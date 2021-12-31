Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells General Electric Co, Activision Blizzard Inc, Turquoise Hill Resources

- New Purchases: DKNG, HCA, W, IUSG, BLDR, CAH, NUE, PLTR, IVE, IVW, JETS, SPAB, ALK, HES, ANDE, ARCC, AVY, BXMT, COO, CPRT, SITC, RHP, IIIN, SJM, KOPN, NDAQ, NRT, OXY, OLN, RL, O, RY, UMPQ, UFPI, MWA, BWEN, BGS, PMT, H, ARI, KMI, GWRS, SPPP, CONE, XHR, GKOS, NTRA, PEN, NTLA, CGBD, SPCE, EYE, INSP, TENB, OCCI, LYFT, ZM, CHWY, AMCR, CIVI, CIVI, IKNA, COIN, SLVM, TOST, GREE, RIVN, BATT, BETZ, BLOK, BSCN, BSCO, BSJN, DGS, DNOV, ECON, EMQQ, EWG, EWT, FDIS, FLRN, FMAT, GDX, HDV, IBML, IBMM, IDAT, IFRA, IGV, IHI, ITB, IWL, IWV, JPEM, KOMP, LVHD, META, MFEM, OIH, PSR, SMH, SPIP, USCI, USO, VDC, VGK, VGT, VMBS, VPU, VT, VTEB, XT,
- Added Positions: SPDW, VWO, VIOV, PRF, VLUE, IWR, QAI, GWX, SPSB, SPLG, VTV, VUG, ICSH, RODM, AGG, SPY, IJH, SHW, EFA, EZU, JEPI, COMT, EFG, EFV, IJR, QQQ, VV, ADI, XOM, GD, AER, ACWX, IUSV, TIP, VB, T, CVS, D, EOG, JPM, JNJ, LMT, MSFT, TSLA, EEM, ESGU, FALN, IWD, IWF, MUB, SPLB, SPTL, USMV, VIAC, CI, C, NEE, FCX, INDB, INTC, VZ, VMW, DELL, AMLP, BIL, GOVT, IEFA, IOO, IUSB, IWS, IXG, IYE, MDY, NUMG, SUSB, VEA, VEU, VO, XLB, CB, AES, ASML, ABT, ACN, AMD, APD, MO, AMZN, AMX, AEP, AIG, AMT, ABC, AMGN, AMAT, ADP, BHP, BDX, CF, CE, CVX, CHD, CSCO, CLX, KO, CCEP, CBSH, CAG, ED, STZ, COST, DHR, DE, DEO, DLR, ECL, EA, EMR, ENB, EXPE, FNF, F, FULT, GEL, GPC, ROCK, GILD, HD, HON, HUM, IDXX, ITW, ILMN, IPG, ISRG, IRM, KEY, MFC, MMC, MRVL, MCD, MDT, MRK, MET, MSI, NVDA, NXST, NKE, OMC, ORCL, OSK, PNC, PENN, PEP, PFE, PXD, LIN, PGR, PRU, RYN, SLM, CRM, SLB, SCCO, LUV, TRV, SBUX, STT, TROW, TGT, TTEK, TXN, TMO, TD, WEN, RTX, UNH, VFC, VLO, NS, VOD, WAB, WMT, DIS, WM, WFC, WMB, WEC, DNP, MXF, EFT, BR, DFS, AVGO, GM, PSX, FB, ABBV, ZTS, NRZ, CWEN.A, NAVI, CFG, CDK, PYPL, TEAM, IIPR, SNAP, FOXA, PTON, RBLX, OGN, ENVX, ACWI, ARKQ, BIV, BWX, CIBR, DLN, EAGG, EMB, EMXC, ESGD, ESGE, FNDX, HYD, HYG, IAU, IDRV, IEMG, IRBO, IWN, IWO, IXP, JKE, KRBN, LIT, MBB, MLPX, MOAT, NUDM, NUEM, NUSC, PDBC, PGX, RAVI, SCZ, SDOG, SDY, SGDM, SPIB, SPYG, SPYV, TOTL, USHY, USIG, VCIT, VFH, VNQ, VSS, VTWV, VXUS, VYM, XLU,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, BND, GE, DSI, SHY, PG, ATVI, POWW, ESML, NULV, PM, AZN, VOO, IGSB, XLP, BNDX, KTB, ARKK, GTX, SI, CRNC, SQ, REZI, IR, NGVT, ACM, CWB, EDOC, FLOT, IDOG, IWP, IWX, IXN, JNK, PCY, SPTI, TLT, XLE, XSOE, VTRS, ALL, AEE, AXP, RIOT, BA, COF, CCL, FIS, GLW, DD, LLY, GIS, HAL, IBM, LVS, QRVO, NWL, PPG, BPOP, PEG, SNY, SWK, TREX, UL, UPS, WPC, AIMC, TMUS, DAL, FTNT, FANG,
- Sold Out: TRQ, CNBKA, HRC, TTC, EBSB, ACCO, AIT, BLL, B, BBBY, EAT, CNC, DXC, CNX, DISH, PACW, TGNA, GT, HIG, HOLX, MTCH, JNPR, KSU, LBTYA, MAT, ON, ORI, PHG, PFG, SMG, SM, TRMK, X, UNM, VNO, WY, AUY, OPK, IRBT, L, BRW, QRTEA, TNL, LBTYK, TFSL, CNK, SATS, BLNK, SSNC, FAF, BWXT, COR, HII, KOS, AMCX, TRIP, MANU, PNR, FWONA, ALLE, VRTV, LTRPA, BSGM, AVNS, UE, LILA, LILAK, MSGS, FCPT, LSXMA, LSXMK, USFD, HRI, AA, VREX, CARS, JBGS, CEIX, NVT, CHX, UBX, WH, VNE, VRT, XM, JMIA, ARNC, MSGE, VNT, VSCO, KD, EMLC, IDV, IGF, MBSD, QYLD, REM, SHYG, SRLN, VDE, VNQI, VWOB, XLG,
For the details of Baystate Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baystate+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Baystate Wealth Management LLC
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 2,807,853 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.47%
- iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 584,718 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
- Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 541,128 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 168,775 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%
- SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 2,160,102 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.18%
Baystate Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79. The stock is now traded at around $20.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 27,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wayfair Inc (W)
Baystate Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.51 and $279.32, with an estimated average price of $235.91. The stock is now traded at around $147.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,363 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IUSG)
Baystate Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $101.24 and $117.16, with an estimated average price of $111.47. The stock is now traded at around $104.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)
Baystate Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.59 and $260, with an estimated average price of $244.69. The stock is now traded at around $240.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)
Baystate Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $51.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Baystate Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $100.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 487 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
Baystate Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 154.73%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $52.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 39,527 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Baystate Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 108.55%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $287.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Baystate Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 80.86%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $446.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Baystate Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 504.98%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $262.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,037 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Baystate Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 175.49%. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $297.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Baystate Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.55%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $77.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ)
Baystate Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.04 and $16.68, with an estimated average price of $14.16.Sold Out: (HRC)
Baystate Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.Sold Out: (EBSB)
Baystate Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.2 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $23.07.Sold Out: The Toro Co (TTC)
Baystate Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in The Toro Co. The sale prices were between $93.56 and $105.31, with an estimated average price of $99.69.Sold Out: (CNBKA)
Baystate Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $115.05 and $115.29, with an estimated average price of $115.18.Sold Out: Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK)
Baystate Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.69 and $13.46, with an estimated average price of $12.11.
Here is the complete portfolio of Baystate Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Baystate Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Baystate Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Baystate Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Baystate Wealth Management LLC keeps buying