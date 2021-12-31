Asset Dedication, LLC Buys Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Cor

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asset Dedication, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Asset Dedication, LLC owns 943 stocks with a total value of $830 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) - 981,783 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.21% Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) - 1,537,607 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.77% Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 1,104,697 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.82% Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 1,469,348 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.41% Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) - 1,148,567 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.76%

Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.51 and $101.8, with an estimated average price of $101.63. The stock is now traded at around $101.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 68,157 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.1 and $19.56, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $18.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 141,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.2 and $24.5, with an estimated average price of $24.37. The stock is now traded at around $24.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 19,179 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in RPAR Risk Parity ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.04 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $24.8. The stock is now traded at around $24.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.95 and $164.3, with an estimated average price of $155.76. The stock is now traded at around $139.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 264 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 148.10%. The purchase prices were between $20.98 and $21.37, with an estimated average price of $21.16. The stock is now traded at around $20.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 884,863 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.76%. The purchase prices were between $21.74 and $22, with an estimated average price of $21.84. The stock is now traded at around $21.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 1,148,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.38%. The purchase prices were between $21.79 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $21.92. The stock is now traded at around $21.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,036,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.65%. The purchase prices were between $22.48 and $22.93, with an estimated average price of $22.71. The stock is now traded at around $22.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 269,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 26.73%. The purchase prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $173.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 22,987 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.91%. The purchase prices were between $20.67 and $21.14, with an estimated average price of $20.92. The stock is now traded at around $20.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 250,568 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.97 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.98.

Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $24.11 and $24.17, with an estimated average price of $24.14.

Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.

Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.2 and $25.25, with an estimated average price of $25.23.