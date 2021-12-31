Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Buys Procore Technologies Inc, Velo3D Inc, ASML Holding NV, Sells ,

- New Purchases: PCOR, VLD, ASML, RGF,
- Added Positions: AYX, QUIK, JKHY, NVCR, FPI, ABBV, PBA, MAIN, HTGC, WSO, TRP, TSCO, SYK, QCOM, PG, MKC, ARE, HD, HR, FLO, FHI, FAST, EQIX, DPZ, DLR, CCI, CMCSA, CCOI, BMY, ARCC, AXP,
- Reduced Positions: CDXS, APYX, ZUO, SPLK, NSSC, INMD, PI, BOOT, GDYN, MPWR, EPAM,
- Sold Out: ZIXI, COR,
These are the top 5 holdings of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC
- Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN) - 371,229 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27%
- Impinj Inc (PI) - 126,249 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.24%
- Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) - 59,576 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
- Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) - 219,894 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
- NV5 Global Inc (NVEE) - 61,595 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Procore Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.67 and $104.86, with an estimated average price of $87.4. The stock is now traded at around $65.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 63,077 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Velo3D Inc (VLD)
Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Velo3D Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.26 and $12.75, with an estimated average price of $9.47. The stock is now traded at around $5.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 252,003 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $706.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Real Good Food Company Inc (RGF)
Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in The Real Good Food Company Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.9 and $11.59, with an estimated average price of $7.86. The stock is now traded at around $6.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 202,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alteryx Inc (AYX)
Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Alteryx Inc by 43.16%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $80.51, with an estimated average price of $68.82. The stock is now traded at around $55.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 71,797 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (ZIXI)
Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $7.17 and $8.74, with an estimated average price of $8.28.Sold Out: (COR)
Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.
