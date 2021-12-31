Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells General Electric Co, Activision Blizzard Inc, Turquoise Hill Resources

Boston, MA, based Investment company Baystate Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, DraftKings Inc, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, sells General Electric Co, Activision Blizzard Inc, Turquoise Hill Resources, AstraZeneca PLC, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baystate Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Baystate Wealth Management LLC owns 909 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Baystate Wealth Management LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 2,807,853 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.47%
  2. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 584,718 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
  3. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 541,128 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 168,775 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%
  5. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 2,160,102 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.18%
New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79. The stock is now traded at around $20.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 27,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Wayfair Inc (W)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.51 and $279.32, with an estimated average price of $235.91. The stock is now traded at around $147.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,363 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IUSG)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $101.24 and $117.16, with an estimated average price of $111.47. The stock is now traded at around $104.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.59 and $260, with an estimated average price of $244.69. The stock is now traded at around $240.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $51.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $100.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 487 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 154.73%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $52.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 39,527 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 108.55%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $287.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 80.86%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $446.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 504.98%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $262.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,037 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 175.49%. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $297.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.55%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $77.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.04 and $16.68, with an estimated average price of $14.16.

Sold Out: (HRC)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Sold Out: (EBSB)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.2 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $23.07.

Sold Out: The Toro Co (TTC)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in The Toro Co. The sale prices were between $93.56 and $105.31, with an estimated average price of $99.69.

Sold Out: (CNBKA)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $115.05 and $115.29, with an estimated average price of $115.18.

Sold Out: Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.69 and $13.46, with an estimated average price of $12.11.



