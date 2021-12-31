Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Sells Meta Platforms Inc, AT&T Inc, iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

New Purchases: IDEV, FFIV, FDS, NVDA, UNP, NEE, UNH, VBK, NRGX,

Added Positions: JPST, STIP, BSV, AGG, MINT, PRFZ, VWO, TIP, IEMG, VTIP, STPZ, BND, VONE, IWD, NKE, IYH, URTH, ESGE, ESGD, VBR, DUK,

Reduced Positions: FB, IEFA, AOR, IWF, TFLO, VTI, ICF, DSI, VTWO, VTV, D, QCLN, MS, TSLA, VTHR,

Sold Out: T, SAN,

Winston Salem, NC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells Meta Platforms Inc, AT&T Inc, iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF, Banco Santander SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC owns 111 stocks with a total value of $535 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 365,842 shares, 18.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34% Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 403,319 shares, 12.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,209,025 shares, 11.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 454,377 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35% iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 297,037 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.99%

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $64.32 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $67.03. The stock is now traded at around $66.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 19,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $241.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 864 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $242.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 981 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in F5 Inc. The purchase prices were between $196.73 and $247.78, with an estimated average price of $222.66. The stock is now traded at around $226.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $394.82 and $488.85, with an estimated average price of $450.06. The stock is now traded at around $425.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $463.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 477 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.55%. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 352,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.62%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $111.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 63,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.43%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 23.59%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 41,157 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.24%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 23,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun by 68.17%. The purchase prices were between $54.58 and $55.45, with an estimated average price of $54.89. The stock is now traded at around $54.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,383 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Banco Santander SA. The sale prices were between $2.96 and $3.95, with an estimated average price of $3.5.