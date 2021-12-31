Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC Buys EverCommerce Inc, Bank of America Corp, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Sells Medallia Inc, XL Fleet Corp, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: EVCM, SPIB, SPSB, CP, SWM, SH, EFG, BDX, IUSB, XLI, VTIP, TLT, SUSA, SCHA, IYW, IYE, YUM, WFC, ROST, QCOM, PKI, EXR, AMAT, HOOD, NLY, ESGD, XFOR, AVTX, CFRX,
- Added Positions: IVV, BAC, TIP, ESGU, VEU, XSOE, MMM, AAPL, IBM, VCSH, VEA, SPLG, VZ, MUB, SDY, VLUE, BRK.B, DGRO, LDUR, VIG, VOO, HD, ABBV, HDV, IJR, RDVY, ROBO, SUB, XLE, NEE, VMW, FB, SE, BND, CIBR, EFV, GOVT, IDNA, IEMG, KOMP, MCHI, MINT, QCLN, SCHJ, ABT, AMD, ADP, CSCO, C, CL, DE, F, GS, GOOGL, HON, LNC, MU, MS, SBUX, RTX, DIS, V, TSLA, SPLK, ZS, DOW, BLCN, BNDX, EEMV, HACK, IWD, IWM, LIT, SIMS, SNSR, VB, VO, VYM, ABB, ADBE, AXP, BLK, CVS, CAT, CHD, KO, DLR, ETN, GILD, GSK, LHX, ICE, MDLZ, LOW, NFLX, NKE, NVS, ORCL, PAYX, LIN, O, RIO, SIVB, CRM, SCCO, SYK, TJX, TSM, TGT, TSN, WMT, ET, BX, DFS, AWK, KKR, NOW, PAYC, TWLO, ELAN, MRNA, CARR, OTIS, OSH, PLTR, ARKK, BOTZ, FINX, IBB, IWF, VTEB, VUG, XLF,
- Reduced Positions: VCIT, GE, REAL, T, ISRG, CMI, IHI, AMGN, XOM, GLD, PSX, PSK, RSP, VTI, FNV, TTE, MRK, LMT, FDX, EMR, XLK, CSX, CMCSA, STZ, GLW, PFF, JNK, DHR, IEI, HYMB, HYG, DD, EEM, DIA, MRVL, SQ, PYPL, TDOC, EPD, KMI, GM, FAF, ULTA, WTW, UNP, MAR,
- Sold Out: MDLA, XL, KSU, BABA, DELL, ROKU, FLOT, CHWY, TWTR, VIAC, BP, DBX, UBER, GNRC, PBCT, UP, NGD,
For the details of Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mayflower+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 156,629 shares, 8.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.34%
- McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 143,779 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
- Wayfair Inc (W) - 162,554 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
- Duke Energy Corp (DUK) - 275,395 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 157,319 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in EverCommerce Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.34 and $21.24, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $11.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 147,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)
Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $35.87 and $36.42, with an estimated average price of $36.15. The stock is now traded at around $35.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 51,224 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)
Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.89 and $31.11, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $30.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 57,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $76.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,671 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc (SWM)
Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.5 and $37.94, with an estimated average price of $32.82. The stock is now traded at around $29.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)
Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The purchase prices were between $13.55 and $15.24, with an estimated average price of $14.18. The stock is now traded at around $14.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 649.32%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $45.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 303,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 630.87%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 64,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 96.98%. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $60.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 33,069 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 398.55%. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $100.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 32,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 32.51%. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $173.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 20,852 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 23.03%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $130.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 33,479 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Medallia Inc (MDLA)
Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.Sold Out: XL Fleet Corp (XL)
Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in XL Fleet Corp. The sale prices were between $3.19 and $5.72, with an estimated average price of $4.79.Sold Out: (KSU)
Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)
Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.
