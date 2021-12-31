Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc Buys Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Sells Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF, Alphabet Inc

- New Purchases: XLRE, USRT, LSCC, MP, JYNT, BIGC, AZEK, SPT, BILL, SITM, INMD, MORF, CRWD, AVLR, BHVN, UA, NTRA, FWONK, UPST, RSI, AFRM, RBLX, FPAC, FPAC, SKIN, DLO, MQ, CFLT, VSCO, CNM, GXO, SRAD, SLVM, SIVB, ALL, AME, CLDX, BCS, CCK, ORAN, HEI, MTCH, IDXX, INSM, KLAC, MGM, MCHP, NBIX, QDEL, HUBS, WPP, CMG, TDG, PODD, FERG, CYRX, GNRC, HZNP, CPRI, CSTM, FIVN, ZEN, TMX, AAP,
- Added Positions: SDG, ARKK, HTRB, NUBD, KRMA, EVX, EAGG, GRNB, ESML, SUSB, SCHF, ESGG, SPEM, AGOX, ACWV, RDVY, XMLV, FRTY, COWZ, OGN, BEKE, CLVT, IT,
- Reduced Positions: SCHR, NULG, LMBS, BOND, GIGB, ANGL, EMB, EMLC, DVOL, GOOG, RYU, VGT, VSDA, CVX, HD,
- Sold Out: REGN, CLNE, API,
- PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 160,128 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.1%
- First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 294,221 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.03%
- iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) - 104,396 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.97%
- Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bo (GIGB) - 165,307 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.48%
- Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE) - 168,903 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. New Position
Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $44.24 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $47.81. The stock is now traded at around $46.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.91%. The holding were 168,903 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC)
Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $62.93 and $84.99, with an estimated average price of $74.44. The stock is now traded at around $56.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 130 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT)
Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.59 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $63.23. The stock is now traded at around $62.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 279 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $175.53, with an estimated average price of $144.36. The stock is now traded at around $118.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Avalara Inc (AVLR)
Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Avalara Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.11 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $155.25. The stock is now traded at around $102.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CryoPort Inc (CYRX)
Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in CryoPort Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.1 and $83.29, with an estimated average price of $69.1. The stock is now traded at around $43.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 8 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG)
Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 21.97%. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $96.13, with an estimated average price of $92.64. The stock is now traded at around $87.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 104,396 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.69%. The purchase prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 79,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB)
Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 100.84%. The purchase prices were between $39.35 and $40.09, with an estimated average price of $39.71. The stock is now traded at around $38.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 54,239 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NuShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD)
Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in NuShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 115.67%. The purchase prices were between $25.47 and $25.89, with an estimated average price of $25.68. The stock is now traded at around $25.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 77,845 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: GLOBAL X FDS (KRMA)
Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in GLOBAL X FDS by 91.44%. The purchase prices were between $31.11 and $34.67, with an estimated average price of $33.25. The stock is now traded at around $32.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 60,464 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VanEck Environmental Services ETF (EVX)
Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 110.85%. The purchase prices were between $143.07 and $159.66, with an estimated average price of $152.74. The stock is now traded at around $137.840300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 11,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19.Sold Out: Agora Inc (API)
Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Agora Inc. The sale prices were between $14.79 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $21.99.Sold Out: Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE)
Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. The sale prices were between $6.03 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $7.81.
