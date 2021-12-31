Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys Nuance Communications Inc, Cerner Corp, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, , Five9 Inc

Hong Kong, K3, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nuance Communications Inc, Cerner Corp, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Pretium Resources Inc, Zai Lab, sells Alibaba Group Holding, , Five9 Inc, NIO Inc, JD.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Segantii Capital Management Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Segantii Capital Management Ltd owns 592 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 7,623,798 shares, 15.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 96.47% IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 1,985,000 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.46% iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - 17,525 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 598,929 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.69% iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - 12,500 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $91.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 486,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Pretium Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $12.79. The stock is now traded at around $14.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 3,502,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Kanzhun Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $40.62, with an estimated average price of $35.03. The stock is now traded at around $28.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 1,225,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 302,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Tegna Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.36 and $21.37, with an estimated average price of $20.01. The stock is now traded at around $20.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 1,478,013 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Rogers Corp. The purchase prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94. The stock is now traded at around $273.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 96,616 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 96.47%. The purchase prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16. The stock is now traded at around $55.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.77%. The holding were 7,623,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6054.05%. The purchase prices were between $34.06 and $53.46, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $38.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 1,900,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Zai Lab Ltd by 96.75%. The purchase prices were between $54.9 and $105.21, with an estimated average price of $84.09. The stock is now traded at around $52.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 1,393,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc by 812.75%. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $46.86, with an estimated average price of $44.05. The stock is now traded at around $43.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 932,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 113.67%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $173.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 192,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 320.59%. The purchase prices were between $47.14 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $50.26. The stock is now traded at around $47.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 482,308 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Veoneer Inc. The sale prices were between $34.71 and $36.19, with an estimated average price of $35.37.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $136.3 and $180.96, with an estimated average price of $155.95.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The sale prices were between $148.48 and $177.33, with an estimated average price of $164.24.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.