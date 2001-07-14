Old Dominion Freight Line Releases Inaugural ESG Report

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Nasdaq: ODFL) announced today the release of its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The 2020 ESG Report includes data from 2018 to 2020 and utilizes the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Road Transportation Sustainability Accounting Standard. The ESG Report is available under the Corporate Responsibility section of the Company’s investor website at ir.odfl.com.

“We are proud to release our inaugural ESG Report, which outlines our ESG initiatives and recent performance metrics,” stated Greg Gantt, President and Chief Executive Officer of Old Dominion. “Our commitment to the OD Family of employees, our customers and the continuous pursuit of efficiency in all aspects of our business is critical to our success and reflects our priorities surrounding ESG initiatives. We are committed to providing additional updates in our future ESG reports.”

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is one of the largest North American less-than-truckload (“LTL”) motor carriers and provides regional, inter-regional and national LTL services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Our service offerings, which include expedited transportation, are provided through an expansive network of service centers located throughout the continental United States. The Company also maintains strategic alliances with other carriers to provide LTL services throughout North America. In addition to its core LTL services, the Company offers a range of value-added services including container drayage, truckload brokerage and supply chain consulting.

