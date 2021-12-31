Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Sells Meta Platforms Inc, AT&T Inc, iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

- New Purchases: IDEV, FFIV, FDS, NVDA, UNP, NEE, UNH, VBK, NRGX,
- Added Positions: JPST, STIP, BSV, AGG, MINT, PRFZ, VWO, TIP, IEMG, VTIP, STPZ, BND, VONE, IWD, NKE, IYH, URTH, ESGE, ESGD, VBR, DUK,
- Reduced Positions: FB, IEFA, AOR, IWF, TFLO, VTI, ICF, DSI, VTWO, VTV, D, QCLN, MS, TSLA, VTHR,
- Sold Out: T, SAN,
For the details of Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arbor+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 365,842 shares, 18.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
- Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 403,319 shares, 12.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,209,025 shares, 11.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 454,377 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
- iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 297,037 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.99%
Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $64.32 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $67.03. The stock is now traded at around $66.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 19,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $241.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 864 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $242.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 981 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: F5 Inc (FFIV)
Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in F5 Inc. The purchase prices were between $196.73 and $247.78, with an estimated average price of $222.66. The stock is now traded at around $226.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS)
Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $394.82 and $488.85, with an estimated average price of $450.06. The stock is now traded at around $425.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $463.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 477 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.55%. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 352,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.62%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $111.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 63,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.43%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 23.59%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 41,157 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.24%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 23,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun (STPZ)
Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun by 68.17%. The purchase prices were between $54.58 and $55.45, with an estimated average price of $54.89. The stock is now traded at around $54.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,383 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.Sold Out: Banco Santander SA (SAN)
Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Banco Santander SA. The sale prices were between $2.96 and $3.95, with an estimated average price of $3.5.
Here is the complete portfolio of Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC keeps buying