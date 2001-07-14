E2open Announces a Stock Repurchase Plan of up to $100 Million

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), a leading network-based provider of a cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management platform, today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has approved a program for the repurchase of up to $100 million of E2open shares of Class A common stock over the next twelve months. E2open has approximately 301.4 million shares of Class A common stock outstanding as of January 10, 2022.

“E2open is a highly profitable subscription software business with double digit organic revenue growth that generates substantial free cash flow,” said Michael Farlekas, chief executive officer at E2open. “The board authorization allows the company flexibility to deploy capital that is accretive to shareholders as conditions warrant, while retaining flexibility to invest in the business both organically and through acquisitions.”

The authorized purchases may be made from time to time on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions. Any repurchased shares will have the status of treasury shares and may be used, if and when needed, for general corporate purposes. E2open has no obligation to repurchase shares under the authorization, and the timing, actual number and value of the shares which are repurchased will be at the discretion of management and will depend on a number of factors, including the price of E2open’s Class A common stock. E2open intends to conduct the program in compliance with Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Repurchases may also be made under a pre-established trading plan under Rule 10b5-1 that may result in shares of common stock being repurchased when the company may otherwise be precluded from doing so. E2open may suspend or discontinue repurchases at any time.

