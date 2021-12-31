Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Columbus Macro, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG Emer

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Columbus Macro, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG Emerging Markets Soverei, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Columbus Macro, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Columbus Macro, LLC owns 164 stocks with a total value of $298 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Columbus Macro, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/columbus+macro%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Columbus Macro, LLC
  1. Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield (HDAW) - 447,522 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.57%
  2. Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 168,821 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75%
  3. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 296,806 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 151.74%
  4. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 79,718 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.89%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 45,471 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.46%
New Purchase: Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMBD)

Columbus Macro, LLC initiated holding in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.33 and $26.18, with an estimated average price of $25.82. The stock is now traded at around $25.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 107,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Columbus Macro, LLC initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.03 and $108.32, with an estimated average price of $107.64. The stock is now traded at around $105.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 22,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Columbus Macro, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11. The stock is now traded at around $141.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 13,568 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY)

Columbus Macro, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.9 and $26.62, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $26.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 57,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Columbus Macro, LLC initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 92,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Columbus Macro, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $275.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 4,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Columbus Macro, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 151.74%. The purchase prices were between $30.89 and $31.11, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $30.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 296,806 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Columbus Macro, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 282.64%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $361.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 10,163 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Columbus Macro, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.89%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $111.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 79,718 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)

Columbus Macro, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 192.69%. The purchase prices were between $70.77 and $76.45, with an estimated average price of $73.91. The stock is now traded at around $74.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 50,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IUSG)

Columbus Macro, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 681.33%. The purchase prices were between $101.24 and $117.16, with an estimated average price of $111.47. The stock is now traded at around $104.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 24,612 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Columbus Macro, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 424.53%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $133.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 12,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)

Columbus Macro, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11.

Sold Out: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Columbus Macro, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $98.85 and $110.23, with an estimated average price of $104.47.

Sold Out: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Columbus Macro, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.44 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.89.

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Columbus Macro, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (EWN)

Columbus Macro, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF. The sale prices were between $47.6 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $50.47.

Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)

Columbus Macro, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77.



Here is the complete portfolio of Columbus Macro, LLC. Also check out:

1. Columbus Macro, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Columbus Macro, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Columbus Macro, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Columbus Macro, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus