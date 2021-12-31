Concord Wealth Partners Buys Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, Sells Transocean, ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, NVIDIA Corp, Truist Financial Corp, sells Transocean, , , Universal Electronics Inc, Sirius XM Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Concord Wealth Partners. As of 2021Q4, Concord Wealth Partners owns 1342 stocks with a total value of $409 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 634,952 shares, 10.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.23% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 727,877 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.45% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 611,364 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.30% ISHARES TRUST (XT) - 309,841 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.57% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 187,620 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.51%

Concord Wealth Partners initiated holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.73 and $56.61, with an estimated average price of $56.19. The stock is now traded at around $55.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 197,412 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Concord Wealth Partners initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 51,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Concord Wealth Partners initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $27.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 101,478 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Concord Wealth Partners initiated holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.55 and $59.76, with an estimated average price of $59.23. The stock is now traded at around $57.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 31,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Concord Wealth Partners initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.98 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $25.92. The stock is now traded at around $26.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 42,667 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Concord Wealth Partners initiated holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.51 and $100.99, with an estimated average price of $97.27. The stock is now traded at around $101.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,557 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Concord Wealth Partners added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 40.30%. The purchase prices were between $34.8 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $36.26. The stock is now traded at around $35.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 611,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Concord Wealth Partners added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 84.13%. The purchase prices were between $41.58 and $44.86, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $43.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 262,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Concord Wealth Partners added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 772.04%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $241.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 17,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Concord Wealth Partners added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 1253.59%. The purchase prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08. The stock is now traded at around $63.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 81,933 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Concord Wealth Partners added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 24.57%. The purchase prices were between $61.49 and $67, with an estimated average price of $64.97. The stock is now traded at around $60.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 309,841 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Concord Wealth Partners added to a holding in Apple Inc by 129.63%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $164.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 37,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Concord Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Transocean Ltd. The sale prices were between $2.76 and $4.1, with an estimated average price of $3.38.

Concord Wealth Partners sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Concord Wealth Partners sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.05 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $19.16.

Concord Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Homology Medicines Inc. The sale prices were between $3.64 and $7.17, with an estimated average price of $5.34.

Concord Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Ribbon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $5.23 and $6.35, with an estimated average price of $5.93.

Concord Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Qudian Inc. The sale prices were between $0.89 and $1.86, with an estimated average price of $1.44.