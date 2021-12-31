Strategic Wealth Investment Group, LLC Buys Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Eli Lilly and Co, Sells Keysight Technologies Inc, Humana Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: BSX, UNH, WMT, PFE, UNP, ANTM, SCHF, VXUS, MCD, QCOM, AVGO, FDN,
- Added Positions: SPTL, AMZN, SPY, NOBL, BLV, VTI, TIP, PFF, LLY, KO, GLD, AAPL, DIA, JPM, FB, V, CSCO, MSFT, KHC, PG, IBM, TSN, COST, DIS, WM, CRM, AXP, QQQ, VNQ, UBER, BA, VAW, DD, MOO, GOOGL, LYFT, VZ, JNJ, STWD, GS, GLTR, TSLA, EPI, T, ARKG, PGF, XT, XBI, VGT, SPCE, TAN, BND, NFLX, AGE, DUK, ABBV, EKSO, ATHX, SPG, CWBR, O,
- Reduced Positions: VGSH, BP, BRK.B, ABR, SCHX, UPS, IVV, ABT, ASX, LCTX, CWB, VUG,
- Sold Out: KEYS, HUM, A, TFC, DDD, PYPL, PFFD, PSK, HD, KD,
- SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL) - 1,411,264 shares, 15.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.71%
- Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 511,301 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.01%
- ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 269,326 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.40%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 41,135 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.32%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 106,148 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.58%
Strategic Wealth Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.07 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $41.98. The stock is now traded at around $43.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,262 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Strategic Wealth Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $463.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 754 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Strategic Wealth Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $141.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,109 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Strategic Wealth Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $63.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Strategic Wealth Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $54.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,181 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Strategic Wealth Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $242.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 940 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)
Strategic Wealth Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 69.94%. The purchase prices were between $99.6 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $102.72. The stock is now traded at around $98.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 42,031 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Strategic Wealth Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 68.15%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 22,314 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Strategic Wealth Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 393.81%. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $243.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,311 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Strategic Wealth Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 59.85%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $58.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 27,668 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Strategic Wealth Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 35.66%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $130.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,281 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Waste Management Inc (WM)
Strategic Wealth Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 61.12%. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $166.9, with an estimated average price of $161.05. The stock is now traded at around $153.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,916 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)
Strategic Wealth Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $161.15 and $207.93, with an estimated average price of $187.81.Sold Out: Humana Inc (HUM)
Strategic Wealth Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $384.96 and $469.02, with an estimated average price of $443.48.Sold Out: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)
Strategic Wealth Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $147.95 and $164.3, with an estimated average price of $155.76.Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Strategic Wealth Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08.Sold Out: SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (PSK)
Strategic Wealth Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $41.74 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $42.46.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Strategic Wealth Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.
