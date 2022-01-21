Zimmer Biomet Announces Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement in Connection with Planned Spinoff of ZimVie; ZimVie to Host Investor Day on February 7

PR Newswire

WARSAW, Ind. and WESTMINSTER, Colo., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH) today announced that it has filed a Form 10 registration statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in connection with the intended spinoff of its Dental and Spine businesses into a standalone, publicly traded company, ZimVie.

The Form 10 includes detailed information about ZimVie, such as historic financial information, a description of ZimVie's business and strategy, and other legal and financial disclosures. A copy of the Form 10 is available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

In addition, ZimVie will host a virtual Investor Day on Monday, February 7, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to approximately 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The virtual event will feature presentations from ZimVie leaders outlining its Dental and Spine offerings, addressable market opportunity, financial outlook, business strategy, and the broader organizations supporting these businesses. The event will feature a live Q&A panel following speaker presentations.

A live and archived webcast of the event can be accessed via Zimmer Biomet's Investor Relations website at https://investor.zimmerbiomet.com.

Zimmer Biomet announced in February 2021 its intent to form a new independent, publicly traded company to optimize resource allocation and drive toward market leadership. That transaction process remains on track, with an expected close in the first quarter of 2022.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

About ZimVie

ZimVie will focus on the dental and spine markets and their respective growth drivers such as implants, surgical tools, bone graft substitutes, spinal fusion implants, non-fusion alternatives, and digital care management solutions. "Zim" derives from Zimmer Biomet, the new company's roots — and "Vie" is the French word for "life," symbolizing the future. ZimVie's headquarters will be in Westminster, Colorado.

