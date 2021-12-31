Strategic Wealth Investment Group, LLC Buys Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Eli Lilly and Co, Sells Keysight Technologies Inc, Humana Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc

New Purchases: BSX, UNH, WMT, PFE, UNP, ANTM, SCHF, VXUS, MCD, QCOM, AVGO, FDN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Eli Lilly and Co, Cisco Systems Inc, International Business Machines Corp, sells Keysight Technologies Inc, Humana Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, Truist Financial Corp, 3D Systems Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Wealth Investment Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Strategic Wealth Investment Group, LLC owns 92 stocks with a total value of $385 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL) - 1,411,264 shares, 15.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.71% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 511,301 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.01% ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 269,326 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.40% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 41,135 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.32% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 106,148 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.58%

Strategic Wealth Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.07 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $41.98. The stock is now traded at around $43.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,262 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Wealth Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $463.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 754 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Wealth Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $141.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,109 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Wealth Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $63.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Wealth Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $54.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,181 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Wealth Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $242.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 940 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Wealth Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 69.94%. The purchase prices were between $99.6 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $102.72. The stock is now traded at around $98.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 42,031 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Wealth Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 68.15%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 22,314 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Wealth Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 393.81%. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $243.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,311 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Wealth Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 59.85%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $58.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 27,668 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Wealth Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 35.66%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $130.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,281 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Wealth Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 61.12%. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $166.9, with an estimated average price of $161.05. The stock is now traded at around $153.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,916 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Wealth Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $161.15 and $207.93, with an estimated average price of $187.81.

Strategic Wealth Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $384.96 and $469.02, with an estimated average price of $443.48.

Strategic Wealth Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $147.95 and $164.3, with an estimated average price of $155.76.

Strategic Wealth Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08.

Strategic Wealth Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $41.74 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $42.46.

Strategic Wealth Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.