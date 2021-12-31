Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Buys Procore Technologies Inc, Velo3D Inc, ASML Holding NV, Sells ,

New Purchases: PCOR, VLD, ASML, RGF,

San Luis Obispo, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Procore Technologies Inc, Velo3D Inc, ASML Holding NV, Alteryx Inc, The Real Good Food Company Inc, sells , during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owns 89 stocks with a total value of $319 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN) - 371,229 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27% Impinj Inc (PI) - 126,249 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.24% Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) - 59,576 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06% Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) - 219,894 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56% NV5 Global Inc (NVEE) - 61,595 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Procore Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.67 and $104.86, with an estimated average price of $87.4. The stock is now traded at around $65.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 63,077 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Velo3D Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.26 and $12.75, with an estimated average price of $9.47. The stock is now traded at around $5.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 252,003 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $706.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in The Real Good Food Company Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.9 and $11.59, with an estimated average price of $7.86. The stock is now traded at around $6.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 202,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Alteryx Inc by 43.16%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $80.51, with an estimated average price of $68.82. The stock is now traded at around $55.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 71,797 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $7.17 and $8.74, with an estimated average price of $8.28.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.