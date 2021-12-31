Gemmer Asset Management LLC Buys EVI Industries Inc, SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells Mastercard Inc, Coinbase Global Inc, The Home Depot Inc

New Purchases: EVI, EFAX, PSTG, DFIV, FTNT, TGT, EEM, TRV, PWR, TFFP, BRLT, SLVM, CYXT, LCID, PWSC, HYFM, AOUT, ROKU, VCIF, TEAF, LYFT, SONO, LOVE, FLGT, COPX, XME, XBI, PSIL, META, HYDR, GLTR, EDOC, DAPP, OZ, BITO, DOUG, MULN, RIVN, DTC, LYLT, KD, HXL, VVI, TTWO, PTR, TPC, PAAS, LVS, KRC, INCY, SPE, DISH, DB, WOLF, CRD.B, CTO, CAR, BHLB, ABC, COTY, GRWG, COUP, AEO, PRTY, CDK, IVT, ALLE, VEEV, ADNT, NRZ, PBF, NXPI, SLRC, UIHC, ESSA, GTLS,

V, SCHB, MA, AAPL, COIN, HD, DFAC, T, URA, AMZN, SCHW, CVX, JNJ, USB, VZ, WMT, DIS, FB, ABNB, DFUS, IGE, SCHH, VGT, VTI, AGCO, AKAM, ALL, AME, ADSK, SAN, BIIB, BA, SAM, BSX, BAM, VIAC, CSX, CDNS, COF, KMX, CAT, FIS, CINF, CTXS, CMCSA, CMI, ATGE, DE, D, EXR, XOM, FDX, F, GSK, GPN, HCSG, HON, LRCX, MU, VTRS, NKTR, NEM, NKE, OHI, PFE, PXD, PIPR, BKNG, PSEC, QCOM, QDEL, O, WRK, SMG, SNBR, SRE, SONY, TSM, UAL, X, KMPR, UVV, OLED, WBA, WFC, WGO, EBAY, IGR, ALGT, BTZ, DFS, PM, CHTR, FN, GM, TRIP, PLAY, ESNT, AMC, JD, CCS, GPRO, BABA, TDOC, KHC, SQ, CRSP, IIPR, ETRN, AMCR, CMPS, QS, FLGC, IDEV, IJH, ITOT, IUSB, QUAL, VEU, VSS, VT, Sold Out: VICI, LEGN, BWMX, GDYN, XP, BNTX, MDLA, SILK, AVLR, BIOX, YCBD, FOUR, DMTK, CADE, CADE, VST, TTD, TWLO, OLLI, TLRY, TLRY, SYF, GLOB, EQX, AEVA, TLT, PALL, MTUM, EWQ, LIDR, MYPS, RTPY, SWIM, TSP, INVZ, HASI, GROY, JOAN, HIMS, ASLE, LAZR, CYBN, SFT, RNLX, GOCO, GFI, TIGO, MGM, KSS, KSU, HRC, HLF, HA, EQC, FUL, GES, SKM, GILT, FDP, FMS, DISCA, DHI, CAKE, BBW, EAT, BIDU, AVB, GNRC, TMHC, FRG, CLPT, CLIR, ZNGA, APTV, TROX, EXPI, CMRE, ST, CLFD, GMBL, VFF, EMX, HIVE, VOD, CUBE, TEX, STMP, SNN,

Walnut Creek, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys EVI Industries Inc, SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Pure Storage Inc, sells Mastercard Inc, Coinbase Global Inc, The Home Depot Inc, AT&T Inc, U.S. Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gemmer Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Gemmer Asset Management LLC owns 1273 stocks with a total value of $848 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 2,028,301 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.19% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 363,624 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 710,695 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.37% Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 493,217 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.15% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 480,208 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.81%

Gemmer Asset Management LLC initiated holding in EVI Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $37, with an estimated average price of $32.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 1,022,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $85.68, with an estimated average price of $83.15. The stock is now traded at around $81.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 92,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Pure Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.87 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $29.17. The stock is now traded at around $25.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 183,351 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Dimensional International Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.05 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $32.71. The stock is now traded at around $34.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 27,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.87 and $367.67, with an estimated average price of $329.9. The stock is now traded at around $304.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 363 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $221.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 659 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.81%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 480,208 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.11%. The purchase prices were between $30.89 and $31.11, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $30.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 910,021 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 273.48%. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $519.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 9,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.02%. The purchase prices were between $86.61 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $87.57. The stock is now traded at around $85.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 157,394 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 34120.00%. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $113.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 18,821 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.78%. The purchase prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $85.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 136,638 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $223.81 and $252.59, with an estimated average price of $238.94.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $25.85 and $42.08, with an estimated average price of $34.77.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Vodafone Group PLC. The sale prices were between $14.62 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.26.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Tronox Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $21.55 and $26.24, with an estimated average price of $23.9.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Avalara Inc. The sale prices were between $129.11 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $155.25.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Hims & Hers Health Inc. The sale prices were between $5.5 and $8.46, with an estimated average price of $7.22.