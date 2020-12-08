DEADLINE ALERT for INSD, MMAT, BHG, TLIS: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

Instadose Pharma Corp. f/k/a Mikrocoze, Inc. ( INSD)

Class Period: December 8, 2020 – November 24, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 28, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Instadose had performed inadequate due diligence into the Business Combination and/or ignored significant red flags associated with Instadose Canada; (2) Instadose's internal controls and policies were inadequate to detect and/or prevent impermissible trading activity by control persons of the Company; (3) the foregoing subjected Instadose to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Meta Materials Inc. f/k/a Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. ( MMAT)

Class Period: September 21, 2020 – December 14, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 4, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the business combination of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. and Metamaterial Inc. would result in an SEC investigation and subpoena; (2) the Company has materially overstated its business connections and dealings; (3) the Company has materially overstated its ability to produce and commercialize its products; (4) the Company has materially overstated its products' novelty and capabilities; (5) the Company's products did not have the potential to be disruptive because, among other things, the Company priced its products too high; and (6) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Bright Health Group, Inc. (: BHG)

Class Period: June 24, 2021 – November 10, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 7, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Bright Health had overstated its post-IPO business and financial prospects; (2) the Company was ill-equipped to handle the impact of COVID-19-related costs; (3) the Company was experiencing a decline in premium revenue because of a failure to capture risk adjustment on newly added lives; (4) all the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on Bright Health's business and financial condition; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Talis Biomedical Corporation ( TLIS)

Class Period: February 2021 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 8, 2022

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement was false and misleading and omitted to state material adverse facts. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the comparator assay in the primary study lacked sufficient sensitivity to support Talis’s EUA application for Talis One COVID-19 test; (2) that, as a result, Talis was reasonably likely to experience delays in obtaining regulatory approval for the Talis One COVID-19 test; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s commercialization timeline would be significantly delayed; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

[email protected]

www.howardsmithlaw.com