4,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Columbus Macro, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 151.74%. The purchase prices were between $30.89 and $31.11, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $30.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 296,806 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Columbus Macro, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 282.64%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $361.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 10,163 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Columbus Macro, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.89%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $111.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 79,718 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Columbus Macro, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 192.69%. The purchase prices were between $70.77 and $76.45, with an estimated average price of $73.91. The stock is now traded at around $74.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 50,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Columbus Macro, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 681.33%. The purchase prices were between $101.24 and $117.16, with an estimated average price of $111.47. The stock is now traded at around $104.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 24,612 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Columbus Macro, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 424.53%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $133.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 12,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Columbus Macro, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11.

Columbus Macro, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $98.85 and $110.23, with an estimated average price of $104.47.

Columbus Macro, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.44 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.89.

Columbus Macro, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95.

Columbus Macro, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF. The sale prices were between $47.6 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $50.47.

Columbus Macro, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77.