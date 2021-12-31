Asset Dedication, LLC Buys Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Cor

- New Purchases: MINT, BSCU, IBHC, RPAR, VCSH, A, SPYV, IBHD, FVD, BSMU, BSCV, PECO, IRT, PFF, BACPL.PFD, HYG, EPPC.PFD, SJW, IEF, JEPI, NJR, NUSI, EPS, REET, MAT, SHYG, SOXX, CBSH, AES, VPU, XAR, XLRE, ACES, IVT, ADNT, DHRPA.PFD, HTZ, DWAC, KD, BIRD, ONL, RIVN, FMB, AVES, BITQ, ICLR, BSJS, WFCPL.PFD, IGSB, DFAE, KEYS,
- Added Positions: BSCQ, DFAT, BSCO, BSCN, BSCP, BSCM, DFAC, DFAX, MDYV, BSCS, BSCR, TXN, BSCT, BSMM, SUSA, JNJ, IBDN, VTIP, WBA, ABBV, IBDO, CSCO, IBM, CRM, BSMN, BSMO, VTV, INTC, BSJM, IBDP, IBHB, QEMM, BAC, CAT, KO, UNH, BSJN, IEMG, ABT, ACN, AMD, AXP, CVS, CVX, COST, DD, GS, NFLX, BSMQ, MMM, AAPL, PEP, PG, VZ, NOW, FNDE, SPY, AMZN, AMGN, AMAT, BRK.B, CL, CMCSA, MRK, NKE, NOC, PFE, SBUX, TMO, WMT, TMUS, AVGO, FB, GOOG, BSMP, COMT, IJJ, ASML, ADP, BDX, XOM, HRL, ITW, INTU, JPM, LOW, SPGI, QCOM, SO, SYY, MA, VMW, TSLA, SHOP, PYPL, ESGE, ESML, VEU, VGK, VUG, CB, ADBE, APD, BA, DHR, DE, ETN, LLY, GOOGL, MCD, MS, ORCL, SNY, USB, DIS, CHTR, CPRI, DOW, SNOW, BSJO, BSMR, BSMS, BSMT, DBC, DFAS, DIM, DON, EFA, EFV, FNDC, GWX, IJH, MOAT, VB, VEA, VIGI, VOE, VOT, VWO, XLF, XLY, ATVI, AFL, ALB, AEP, ATR, GOLD, BAX, BLK, D, EMR, EXC, NEE, FISV, F, GD, JCI, KMB, LMT, PCAR, LIN, PEG, SRE, TSM, TEF, ANTM, XEL, AWK, PSX, PTON, AGG, AVDV, AVEM, AVUV, BIBL, BNDX, DEM, DES, DFIV, DGRS, DGS, DLS, EMB, FIVG, FNDX, HNDL, IJR, ISTB, IUSV, IWM, IWO, IWP, IWS, IYR, MUB, SHY, TIP, VAW, VBK, VHT, VO, VOO, VSS, XLK,
- Reduced Positions: DGRO, SCHV, DVY, IEFA, SCHA, IVW, BMY, HSY, V, MSFT, VBR, T, EMN, IJS, IVV, SCHG, VIG, AMP, COF, C, ED, EPD, GE, GILD, NVDA, PH, WRB, DG, PETV, SQ, TEAM, TTD, PINS, ZM, UBER, CRWD, AOM, ARKG, ARKK, ARKW, BIV, DIA, EWSC, FNDF, FXL, IBDS, IBML, IBMM, IJT, IWF, QTEC, SCHE, SPEM, SUB, VV, VXUS, VYM, XLV, AIG, NLY, ADSK, TFC, BCE, BK, BIIB, BTI, VIAC, FIS, CI, CLX, DXC, DCI, DUK, ECL, ENB, FFIV, FDX, FCX, GSK, WELL, HBAN, MTCH, ILMN, ICE, IP, K, MDLZ, MKL, MCK, MDT, MET, MTD, MU, VTRS, ES, NVS, OXY, PNC, PAYX, NTR, PGR, PRU, O, RDS.A, SAP, SLB, STX, SCI, SWK, EQNR, SNPS, TJX, TTWO, UPS, VFC, VOD, WAB, WAT, WFC, WY, AUY, EBAY, CMG, TDG, CEF, TEL, PM, KMI, FSK, ZEN, BABA, HUBS, KHC, Z, HPE, FTV, TWLO, COUP, CRSP, YUMC, OKTA, ROKU, SE, DOCU, NIO, ALC, CTVA, CHWY, NET, CARR, OTIS, RKT, U, ABNB, CPNG, COIN, OGN, SLVM, BSV, IGIB, DLN, DVYE, EDIV, FREL, FXH, GLD, GNR, GSG, IAU, IBMK, IBMN, ICLN, IUSB, IUSG, IVE, IWD, SCHH, SCHP, SCZ, SDY, SKYY, SLYG, SPSM, USCI, VDE, VWOB, XLP,
- Sold Out: BSCL, IBDM, BSJL, IBHA, IBMJ, BSML, MELI, PDD, UPST, GEM, XSMO, SRPT, ALL, ALNY, BBY, SAM, CMS, CWT, CRL, LNG, CGNX, ABEV, XRAY, DVA, EFX, EEFT, FICO, FRT, M, TGNA, HSIC, JBL, LVS, LYG, MRO, MAR, MCHP, NOV, NYCB, NYMT, NI, GLT, PAA, WRK, RYAAY, SWKS, SWX, STMP, VIV, TFX, TSCO, UMPQ, WPC, WWD, ET, RDS.B, GAB, PTMN, CQP, DAL, FGB, CELH, AGNC, TRGP, HII, ZG, JPI, TPH, PGEN, SPNT, BURL, CXP, GCI, FRPT, STOR, NVTA, CWEN, LOB, WVE, NGVT, FLGT, AA, AQB, INVH, ZS, SONO, ELAN, GH, STNE, XM, FSLY, FVRR, IAA, VIR, DCBO, LMND, BEPC, OM, PLTR, ASAN, CMPS, GDRX, TTCF, ROOT, DASH, CURI, CURI, FYBR, MNDY, SOFI, SOFI, AMLP, BBCA, BCI, BSAE, EWT, GSY, IEI, ITA, KBA, KOMP, KWEB, LEMB, MCHI, MDYG, MEAR, REM, SPMB, THCX, VIS, XLI,
- Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) - 981,783 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.21%
- Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) - 1,537,607 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.77%
- Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 1,104,697 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.82%
- Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 1,469,348 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.41%
- Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) - 1,148,567 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.76%
Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.51 and $101.8, with an estimated average price of $101.63. The stock is now traded at around $101.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 68,157 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU)
Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.1 and $19.56, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $18.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 141,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHC)
Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.2 and $24.5, with an estimated average price of $24.37. The stock is now traded at around $24.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 19,179 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR)
Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in RPAR Risk Parity ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.04 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $24.8. The stock is now traded at around $24.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)
Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.95 and $164.3, with an estimated average price of $155.76. The stock is now traded at around $139.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 264 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ)
Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 148.10%. The purchase prices were between $20.98 and $21.37, with an estimated average price of $21.16. The stock is now traded at around $20.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 884,863 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)
Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.76%. The purchase prices were between $21.74 and $22, with an estimated average price of $21.84. The stock is now traded at around $21.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 1,148,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP)
Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.38%. The purchase prices were between $21.79 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $21.92. The stock is now traded at around $21.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,036,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS)
Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.65%. The purchase prices were between $22.48 and $22.93, with an estimated average price of $22.71. The stock is now traded at around $22.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 269,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 26.73%. The purchase prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $173.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 22,987 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT)
Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.91%. The purchase prices were between $20.67 and $21.14, with an estimated average price of $20.92. The stock is now traded at around $20.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 250,568 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL)
Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.97 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.98.Sold Out: iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHA)
Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $24.11 and $24.17, with an estimated average price of $24.14.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMJ)
Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (BSML)
Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.2 and $25.25, with an estimated average price of $25.23.
