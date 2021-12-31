Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells General Electric Co, Activision Blizzard Inc, Turquoise Hill Resources

New Purchases: DKNG, HCA, W, IUSG, BLDR, CAH, NUE, PLTR, IVE, IVW, JETS, SPAB, ALK, HES, ANDE, ARCC, AVY, BXMT, COO, CPRT, SITC, RHP, IIIN, SJM, KOPN, NDAQ, NRT, OXY, OLN, RL, O, RY, UMPQ, UFPI, MWA, BWEN, BGS, PMT, H, ARI, KMI, GWRS, SPPP, CONE, XHR, GKOS, NTRA, PEN, NTLA, CGBD, SPCE, EYE, INSP, TENB, OCCI, LYFT, ZM, CHWY, AMCR, CIVI, CIVI, IKNA, COIN, SLVM, TOST, GREE, RIVN, BATT, BETZ, BLOK, BSCN, BSCO, BSJN, DGS, DNOV, ECON, EMQQ, EWG, EWT, FDIS, FLRN, FMAT, GDX, HDV, IBML, IBMM, IDAT, IFRA, IGV, IHI, ITB, IWL, IWV, JPEM, KOMP, LVHD, META, MFEM, OIH, PSR, SMH, SPIP, USCI, USO, VDC, VGK, VGT, VMBS, VPU, VT, VTEB, XT,

DKNG, HCA, W, IUSG, BLDR, CAH, NUE, PLTR, IVE, IVW, JETS, SPAB, ALK, HES, ANDE, ARCC, AVY, BXMT, COO, CPRT, SITC, RHP, IIIN, SJM, KOPN, NDAQ, NRT, OXY, OLN, RL, O, RY, UMPQ, UFPI, MWA, BWEN, BGS, PMT, H, ARI, KMI, GWRS, SPPP, CONE, XHR, GKOS, NTRA, PEN, NTLA, CGBD, SPCE, EYE, INSP, TENB, OCCI, LYFT, ZM, CHWY, AMCR, CIVI, CIVI, IKNA, COIN, SLVM, TOST, GREE, RIVN, BATT, BETZ, BLOK, BSCN, BSCO, BSJN, DGS, DNOV, ECON, EMQQ, EWG, EWT, FDIS, FLRN, FMAT, GDX, HDV, IBML, IBMM, IDAT, IFRA, IGV, IHI, ITB, IWL, IWV, JPEM, KOMP, LVHD, META, MFEM, OIH, PSR, SMH, SPIP, USCI, USO, VDC, VGK, VGT, VMBS, VPU, VT, VTEB, XT, Added Positions: SPDW, VWO, VIOV, PRF, VLUE, IWR, QAI, GWX, SPSB, SPLG, VTV, VUG, ICSH, RODM, AGG, SPY, IJH, SHW, EFA, EZU, JEPI, COMT, EFG, EFV, IJR, QQQ, VV, ADI, XOM, GD, AER, ACWX, IUSV, TIP, VB, T, CVS, D, EOG, JPM, JNJ, LMT, MSFT, TSLA, EEM, ESGU, FALN, IWD, IWF, MUB, SPLB, SPTL, USMV, VIAC, CI, C, NEE, FCX, INDB, INTC, VZ, VMW, DELL, AMLP, BIL, GOVT, IEFA, IOO, IUSB, IWS, IXG, IYE, MDY, NUMG, SUSB, VEA, VEU, VO, XLB, CB, AES, ASML, ABT, ACN, AMD, APD, MO, AMZN, AMX, AEP, AIG, AMT, ABC, AMGN, AMAT, ADP, BHP, BDX, CF, CE, CVX, CHD, CSCO, CLX, KO, CCEP, CBSH, CAG, ED, STZ, COST, DHR, DE, DEO, DLR, ECL, EA, EMR, ENB, EXPE, FNF, F, FULT, GEL, GPC, ROCK, GILD, HD, HON, HUM, IDXX, ITW, ILMN, IPG, ISRG, IRM, KEY, MFC, MMC, MRVL, MCD, MDT, MRK, MET, MSI, NVDA, NXST, NKE, OMC, ORCL, OSK, PNC, PENN, PEP, PFE, PXD, LIN, PGR, PRU, RYN, SLM, CRM, SLB, SCCO, LUV, TRV, SBUX, STT, TROW, TGT, TTEK, TXN, TMO, TD, WEN, RTX, UNH, VFC, VLO, NS, VOD, WAB, WMT, DIS, WM, WFC, WMB, WEC, DNP, MXF, EFT, BR, DFS, AVGO, GM, PSX, FB, ABBV, ZTS, NRZ, CWEN.A, NAVI, CFG, CDK, PYPL, TEAM, IIPR, SNAP, FOXA, PTON, RBLX, OGN, ENVX, ACWI, ARKQ, BIV, BWX, CIBR, DLN, EAGG, EMB, EMXC, ESGD, ESGE, FNDX, HYD, HYG, IAU, IDRV, IEMG, IRBO, IWN, IWO, IXP, JKE, KRBN, LIT, MBB, MLPX, MOAT, NUDM, NUEM, NUSC, PDBC, PGX, RAVI, SCZ, SDOG, SDY, SGDM, SPIB, SPYG, SPYV, TOTL, USHY, USIG, VCIT, VFH, VNQ, VSS, VTWV, VXUS, VYM, XLU,

SPDW, VWO, VIOV, PRF, VLUE, IWR, QAI, GWX, SPSB, SPLG, VTV, VUG, ICSH, RODM, AGG, SPY, IJH, SHW, EFA, EZU, JEPI, COMT, EFG, EFV, IJR, QQQ, VV, ADI, XOM, GD, AER, ACWX, IUSV, TIP, VB, T, CVS, D, EOG, JPM, JNJ, LMT, MSFT, TSLA, EEM, ESGU, FALN, IWD, IWF, MUB, SPLB, SPTL, USMV, VIAC, CI, C, NEE, FCX, INDB, INTC, VZ, VMW, DELL, AMLP, BIL, GOVT, IEFA, IOO, IUSB, IWS, IXG, IYE, MDY, NUMG, SUSB, VEA, VEU, VO, XLB, CB, AES, ASML, ABT, ACN, AMD, APD, MO, AMZN, AMX, AEP, AIG, AMT, ABC, AMGN, AMAT, ADP, BHP, BDX, CF, CE, CVX, CHD, CSCO, CLX, KO, CCEP, CBSH, CAG, ED, STZ, COST, DHR, DE, DEO, DLR, ECL, EA, EMR, ENB, EXPE, FNF, F, FULT, GEL, GPC, ROCK, GILD, HD, HON, HUM, IDXX, ITW, ILMN, IPG, ISRG, IRM, KEY, MFC, MMC, MRVL, MCD, MDT, MRK, MET, MSI, NVDA, NXST, NKE, OMC, ORCL, OSK, PNC, PENN, PEP, PFE, PXD, LIN, PGR, PRU, RYN, SLM, CRM, SLB, SCCO, LUV, TRV, SBUX, STT, TROW, TGT, TTEK, TXN, TMO, TD, WEN, RTX, UNH, VFC, VLO, NS, VOD, WAB, WMT, DIS, WM, WFC, WMB, WEC, DNP, MXF, EFT, BR, DFS, AVGO, GM, PSX, FB, ABBV, ZTS, NRZ, CWEN.A, NAVI, CFG, CDK, PYPL, TEAM, IIPR, SNAP, FOXA, PTON, RBLX, OGN, ENVX, ACWI, ARKQ, BIV, BWX, CIBR, DLN, EAGG, EMB, EMXC, ESGD, ESGE, FNDX, HYD, HYG, IAU, IDRV, IEMG, IRBO, IWN, IWO, IXP, JKE, KRBN, LIT, MBB, MLPX, MOAT, NUDM, NUEM, NUSC, PDBC, PGX, RAVI, SCZ, SDOG, SDY, SGDM, SPIB, SPYG, SPYV, TOTL, USHY, USIG, VCIT, VFH, VNQ, VSS, VTWV, VXUS, VYM, XLU, Reduced Positions: AAPL, BND, GE, DSI, SHY, PG, ATVI, POWW, ESML, NULV, PM, AZN, VOO, IGSB, XLP, BNDX, KTB, ARKK, GTX, SI, CRNC, SQ, REZI, IR, NGVT, ACM, CWB, EDOC, FLOT, IDOG, IWP, IWX, IXN, JNK, PCY, SPTI, TLT, XLE, XSOE, VTRS, ALL, AEE, AXP, RIOT, BA, COF, CCL, FIS, GLW, DD, LLY, GIS, HAL, IBM, LVS, QRVO, NWL, PPG, BPOP, PEG, SNY, SWK, TREX, UL, UPS, WPC, AIMC, TMUS, DAL, FTNT, FANG,

AAPL, BND, GE, DSI, SHY, PG, ATVI, POWW, ESML, NULV, PM, AZN, VOO, IGSB, XLP, BNDX, KTB, ARKK, GTX, SI, CRNC, SQ, REZI, IR, NGVT, ACM, CWB, EDOC, FLOT, IDOG, IWP, IWX, IXN, JNK, PCY, SPTI, TLT, XLE, XSOE, VTRS, ALL, AEE, AXP, RIOT, BA, COF, CCL, FIS, GLW, DD, LLY, GIS, HAL, IBM, LVS, QRVO, NWL, PPG, BPOP, PEG, SNY, SWK, TREX, UL, UPS, WPC, AIMC, TMUS, DAL, FTNT, FANG, Sold Out: TRQ, CNBKA, HRC, TTC, EBSB, ACCO, AIT, BLL, B, BBBY, EAT, CNC, DXC, CNX, DISH, PACW, TGNA, GT, HIG, HOLX, MTCH, JNPR, KSU, LBTYA, MAT, ON, ORI, PHG, PFG, SMG, SM, TRMK, X, UNM, VNO, WY, AUY, OPK, IRBT, L, BRW, QRTEA, TNL, LBTYK, TFSL, CNK, SATS, BLNK, SSNC, FAF, BWXT, COR, HII, KOS, AMCX, TRIP, MANU, PNR, FWONA, ALLE, VRTV, LTRPA, BSGM, AVNS, UE, LILA, LILAK, MSGS, FCPT, LSXMA, LSXMK, USFD, HRI, AA, VREX, CARS, JBGS, CEIX, NVT, CHX, UBX, WH, VNE, VRT, XM, JMIA, ARNC, MSGE, VNT, VSCO, KD, EMLC, IDV, IGF, MBSD, QYLD, REM, SHYG, SRLN, VDE, VNQI, VWOB, XLG,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, DraftKings Inc, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, sells General Electric Co, Activision Blizzard Inc, Turquoise Hill Resources, AstraZeneca PLC, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baystate Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Baystate Wealth Management LLC owns 909 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Baystate Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baystate+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 2,807,853 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.47% iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 584,718 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71% Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 541,128 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 168,775 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 2,160,102 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.18%

Baystate Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79. The stock is now traded at around $20.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 27,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baystate Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.51 and $279.32, with an estimated average price of $235.91. The stock is now traded at around $147.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,363 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baystate Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $101.24 and $117.16, with an estimated average price of $111.47. The stock is now traded at around $104.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baystate Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.59 and $260, with an estimated average price of $244.69. The stock is now traded at around $240.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baystate Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $51.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baystate Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $100.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 487 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baystate Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 154.73%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $52.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 39,527 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baystate Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 108.55%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $287.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baystate Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 80.86%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $446.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baystate Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 504.98%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $262.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,037 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baystate Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 175.49%. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $297.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baystate Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.55%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $77.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baystate Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.04 and $16.68, with an estimated average price of $14.16.

Baystate Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Baystate Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.2 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $23.07.

Baystate Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in The Toro Co. The sale prices were between $93.56 and $105.31, with an estimated average price of $99.69.

Baystate Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $115.05 and $115.29, with an estimated average price of $115.18.

Baystate Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.69 and $13.46, with an estimated average price of $12.11.