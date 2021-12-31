Trust Co Of Oklahoma Buys Lowe's Inc, Duke Energy Corp, Lam Research Corp, Sells Hess Corp, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc

- New Purchases: LOW, DUK, LRCX, PFE, BSV,
- Added Positions: JPM, TGT, APH, ABT, VZ, ITT, ABBV, XLF, LHX, SPGI, MU, FIDU,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, VGT, MSFT, VFH, HD, XLC, VCR, VHT, VOX, BA, DHR, TMO, COF, COST, CMCSA, MKC, XLB, PEP, UNP, ACN, BRK.B, NKE, PSX, FISV, V, SPY, HON, RTX, C, DIS, JNJ, VOO, BDX, KO, XLY, XLU, XLI, GOOG, PG, DVY, XLE, MMM, BMY, CVS, MDT, VNQ, ICE, XOM, IJH, VDE, XLRE, VEA, KMI, NVS, JLL, CB, AON, AMAT, BLK, LUMN, CVX, EA, INTC, XLNX, LEN, SHW, WMB, WHR, TSN, MCD, BKNG, MRK, DGS, CI, DEM, VWO, KMX, FB, BK, BAC, OKE, LKQ,
- Sold Out: HES, TPL, NUV, MHD, T, IIM, KTF,
These are the top 5 holdings of TRUST CO OF OKLAHOMA
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 71,487 shares, 11.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 100,441 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.54%
- Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) - 172,984 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86%
- Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) - 42,460 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 38,467 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.47%
Trust Co Of Oklahoma initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $223.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,381 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Trust Co Of Oklahoma initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $102.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Trust Co Of Oklahoma initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Trust Co Of Oklahoma initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $619.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 296 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Trust Co Of Oklahoma initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $54.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Hess Corp (HES)
Trust Co Of Oklahoma sold out a holding in Hess Corp. The sale prices were between $71.18 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $80.98.Sold Out: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)
Trust Co Of Oklahoma sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $1151.79 and $1421.57, with an estimated average price of $1257.Sold Out: Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NUV)
Trust Co Of Oklahoma sold out a holding in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $10.22 and $11.63, with an estimated average price of $10.85.Sold Out: Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc (MHD)
Trust Co Of Oklahoma sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $16.07 and $17.1, with an estimated average price of $16.59.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Trust Co Of Oklahoma sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.Sold Out: Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM)
Trust Co Of Oklahoma sold out a holding in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust. The sale prices were between $15.81 and $17.04, with an estimated average price of $16.43.
