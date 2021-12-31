Prosperity Planning, Inc. Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF, Sells AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF

New Purchases: VYM, BNDX,

VYM, BNDX, Added Positions: ISTB, EFA, IVE, IGSB, VTIP, VBR, AVDV, VOE, VUG, GNMA, DFAX, VTI, AVEM, IVLU, VXUS, AVUS, VBK, VOT, AVDE, DFAC, USRT, SUB, MUB, COMT, SCZ, IAGG, EEM, VNQI, DIA, IFGL, IXUS, IEMG,

ISTB, EFA, IVE, IGSB, VTIP, VBR, AVDV, VOE, VUG, GNMA, DFAX, VTI, AVEM, IVLU, VXUS, AVUS, VBK, VOT, AVDE, DFAC, USRT, SUB, MUB, COMT, SCZ, IAGG, EEM, VNQI, DIA, IFGL, IXUS, IEMG, Reduced Positions: ESGU, SPY, IVV, IUSB, IWV, EFV, GOVT, ESGE, EFG, IJR, IWF, IJJ, VT, IYE, IVW, IWD, LQD, VO,

ESGU, SPY, IVV, IUSB, IWV, EFV, GOVT, ESGE, EFG, IJR, IWF, IJJ, VT, IYE, IVW, IWD, LQD, VO, Sold Out: AMC, XLV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF, Avantis International Equity ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, sells AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prosperity Planning, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Prosperity Planning, Inc. owns 93 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Prosperity Planning, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prosperity+planning%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 513,160 shares, 13.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.64% Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) - 616,088 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.41% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 155,474 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.82% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 31,437 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.18% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 63,485 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.66%

Prosperity Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $111.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,799 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prosperity Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.87 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $54.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 978 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prosperity Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 114.25%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $225.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,413 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prosperity Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 45.86%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $63.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 16,656 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prosperity Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 29.23%. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $80.53, with an estimated average price of $78.14. The stock is now traded at around $75.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prosperity Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Avantis International Equity ETF by 79.02%. The purchase prices were between $60.26 and $64.84, with an estimated average price of $62.84. The stock is now traded at around $62.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prosperity Planning, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 22.61%. The purchase prices were between $28.56 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $31. The stock is now traded at around $33.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prosperity Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $23.24 and $45.06, with an estimated average price of $35.13.

Prosperity Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44.