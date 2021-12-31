Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC Buys EverCommerce Inc, Bank of America Corp, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Sells Medallia Inc, XL Fleet Corp, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

New Purchases: EVCM, SPIB, SPSB, CP, SWM, SH, EFG, BDX, IUSB, XLI, VTIP, TLT, SUSA, SCHA, IYW, IYE, YUM, WFC, ROST, QCOM, PKI, EXR, AMAT, HOOD, NLY, ESGD, XFOR, AVTX, CFRX,

EVCM, SPIB, SPSB, CP, SWM, SH, EFG, BDX, IUSB, XLI, VTIP, TLT, SUSA, SCHA, IYW, IYE, YUM, WFC, ROST, QCOM, PKI, EXR, AMAT, HOOD, NLY, ESGD, XFOR, AVTX, CFRX, Added Positions: IVV, BAC, TIP, ESGU, VEU, XSOE, MMM, AAPL, IBM, VCSH, VEA, SPLG, VZ, MUB, SDY, VLUE, BRK.B, DGRO, LDUR, VIG, VOO, HD, ABBV, HDV, IJR, RDVY, ROBO, SUB, XLE, NEE, VMW, FB, SE, BND, CIBR, EFV, GOVT, IDNA, IEMG, KOMP, MCHI, MINT, QCLN, SCHJ, ABT, AMD, ADP, CSCO, C, CL, DE, F, GS, GOOGL, HON, LNC, MU, MS, SBUX, RTX, DIS, V, TSLA, SPLK, ZS, DOW, BLCN, BNDX, EEMV, HACK, IWD, IWM, LIT, SIMS, SNSR, VB, VO, VYM, ABB, ADBE, AXP, BLK, CVS, CAT, CHD, KO, DLR, ETN, GILD, GSK, LHX, ICE, MDLZ, LOW, NFLX, NKE, NVS, ORCL, PAYX, LIN, O, RIO, SIVB, CRM, SCCO, SYK, TJX, TSM, TGT, TSN, WMT, ET, BX, DFS, AWK, KKR, NOW, PAYC, TWLO, ELAN, MRNA, CARR, OTIS, OSH, PLTR, ARKK, BOTZ, FINX, IBB, IWF, VTEB, VUG, XLF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys EverCommerce Inc, Bank of America Corp, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, sells Medallia Inc, XL Fleet Corp, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, , General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC owns 340 stocks with a total value of $753 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mayflower+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 156,629 shares, 8.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.34% McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 143,779 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% Wayfair Inc (W) - 162,554 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% Duke Energy Corp (DUK) - 275,395 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 157,319 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%

Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in EverCommerce Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.34 and $21.24, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $11.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 147,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $35.87 and $36.42, with an estimated average price of $36.15. The stock is now traded at around $35.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 51,224 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.89 and $31.11, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $30.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 57,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $76.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,671 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.5 and $37.94, with an estimated average price of $32.82. The stock is now traded at around $29.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The purchase prices were between $13.55 and $15.24, with an estimated average price of $14.18. The stock is now traded at around $14.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 649.32%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $45.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 303,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 630.87%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 64,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 96.98%. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $60.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 33,069 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 398.55%. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $100.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 32,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 32.51%. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $173.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 20,852 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 23.03%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $130.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 33,479 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in XL Fleet Corp. The sale prices were between $3.19 and $5.72, with an estimated average price of $4.79.

Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.

Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.