BLB&B Advisors, LLC Buys Charles Schwab Corp, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 -, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Sells William Penn Bancorporation, 3M Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

New Purchases: SCHW, VUSB, CP, UNH,

Spring House, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Charles Schwab Corp, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 -, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, Canadian Pacific Railway, sells William Penn Bancorporation, 3M Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Merck Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BLB&B Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, BLB&B Advisors, LLC owns 254 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 1,346,531 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 1,999,756 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.07% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,704,222 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.13% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 714,933 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 134,596 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.71%

BLB&B Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $91.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 93,002 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 46,199 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $76.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,114 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $463.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 440 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 - by 20.29%. The purchase prices were between $27.21 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $29.32. The stock is now traded at around $30.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 637,386 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 45.88%. The purchase prices were between $75.34 and $78.19, with an estimated average price of $77.1. The stock is now traded at around $74.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 44,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.20%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $78.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 33.10%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $63.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,581 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Exelon Corp by 22.46%. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $57.76, with an estimated average price of $52.93. The stock is now traded at around $56.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,922 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio by 68.50%. The purchase prices were between $15.73 and $17.32, with an estimated average price of $16.48. The stock is now traded at around $15.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 21,063 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in William Penn Bancorporation. The sale prices were between $11.96 and $12.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Wheels Up Experience Inc. The sale prices were between $4.15 and $8.1, with an estimated average price of $5.78.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.19 and $107.42, with an estimated average price of $107.31.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The sale prices were between $91.4 and $108.82, with an estimated average price of $101.53.