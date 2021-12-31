Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc Buys Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Sells Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF, Alphabet Inc

New Purchases: XLRE, USRT, LSCC, MP, JYNT, BIGC, AZEK, SPT, BILL, SITM, INMD, MORF, CRWD, AVLR, BHVN, UA, NTRA, FWONK, UPST, RSI, AFRM, RBLX, FPAC, FPAC, SKIN, DLO, MQ, CFLT, VSCO, CNM, GXO, SRAD, SLVM, SIVB, ALL, AME, CLDX, BCS, CCK, ORAN, HEI, MTCH, IDXX, INSM, KLAC, MGM, MCHP, NBIX, QDEL, HUBS, WPP, CMG, TDG, PODD, FERG, CYRX, GNRC, HZNP, CPRI, CSTM, FIVN, ZEN, TMX, AAP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Hartford Total Return Bond ETF, NuShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF, Alphabet Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc owns 125 stocks with a total value of $178 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 160,128 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.1% First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 294,221 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.03% iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) - 104,396 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.97% Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bo (GIGB) - 165,307 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.48% Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE) - 168,903 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. New Position

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $44.24 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $47.81. The stock is now traded at around $46.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.91%. The holding were 168,903 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $62.93 and $84.99, with an estimated average price of $74.44. The stock is now traded at around $56.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 130 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.59 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $63.23. The stock is now traded at around $62.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 279 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $175.53, with an estimated average price of $144.36. The stock is now traded at around $118.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Avalara Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.11 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $155.25. The stock is now traded at around $102.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in CryoPort Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.1 and $83.29, with an estimated average price of $69.1. The stock is now traded at around $43.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 8 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 21.97%. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $96.13, with an estimated average price of $92.64. The stock is now traded at around $87.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 104,396 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.69%. The purchase prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 79,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 100.84%. The purchase prices were between $39.35 and $40.09, with an estimated average price of $39.71. The stock is now traded at around $38.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 54,239 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in NuShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 115.67%. The purchase prices were between $25.47 and $25.89, with an estimated average price of $25.68. The stock is now traded at around $25.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 77,845 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in GLOBAL X FDS by 91.44%. The purchase prices were between $31.11 and $34.67, with an estimated average price of $33.25. The stock is now traded at around $32.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 60,464 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 110.85%. The purchase prices were between $143.07 and $159.66, with an estimated average price of $152.74. The stock is now traded at around $137.840300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 11,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19.

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Agora Inc. The sale prices were between $14.79 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $21.99.

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. The sale prices were between $6.03 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $7.81.