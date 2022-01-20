Ideanomics Inc Just Saw Its Biggest Insider Buy of the Year

GuruFocus data shows that Alfred Poor, CEO of Ideanomics Inc ( IDEX), purchased 14,500 shares on 2022-01-20.

Insiders buying shares of stock in their companies can be a good sign. This could indicate that insiders have become optimistic about the company's future. It is worthwhile to pay attention to insider trades as they have a greater understanding of their company than most people. Let's now take a closer look at the insider purchase to determine if Ideanomics Inc is worthy of investor attention.

Alfred Poor's Trades

Alfred Poor purchased total 77,475 shares over the last year.

Alfred Poor is buying stock in their company over the long-term, which means they have been investing in it. This could indicate that the stock is on the right track.

Trends from the inside

Investors may be unsure if the buys of one insider are really that significant. Is the stock being bought by other insiders or is it being sold?

Ideanomics Inc's insider transactions history shows that there were 2 insider buys over the last year. During the same period, 1 insider sold.

Insider purchases are more appealing than insider sales to us. This is a sign of a positive trend in the company's owners and top executives. Insiders buying more stock means that it's more likely the stock will be undervalued.

Valuation

On the date of Alfred Poor’s recent purchase, shares of Ideanomics Inc traded at $1.07 per share. The stock now has a market capitalization of $510.123 million.

Ideanomics Inc's price to GF-Value ratio is 1.6. It has a GuruFocus value $0.67 and a $1.07 price. The stock's GF Value is significant overvalued.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

