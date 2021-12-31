Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys Nuance Communications Inc, Cerner Corp, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, , Five9 Inc

- New Purchases: CERN, PVG, BZ, ARKK, TGNA, ROG, BHP, TMX, CP, PNM, MNTV, LSXMK, YMM, BGNE, ARNA, DE, GIAC, ODP, SPWH, T, WIT, QQQ, SAFM, IT, SPGI, NDAQ, BRO, FIS, FISV, INTU, MCO, MSI, NTES, MA, V, ZEN, AFRM, JLL, EURN, FWONK, ALIT, WAVC, TGAAU, EMLDU, KKR, TECH, BUD, EPAM, HFRO, CPAA, CPAA, CFX, HMHC, BOCNU, BKI, BILI, LU, WQGA, AFTR, IBB, NXST, CEM, DAVA, BIGZ, ALB, WST, ADX, KYN, PRBM, MTVC.U, MBSC.U, JUN.U, CNDB.U, SIER, BMAC, BACA, ARTE, AEAE, XFIN, EWL, IFN, FAX, KF, CHN, GF, MSD, GDV, NFJ, CAF, BCX, BCAT, HZON, BIOT, KCGI, GTACU, PCCTU, IOACU, SZZLU, FNVTU, TRAQ.U, MCAAU, ACDI.U, SANB, ARGU, LOCC, NFNT.U, HCVI, LGTOU, LCW, WWAC, FIAC, FLAG, FLAG, IDU, UMPQ, VVR, AWF, BRW, NCV, JQC, NCZ, IGR, IGD, BOE, AOD, AWP, GHY, DSL, BST, ENTFU, USCTU, DSAQ, DMYS, ROSE, CMLS, JW.A, NSL, NUV, JPS, JPC, NAD, NEA, NAC, RNP, FRA, JFR, JRO, BDJ, PHYS, BGX, PSLV, CRHC, FLYA, PBAX, CTV,
- Added Positions: NUAN, KWEB, ZLAB, AJRD, PYPL, LSXMA, INFO, WTW, HOLI, IBN, JOBS, FUTU, BALY, NWSA, MX, BHC, FVIV, VIAC, FOX, AUS, HSBC,
- Reduced Positions: FIVN, NIO, JD, XLNX, FLOW, BBWI, XBI, COHR, SE, GDS, MIGI, BLTS, GMII, BEKE, TWNT, NXU, SPAQ, SPAQ, EJFA, FWAC, SVFC, ISAA, RAM, PACX, FTAA, AURC,
- Sold Out: BABA, KSU, VNE, BIDU, LBRDK, HRC, BURL, TRIL, AAP, TJX, CL, SYY, YUM, HIG, CHDN, SBUX, BLMN, QSR, PFGC, ASO, MTN, TWNK, TROX, XLRN, IMAB, PDD, KDMN, LANC, WB, STZ, RH, BJ, ADTN, GNW, BSMX, HDB, YUMC, TCOM, WQGA.U, WAVC.U, XRT, SGEN, CPAAU, CPAAU, NGCA, STWO, AFTR.U, OEPW, MACQ, GGPI, GIG, KURI, FXI, PRBM.U, SIERU, ACEV, CIIGU, LOCC.U, BACA.U, HCVIU, ARTEU, RTPY, DMYQ, ISOS, LIII, SLAC, CBAH, NSTB, VOSO, ATMR, SGAM, TMTS, BRPM, YAC, HZAC, FORE, VPCC, KCGI.U, ARGUU, GIIX, FLAG.U, HUGS, SBEA, ZNTE, DSAQ.U, MRAC, DCRN, ACTD, GLSPT, TPGS, LOKM, FLYA.U, HCM, HYRE, EWZ, KRE,
For the details of Segantii Capital Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/segantii+capital+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Segantii Capital Management Ltd
- Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 7,623,798 shares, 15.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 96.47%
- IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 1,985,000 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.46%
- iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - 17,525 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio.
- Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 598,929 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.69%
- iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - 12,500 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio.
Segantii Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $91.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 486,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)
Segantii Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Pretium Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $12.79. The stock is now traded at around $14.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 3,502,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kanzhun Ltd (BZ)
Segantii Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Kanzhun Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $40.62, with an estimated average price of $35.03. The stock is now traded at around $28.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 1,225,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Segantii Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 302,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tegna Inc (TGNA)
Segantii Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Tegna Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.36 and $21.37, with an estimated average price of $20.01. The stock is now traded at around $20.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 1,478,013 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rogers Corp (ROG)
Segantii Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Rogers Corp. The purchase prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94. The stock is now traded at around $273.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 96,616 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Segantii Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 96.47%. The purchase prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16. The stock is now traded at around $55.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.77%. The holding were 7,623,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)
Segantii Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6054.05%. The purchase prices were between $34.06 and $53.46, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $38.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 1,900,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB)
Segantii Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Zai Lab Ltd by 96.75%. The purchase prices were between $54.9 and $105.21, with an estimated average price of $84.09. The stock is now traded at around $52.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 1,393,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)
Segantii Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc by 812.75%. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $46.86, with an estimated average price of $44.05. The stock is now traded at around $43.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 932,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Segantii Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 113.67%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $173.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 192,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA)
Segantii Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 320.59%. The purchase prices were between $47.14 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $50.26. The stock is now traded at around $47.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 482,308 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: (KSU)
Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Veoneer Inc (VNE)
Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Veoneer Inc. The sale prices were between $34.71 and $36.19, with an estimated average price of $35.37.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $136.3 and $180.96, with an estimated average price of $155.95.Sold Out: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)
Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The sale prices were between $148.48 and $177.33, with an estimated average price of $164.24.Sold Out: (HRC)
Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.
Here is the complete portfolio of Segantii Capital Management Ltd. Also check out:
1. Segantii Capital Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Segantii Capital Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Segantii Capital Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Segantii Capital Management Ltd keeps buying