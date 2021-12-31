Concord Wealth Partners Buys Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, Sells Transocean, ,

- New Purchases: SCHR, SPYG, DFAC, IGIB, DFAX, HDV, IDV, EEM, ESGU, IWM, GINN, EFA, HYT, IDXX, JPI, MGK, VOE, PDI, DFAI, FTEC, GLD, IJH, IJJ, MOON, USMV, VIG, BCTX, EFG, FFTI, IWV, IXN, MTUM, NUSI, QUAL, VLUE, VUG, ATO, BAX, COKE, PAYX, PSA, ROG, FTNT, AGG, DFAS, EUSA, FCPI, FMAT, ITOT, IUSB, IVW, IXG, IYE, PGF, SUB, VUSB, VYM, AES, WTRG, ASH, CTXS, CPRT, ERJ, EFX, JNPR, MLM, NJR, NUAN, PPG, PNW, PXD, RSG, SNA, TDY, TU, VRSN, WSO, WY, WHR, IPGP, DFS, PHYS, NGL, CDK, TLRY, TLRY, RACE, SITE, YUMC, VICI, ALC, CFVI, COMT, IGSB, DFAE, DHS, DVY, FALN, FREL, IDU, IJT, ITA, IVE, IXUS, IYR, JETS, LIT, MDY, PFF, PLW, QYLD, SRLN, XMMO, XSMO, AGCO, ALE, SRPT, NSP, AAP, AGYS, AEM, AXL, AMNB, APA, AIT, ARW, VOXX, AVT, BCPC, BLL, BBVA, SAN, OZK, BANR, CAE, CVBF, CALM, CP, CE, CTIC, CERN, CERS, CHKP, CHD, CINF, TPR, CCEP, CBSH, ELP, DXC, CAG, CNMD, CFR, CMI, DVA, DEO, ESE, ENIA, EQR, EXPE, FAST, FHI, FLO, FL, BEN, FCX, FDP, TGNA, FUL, HDB, HNI, HOG, HAS, WELL, HFWA, HRL, HUN, ITT, IMAX, INCY, KIM, KOPN, LVS, LAZ, LEN, MSM, MGA, MANT, MRCY, MCY, MSI, MYGN, VXRT, NICE, NFG, NTES, NTCT, NTAP, NOK, NWN, OSIS, ASGN, PPBI, PAAS, PII, NTR, QUIK, RRX, BB, POWW, RIO, RCI, RCL, RGLD, R, SYBT, SLG, SAFT, SASR, SIF, SBGI, SCCO, LUV, SGU, TIMB, TGB, UBS, UMBF, UFI, PAG, UMC, UHS, VFC, VSH, VOD, GWW, WTFC, KTOS, XRX, IMCC, RDS.B, MHD, JPS, EVV, BLE, EIM, PHK, EFR, PFN, ETV, TECK, CBAT, WU, LDOS, EXG, AOD, EIG, BBDC, EOD, SQM, DAL, BGS, FOLD, AWK, MSCI, TWO, AG, KNDI, DAN, WFCPL.PFD, LAC, STWD, VRSK, CVE, GNUS, CBOE, ENV, BWXT, GMAB, KMF, AL, VOC, YNDX, AMCX, TMDI, ZG, XYL, ZNGA, YELP, ENPH, WDAY, FUBO, ARCT, BLUE, NWS, NWSA, AGIO, SAIC, AAL, QURE, TSLX, CGC, ZEN, ATRA, HQY, SYF, AVAL, HUBS, CWEN, ALRM, OLLI, MSGS, MIME, TEAM, BATRK, LSXMA, LSXMK, BALY, NGVT, CRON, FTV, VVV, NTNX, CWH, LW, IIPR, HWM, VREX, SOS, OVID, SLI, SLI, JHG, GPMT, BHF, SPI, AQUA, HFRO, QTRX, ADT, BRSP, APTX, RPAY, NIU, YETI, CYCN, JMIA, FSLY, CRNC, PTON, EDR, EDR, VIR, ONEM, BEAM, MNMD, ARNC, MSGE, SLQT, NKLA, BSY, EBC, QS, LAZR, UPST, SKLZ, GOEV, YMTX, AFRM, CGNT, CGNT, BMBL, IBRX, PSFE, TSP, PATH, GTX, VMEO, BARK, SOFI, SOFI, ASTR, LCID, SLVM, AURA, ONL, ARHS, RIVN, EMBK, PEAR, AGGY, AMLP, BNDX, BOTZ, BSV, DEM, DEUS, DFAT, DFAU, DJP, DMRI, DMRL, DMRM, DMRS, DVYE, EBND, EDIV, EMB, EMGF, EWT, EWY, FBND, FENY, FIXD, FNCL, FNDA, FNDC, FNDF, FNDX, GDX, GSY, HNDL, HYMB, IAT, IAU, ICF, IGEB, IGM, IJK, INTF, IWB, JEPI, JPUS, MCHI, NANR, PFFD, QAI, QQQE, SCHA, SCHC, SCHE, SCHF, SCHH, SCHM, SCHP, SCHX, SIL, SMLF, SPIB, TPYP, UIVM, UJAN, UOCT, USEP, VMBS, VNQ, VNQI, VOOG, VOOV, VT, VXUS, VYMI, WCBR, WFHY, XBI, XLRE, XTN,
- Added Positions: SPDW, DON, NVDA, TFC, XT, AAPL, VGIT, MBB, VCIT, DGRO, XSOE, MSFT, AMZN, SPMB, HD, NULV, VTI, XMHQ, MUB, JNJ, PG, TSLA, JPM, RPV, SLYV, PFE, VZ, PEP, AVGO, DSI, DWX, IVV, IYW, CSCO, BAC, FB, IEFA, IYK, BRK.B, LOW, AMT, SPY, MMM, HON, RTX, WMT, HYLB, VOT, ACN, ADP, C, MCD, UNH, ESGD, LQD, QQQ, BMY, DUK, MRK, ES, TXN, UNP, UPS, SCHD, AMGN, CMCSA, GOOG, ADI, EMR, INTC, MS, NVS, V, NEE, F, PNC, SNPS, WPC, CGW, APD, XOM, GS, IBM, LMT, MDT, USB, PYPL, IEMG, IJR, TIP, ABB, ABT, BLK, LLY, EQIX, GOOGL, MDLZ, LRCX, MET, CRM, TMO, DIS, MA, TEL, GM, BND, CNRG, ESGE, VGT, T, AME, APH, AMAT, ADM, CVS, CDNS, CAT, GLW, GE, HPQ, NGG, IX, PRU, RELX, PANW, ABBV, COIN, ESML, CB, AMD, AFL, ANSS, CSX, CI, GD, GILD, MRVL, ON, ORCL, QCOM, SBUX, TSM, TM, TRMB, WEC, YUM, BR, BX, NTLA, U, EFV, HYG, IHI, SPEM, VB, VDC, XLY, PLD, ASML, AZN, CVX, KO, CTSH, CL, DLR, D, GSK, JCI, NFLX, NKE, LIN, DGX, ROK, STM, VLO, VMI, WIT, ZBRA, TMUS, LEA, NXPI, FANG, ZTS, SQ, SPOT, OTIS, AOR, SCHG, XLF, XLV, ADBE, ALL, MO, AXP, BK, BDX, BIIB, BRKR, CRL, COST, DHR, ETN, EXAS, EXC, FITB, GNTX, HMC, ITW, ISRG, K, KEY, KMB, LNC, MMC, MCHP, MU, OMC, PTC, PBCT, PFG, REGN, RF, RY, POOL, SPG, SONY, SYK, TROW, TGT, TECH, UTHR, WM, ZBH, L, VMW, BLNK, KMI, APTV, AMBA, BABA, QRVO, TDOC, Z, HPE, TWLO, ROKU, SE, DOCU, VNE, MRNA, PD, ZM, CRWD, CARR, PLTR, VNT, AOA, GOVT, IJS, IUSG, IXC, VBK, VIS, XLC, DDD, ALK, ALB, ALGN, AIG, ANGO, AON, AJG, BCE, BP, BIDU, BBY, SAM, BSX, BTI, BRO, COF, CAR, FIS, CGNX, CMA, COP, ED, INGR, CCI, DXCM, DLTR, DOV, DD, EOG, EW, ENB, ETR, EPD, EL, FFIV, FNF, FE, FISV, GRMN, GPC, HSY, HUBB, IBN, ING, ILMN, INFY, ICE, IP, INTU, SJM, KLAC, LH, LECO, MRO, MAR, MCK, MTD, MSEX, MHK, MPWR, VTRS, NOC, NVO, NUE, ORLY, OII, ORA, PKI, PHG, PLUG, BKNG, PGR, RPM, O, ROP, SAP, SKM, SNY, SLB, STX, SHW, SLAB, SLP, SWKS, SNN, SON, SO, TRV, SXI, SWK, SSYS, SU, TJX, TTM, TEF, TER, TXT, TWI, VRTX, WBS, ANTM, WFC, XLNX, EBAY, HBI, MASI, MELI, PM, IRDM, PACB, PSLV, VC, MPC, PRLB, PSX, FATE, PINC, TWTR, ALLY, AY, CTLT, CFG, NVTA, PSTG, CRSP, OKTA, ZS, WH, TENB, REZI, TWST, DELL, FOXA, FOX, DOW, CTVA, AMCR, VVNT, IAC, OGN, AOM, BIL, CWB, FDN, FIVG, HACK, IBB, IUSV, IWD, IWF, IWP, SCHB, SLV, SPYV, TLT, USHY, VAW, VEA, VO, VTV, XLE, EGHT, AOS, ATVI, AYI, A, ATI, ALNY, AEE, AMP, ABC, IVZ, ARWR, MTOR, RIOT, AIZ, AGO, ADSK, BHP, BOH, BMRN, BLKB, BA, BWA, BCO, AZTA, CACI, CHRW, CMS, KMX, CAH, CCL, CRS, CNC, CNP, LUMN, SCHW, CTAS, CLX, CSGP, CMP, STZ, CR, DHI, DECK, DE, DLB, DCI, DRE, EWBC, EMN, ECL, EIX, ESLT, EA, RE, EXEL, FDS, FRT, FCBC, AJRD, GIS, LHX, HIG, HSIC, HXL, HFC, HUM, HBAN, MTCH, IEX, INO, IONS, ITRI, KR, LII, LGND, LYG, MTB, SPGI, MAA, MT, TAP, NRG, NKTR, OXY, OKE, OSTK, PCAR, PPL, PENN, PVH, QGEN, RJF, RBA, RHI, WRK, RDS.A, SGEN, SCI, STT, STLD, SPWR, NLOK, GL, TSCO, TSN, UGI, UL, UNM, WAB, WBA, EVRG, WDC, WMB, XEL, ZION, ET, VG, KALU, HIMX, FSLR, AVAV, JAZZ, FERG, TAK, SOL, TREE, DISCK, JBT, STLA, IOVA, DG, DQ, VUZI, KKR, FRC, HCA, HII, APO, ALSN, SPLK, NOW, PNR, QLYS, CONE, IBTX, IQV, CDW, RNG, VCYT, HLT, RARE, VRNS, QTWO, TWOU, ANET, MTLS, CZR, LC, AXTA, SEDG, SHOP, BKI, EVH, NNDM, KHC, RUN, PEN, TWNK, AGR, ENIC, AZRE, IRTC, SNAP, AYX, RDFN, SPCE, AVYA, NVT, EVOP, BE, NIO, UPWK, ACA, TME, LYFT, PINS, UBER, CHNG, NOVA, FOUR, DKNG, COOK, BOND, CRBN, DIA, FNDE, FUTY, ICLN, IWO, JKK, ONLN, PAVE, PGX, SRVR, TCHP, VBR, VCSH, VOO, VWO,
- Reduced Positions: KOMP, ARKK, AEP, NUMV, SIRI, UEIC, LLNW, EWU, ERTH, DBEF, SNOW, ATCX, PAGS, EDIT, PAGP, HY, GRFS, IRBT, WW, TTE, RADA, PNFP, MVIS, MMP, GILT, FCEL, B, THRM,
- Sold Out: RIG, CXP, COR, KURA, DRNA, FLXN, CLLS, UNIT, MCRB, XLRN, QD, BILI, FIXX, TPTX, MDLA, OPRT, OCFT, AZEK, CHGG, AXDX, XONE, NPTN, TREX, RBBN, SOHU, TGTX, KSU, IDN, FOSL, CYBE, COHR, CAMP, ATNI,
These are the top 5 holdings of Concord Wealth Partners
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 634,952 shares, 10.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.23%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 727,877 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.45%
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 611,364 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.30%
- ISHARES TRUST (XT) - 309,841 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.57%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 187,620 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.51%
Concord Wealth Partners initiated holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.73 and $56.61, with an estimated average price of $56.19. The stock is now traded at around $55.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 197,412 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
Concord Wealth Partners initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 51,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
Concord Wealth Partners initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $27.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 101,478 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)
Concord Wealth Partners initiated holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.55 and $59.76, with an estimated average price of $59.23. The stock is now traded at around $57.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 31,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX)
Concord Wealth Partners initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.98 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $25.92. The stock is now traded at around $26.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 42,667 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)
Concord Wealth Partners initiated holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.51 and $100.99, with an estimated average price of $97.27. The stock is now traded at around $101.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,557 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)
Concord Wealth Partners added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 40.30%. The purchase prices were between $34.8 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $36.26. The stock is now traded at around $35.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 611,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON)
Concord Wealth Partners added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 84.13%. The purchase prices were between $41.58 and $44.86, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $43.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 262,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Concord Wealth Partners added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 772.04%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $241.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 17,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Concord Wealth Partners added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 1253.59%. The purchase prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08. The stock is now traded at around $63.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 81,933 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (XT)
Concord Wealth Partners added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 24.57%. The purchase prices were between $61.49 and $67, with an estimated average price of $64.97. The stock is now traded at around $60.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 309,841 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Concord Wealth Partners added to a holding in Apple Inc by 129.63%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $164.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 37,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Transocean Ltd (RIG)
Concord Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Transocean Ltd. The sale prices were between $2.76 and $4.1, with an estimated average price of $3.38.Sold Out: (COR)
Concord Wealth Partners sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.Sold Out: (CXP)
Concord Wealth Partners sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.05 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $19.16.Sold Out: Homology Medicines Inc (FIXX)
Concord Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Homology Medicines Inc. The sale prices were between $3.64 and $7.17, with an estimated average price of $5.34.Sold Out: Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN)
Concord Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Ribbon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $5.23 and $6.35, with an estimated average price of $5.93.Sold Out: Qudian Inc (QD)
Concord Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Qudian Inc. The sale prices were between $0.89 and $1.86, with an estimated average price of $1.44.
