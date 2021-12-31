U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys ClearShares Piton Intermediate Fixed Income ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, SPDR Biotech ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ClearShares Piton Intermediate Fixed Income ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc, Cummins Inc, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, sells AT&T Inc, SPDR Biotech ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, Exelon Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 708 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/u.s.+capital+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (OPER) - 1,319,897 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.34% ClearShares Piton Intermediate Fixed Income ETF (PIFI) - 763,242 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 112.27% HighPeak Energy Inc (HPK) - 5,000,000 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 363,209 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.67% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 128,014 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $43.48. The stock is now traded at around $37.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 84,815 shares as of 2021-12-31.

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $99.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 27,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastru. The purchase prices were between $92.39 and $105.85, with an estimated average price of $100.7. The stock is now traded at around $94.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,782 shares as of 2021-12-31.

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $32.1. The stock is now traded at around $31.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 47,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $28.18. The stock is now traded at around $19.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 40,996 shares as of 2021-12-31.

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $20.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 52,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ClearShares Piton Intermediate Fixed Income ETF by 112.27%. The purchase prices were between $98.1 and $99.08, with an estimated average price of $98.59. The stock is now traded at around $97.494200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 763,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.61%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $145.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 134,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 865.35%. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $245.33, with an estimated average price of $227.6. The stock is now traded at around $226.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,662 shares as of 2021-12-31.

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 91.55%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 83,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 32.76%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $63.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 177,777 shares as of 2021-12-31.

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 139.82%. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $111.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 33,673 shares as of 2021-12-31.

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52.

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $47.57 and $57.76, with an estimated average price of $52.93.

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Paysafe Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.38 and $8.27, with an estimated average price of $5.49.

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Templeton Global Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.03 and $5.49, with an estimated average price of $5.35.

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.79 and $28.92, with an estimated average price of $23.81.

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Rackspace Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $12.84 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $14.32.