U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys ClearShares Piton Intermediate Fixed Income ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, SPDR Biotech ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: ASO, ITOT, GRID, IYZ, CPNG, CTRA, MRCC, IWB, IVW, PJUL, CRGY, DISCA, ACTD, CGBD, AZEK, IWY, VXF, REMX, IWM, MOO, PATH, IYK, TJX, ITA, EFG, SOFI, SOFI, COMT, JMST, KD, LYV, MDY, SCHV, XLP, FLR, STNE, AMD, AWR, ADI, ARCC, CHPT, CHPT, CINF, DUK, BROS, FAF, INTU, AJG, HERO, LIT, GDDY, GRBK, HBAN, BJUL, ICE, HNST,
- Added Positions: PIFI, VTV, SPY, CMI, ATVI, XLE, VYM, IPAY, JNJ, ALK, EQT, GNRC, RSP, VEA, F, SCCO, VB, ZBH, DIS, FISV, RIO, XOP, GDX, AMZN, COP, IBM, XLF, XLI, VTRS, NXPI, DFAU, DOCU, EMN, QQQ, EFV, MTTR, NEM, PSX, SCHP, SNOW, SYK, CRSP, ABNB, MUST, COST, EPD, CIBR, FCX, IJR, USRT, MSFT, ORCC, SCHB, TRV, VIG, VPU, VTI, CXSE, AFL, ENFR, ARKK, ARLP, AVUV, BCSF, BHP, BBN, BMY, CCJ, CNQ, CSCO, KO, STZ, DVN, DFAI, D, DOW, PFFA, FB, FYX, FTA, FTSL, RDVY, FOR, GSK, HEP, TLT, IWR, PFF, STIP, QUAL, IUSB, JEPI, KRBN, IVOL, MAIN, MCD, NS, OHI, PCAR, PDI, PG, RBLX, SCHX, SHLX, SCM, OLED, VLO, GDXJ, WPM, XPO, ACN, STX, ASML, ADEX.U, AEM, APD, AA, ADSK, BILL, BTG, CBOE, CME, CADE, CADE, CAT, LNG, PTA, CRWD, CCI, DBEF, DHR, FANG, DLR, DG, EMQQ, EXPE, EXR, FIW, NXTG, MDIV, FMHI, GE, GPC, RYLD, GTE, HAL, ISRG, RCD, PJP, TIP, IXN, IXJ, IGV, IBB, ITB, IHI, KYN, LRCX, LEN.B, LLY, L, LULU, MMD, MDLZ, NML, NOK, NVO, OLN, PCG, SRVR, PM, PXD, PAA, PLD, PWR, RDS.B, SPGI, SDY, CNRG, SPYD, CRM, SCHG, XLB, XLK, SHCR, SHW, SONO, PHYS, PSLV, SQ, TGT, USB, MOAT, MGK, VCR, VFH, VHT, VCIT, VOE, VNQ, WMT, WSR,
- Reduced Positions: T, OPER, PYPL, SPG, CARG, ALL, AAPL, PFE, ARKF, BAC, JPM, SLB, ABBV, BA, HON, GLD, EMD, GOOG, C, XOM, FGD, IRM, RDS.A, CVX, DXCM, GDV, GS, AGG, LCID, PRU, RTX, TEVA, VZ, ACB, ET, GILD, INTC, MRVL, MPW, MRK, PLTR, VALE, WELL, RCL, AQB, AVGO, EVGO, FDX, FTAI, EFA, STWD, SMFG, UBER, VGI, IPOF, BABA, MO, AAL, AMGN, BUD, BXMT, EFC, ENLC, MAC, NRZ, NVS, NVDA, NMZ, XLV, SDC, UPS, VGT, DMO, WTMF, EURN, MDT, RPRX, DHT, ABT, BLK, BTI, CVS, COIN, CMCSA, DAL, DKNG, FDN, LMBS, GM, HD, IWN, IYH, ICLN, MUB, MTUM, KKR, KMI, LTHM, MA, NHS, NYCB, PLMR, PAYX, SPAB, SRLN, SRE, LUV, TSLA, THO, UNP, UNH, U, VGSH, VCSH, WBA, ATH, ETN, LIN, GLNG, AMLP, ADBE, AKAM, ALB, Y, AMX, ANTM, APA, AMAT, BP, GOLD, BDX, BKNG, CABO, CAH, CCL, CARR, CLF, RQI, DHI, DFAS, DFAX, ENB, ETRN, ETSY, EVR, FNCL, FIS, FTC, TILT, TLTD, FNV, GXO, SDIV, HPQ, SLV, EEM, SOXX, IJK, IWF, IJJ, IJS, IJT, IGSB, IWC, GOVT, FLOT, IEMG, KLAC, KMF, KDP, KHC, LHX, LOW, NTAP, NFLX, NAD, OKE, OPEN, PPL, PSTH, PINS, PRI, PUK, RJF, SNY, FNDX, SCHF, SCHZ, XLU, SHOP, SBNY, SFNC, SWK, TSM, MMM, TSCO, VXUS, BSV, BND, VOX, VEU, VMBS, VOO, VOT, VRTX, VIAC, SPCE, WCN, WY, DGRW, WH, ZM,
- Sold Out: XBI, EXC, PSFE, GIM, NCLH, AUS, DLY, RXT, ANAT, DBL, MCF, ROKU, CNP, BLL, AMC, SPIP, PCI, BOND, ATUS, JPST, MSCI, GME, BIT, CHWY, CMG, ULTA, JYNT, MINC, GAN, MBB, FXY, DOCS, MEAR, XLC, OVL, HUN, COR, AOR, GSIE, OUNZ, SUB, VLUE, BLUE, ILMN, PENN, TTD, TDOC, LUMN, FRO, HUM, KIO, LDOS, MGA, RGR, BNGO, PVG,
These are the top 5 holdings of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC
- ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (OPER) - 1,319,897 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.34%
- ClearShares Piton Intermediate Fixed Income ETF (PIFI) - 763,242 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 112.27%
- HighPeak Energy Inc (HPK) - 5,000,000 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 363,209 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.67%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 128,014 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%
U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $43.48. The stock is now traded at around $37.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 84,815 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $99.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 27,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastru (GRID)
U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastru. The purchase prices were between $92.39 and $105.85, with an estimated average price of $100.7. The stock is now traded at around $94.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,782 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (IYZ)
U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $32.1. The stock is now traded at around $31.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 47,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)
U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $28.18. The stock is now traded at around $19.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 40,996 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)
U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $20.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 52,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ClearShares Piton Intermediate Fixed Income ETF (PIFI)
U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ClearShares Piton Intermediate Fixed Income ETF by 112.27%. The purchase prices were between $98.1 and $99.08, with an estimated average price of $98.59. The stock is now traded at around $97.494200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 763,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.61%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $145.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 134,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)
U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 865.35%. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $245.33, with an estimated average price of $227.6. The stock is now traded at around $226.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,662 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 91.55%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 83,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 32.76%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $63.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 177,777 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 139.82%. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $111.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 33,673 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52.Sold Out: Exelon Corp (EXC)
U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $47.57 and $57.76, with an estimated average price of $52.93.Sold Out: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)
U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Paysafe Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.38 and $8.27, with an estimated average price of $5.49.Sold Out: Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM)
U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Templeton Global Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.03 and $5.49, with an estimated average price of $5.35.Sold Out: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)
U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.79 and $28.92, with an estimated average price of $23.81.Sold Out: Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT)
U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Rackspace Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $12.84 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $14.32.
