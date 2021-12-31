Sterling Investment Management, Inc. Buys ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sells ProShares Short S&P500, , Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: IJR, PHO, VO,

IJR, PHO, VO, Added Positions: MJ, MSOS, TSM, DHR, AAPL, VIAC, VOO, SCHZ, VWO, VEA,

MJ, MSOS, TSM, DHR, AAPL, VIAC, VOO, SCHZ, VWO, VEA, Reduced Positions: SH, SCHO, VMBS, MSFT, SCHR, AMZN, VCSH, GLD, DISCA, BMY, VZ, CP, BAC, ORAN, ABBV, CNI, T, INDA, WFC, WM, WMT, QCOM, LBTYA, JNJ, JPM, RSG, VOD, PG, ANTM, MCO, BTI, BXP, DEO, CCI, CCJ,

SH, SCHO, VMBS, MSFT, SCHR, AMZN, VCSH, GLD, DISCA, BMY, VZ, CP, BAC, ORAN, ABBV, CNI, T, INDA, WFC, WM, WMT, QCOM, LBTYA, JNJ, JPM, RSG, VOD, PG, ANTM, MCO, BTI, BXP, DEO, CCI, CCJ, Sold Out: HRC, BABA,

Tucson, AZ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Danaher Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, sells ProShares Short S&P500, , Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sterling Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Sterling Investment Management, Inc. owns 70 stocks with a total value of $161 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sterling Investment Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sterling+investment+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 45,482 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 247,159 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.06% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 47,174 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,288 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,995 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.41%

Sterling Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Water Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.68 and $60.84, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $53.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,406 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sterling Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sterling Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $233.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 791 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sterling Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 183.66%. The purchase prices were between $11.05 and $15.38, with an estimated average price of $13.1. The stock is now traded at around $10.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 276,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sterling Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 156.43%. The purchase prices were between $23.27 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $27.56. The stock is now traded at around $22.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 81,028 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sterling Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 34.02%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $128.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 31,494 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sterling Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 135.65%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $282.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 4,654 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sterling Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 66.06%. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $33.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 61,117 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sterling Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.82%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $410.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,484 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sterling Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Sterling Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.