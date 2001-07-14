Nylabone to Donate Limited-Edition Chew Toy Proceeds in Honor of MGM's Film DOG Starring Channing Tatum

Nylabone, an iconic brand in the Central Garden & Pet portfolio (Nasdaq: CENT) (Nasdaq: CENTA), has created a limited-edition Power Chew toy with a camouflage-inspired design in honor of the upcoming MGM film DOGstarring Channing Tatum and co-directed by Tatum and Reid Carolin, and will donate a portion of sales to long-time partner American Humane and its Pups4Patriots™ program, which unites dogs needing homes with military veterans suffering from mental or physical trauma.

DOG is a buddy comedy that follows the misadventures of two former Army Rangers paired against their will on the road trip of a lifetime. Army Ranger Briggs (Channing Tatum) and Lulu (a Belgian Malinois dog) buckle into a 1984 Ford Bronco and race down the Pacific Coast in hopes of making it to a fellow soldier's funeral on time. Along the way, they’ll drive each other completely crazy, break a small handful of laws, narrowly evade death, and learn to let down their guards in order to have a fighting chance of finding happiness. DOG will be released in theaters on February 18, 2022.

“It is always an honor to support American Humane’s Pups4Patriots program and its mission to bring military veterans and shelter dogs together—creating special life-long bonds,” said Glen S. Axelrod, President and CEO of Nylabone Products. “Through our limited-edition chew toy for DOG, we are thrilled to embrace this fun and meaningful opportunity to help show our deep appreciation for American Humane and all the wonderful work they do.”

Nylabone’s specially made Power Chew toy features a military-style camouflage design and comes in a classic Souper shape. Featuring delicious chicken flavor throughout, this USA-made chew toy will keep extreme chewers happy and busy. It is recommended for dogs over 50 pounds and available for purchase at select retailers.

Through the Pups4Patriots™ program, American Humane works to save lives on both ends of the leash. This organization rescues surrendered shelter dogs and trains them as life-saving service dogs for military veterans struggling with the invisible wounds of war, such as PTSD and traumatic brain injury.

“America’s veterans served us—and now it’s time for us to serve them,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, President and CEO of American Humane. “American Humane has been first to serve with the U.S. military for more than a century, and we are proud to support all veterans, both two-legged and four-legged, through our Pups4Patriots program and military working dog reunifications. We are so appreciative of Nylabone’s support, in honor of DOG the movie, that will help us continue to save lives both on and off the battlefield.”

About Nylabone

Nylabone, the leader in safe, healthy chewing since 1955, crafts the highest-quality chew toys, tastiest chew treats, exciting play toys, and most innovative dental solutions in the world. A family-founded company, Nylabone has a history of helping pet parents take the best possible care of their dogs. They are committed to developing world-class solutions for destructive chewing, separation anxiety, dental health, and more, helping dogs live fuller, happier lives. Recommended by veterinarians, Nylabone® products encourage a positive relationship between humans and their furry best friends. To put it simply, Nylabone Chews Best™! For more information, visit www.nylabone.com. Nylabone is a subsidiary of California-based Central Garden & Pet Company and has been the leader in responsible animal care for over 60 years.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet understands that home is central to life and has proudly nurtured happy and healthy homes for over 40 years. With fiscal 2021 net sales of $3.3 billion, Central is on a mission to lead the future of the pet and garden industries. The Company’s innovative and trusted products are dedicated to helping lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a leading portfolio of more than 65 high-quality brands including Pennington, Nylabone, Kaytee, Amdro and Aqueon, strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities and a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture. Central Garden & Pet is based in Walnut Creek, California and has over 7,000 employees across North America and Europe. For additional information about Central, please visit www.central.com.

About American Humane

American Humane is the country’s first national humane organization. Founded in 1877, American Humane is committed to ensuring the safety, welfare and well-being of animals, and our leadership programs are first to serve in promoting and nurturing the bonds between animals and people. For more information or to support our work, please visit www.americanhumane.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Metro Goldwyn Mayer:

Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) is a leading entertainment company focused on the production and global distribution of film and television content across all platforms. The company owns one of the world's deepest libraries of premium film and television content as well as the premium pay television network EPIX, which is available throughout the U.S. via cable, satellite, telco, and digital distributors. In addition, MGM has investments in numerous other television channels, digital platforms, interactive ventures, and is producing premium short-form content for distribution. For more information, visit www.mgm.com.

