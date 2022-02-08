Wearable Health Solutions Inc. Announces "Worldwide Business With kathy ireland(R)" Broadcast Marketing Campaign Designed To Drive Leads For Distributors In The Wearable Healthcare Device Market Will Begin Production On February 8, 2022

Ireland's Company Reaches Over 200+ Million Households Via Fox Business Network & Bloomberg International Television-Plus Video Streams On All Major Social Media

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2021 / Wearable Health Solutions Inc. (OTC:WHSI) (Wearable Health Solutions or the Company), a manufacturer of multiple lines of proprietary personal medical alarm and home security devices and provider of IOT mobile health (mHealth) products and services through its national distribution network of independent dealers previously announced on June 2, 2021 that it had entered into an agreement with Worldwide Business with kathy ireland®, to create impactful video pieces in a credible 3rd party format for use in promos and social media, today announced that the production is scheduled to start on February 8, 2022.

COVID and resulting scheduling issues had delayed the start of production. The collaboration will include the production of video marketing vehicles designed to increase the Company's share of the Global Medical Alert System Market which is estimated to be $7.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $10.9 billion by 2026 with a healthy CAGR of 8.3%.[i] The marketing plan is designed to increase awareness of the company's new product , the iHelp Max, and drive sales.

Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® is a weekly half-hour show featuring global executives sharing their business insights and framing the opportunities shaping their industries. Hosted by a business mogul, Kathy Ireland interviews some of the brightest minds in business today. The show broadcasts on Fox Business Network as part of their sponsored content line up and globally on Bloomberg Television. Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® extends beyond the weekly on-air program with digital content delivered on various video platforms and across social media

The videos, including the interview with Kathy Ireland, will be deployed live on the Worldwide Business website wwbki.com supported by promotional content shared throughout their social platforms promoting our live stream event with call-to-actions for brand awareness and click-throughs to the Company's website.

It will receive U. S and International television exposure including:

US Television Exposure

Fox Business Network as branded content - 80 million potential US Cable Households including 20 million DirecTV subscribers.

Roku ( 43 Million Active Accounts ): Dedicated Worldwide Business Channel

Amazon Fire ( 40 Million Users ): Dedicated Worldwide Business Channel

International Television Exposure (198 million Cable Households):

Europe - Bloomberg International Television as branded content - Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Central Europe, Middle East/Africa

Asia - Bloomberg International Television as branded content - China, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, and more

Latin America- Bloomberg International Television as branded content - Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Venezuela, the Caribbean

Harrysen Mittler, the Chairman & CEO of Wearable Health Solutions Inc. said: "Our marketing plan is designed to acquire new customers through the efforts of our distributors. This new initiative will create leads for our distributors giving them a qualified and interested pool of potential candidates for them to close. Our model is a continuity marketing plan, where we acquire new users, offering our services and technology for a minimal initial payment; The majority of revenue comes from the recurring monthly fees generated by satisfied users"

About Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® :

Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® is the premier source for the latest business stories, offering viewers a glimpse into the thoughts and insights of some of the brightest minds in the industry today. Hosted by business mogul Kathy Ireland, our award-winning television series of in-depth interviews takes a dedicated look at companies and organizations around the globe as we explore the multitude of business opportunities that modern business companies have before them.

By highlighting the perspectives and insights of leading global executives, we uniquely illustrate how they're adapting in their space to meet an ever-changing world. Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® airs weekly on Fox Business Network as sponsored content and Bloomberg International and brings original branded business content to audiences in more than 50 countries across the globe.

Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® Having aired more than 1,000 episodes and highlighting more than 6,000 companies for more than two decades, Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® consistently brings you the latest, most exciting business, technology, and health stories. For viewers who want to know more about the topics covered, supplemental digital content is available on various video platforms and across social media. Worldwide Business with kathy ireland®.

For more information go to: https://worldwidebusinesswithkathyireland.com/about-the-show/

About Wearable Health Solutions:

The Company manufacturers medical alarm devices that are used to summon help in the event of an emergency. Our products are designed and marketed primarily to the elderly, physically disabled and individuals living alone, through our vast dealer network.

We provide IOT mobile health (mHealth) products and services to dealers and distributors throughout the globe. As a leader in the rapidly growing medical alarm device and eHealth sector, we provide innovative wearable healthcare products, tracking services, and turn-key solutions that enable our users to be proactive with their health, as well as safe and protected at all times.

Our products and services are always state-of-the-art and cost effective. Our latest product, the iHelp MAX 4G, is a cellular medical alert system, both Bluetooth and WiFi-enabled, showcasing improved features and functions such as fall detection, geo-fencing, gps tracking, medication reminders, and voice commands utilizing Google assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Through our culture, our drive, and the expertise of each individual employee, we are uniquely positioned to build shareholder value by setting the highest standards in service, reliability, and safety in our rapidly growing industry.

