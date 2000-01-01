Romick Downloads Activision Stake, Widens SoftBank Short

Steven Romick (Trades, Portfolio) disclosed his fourth-quarter 2021 portfolio earlier this week.

Part of Los Angeles-based investment firm First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio), the guru manages the FPA Crescent Fund along with Brian Selmo and Mark Landecker. Taking both long and short positions, the fund's objective is to generate returns with less risk than the market while avoiding permanent loss of capital. Its strategy combines deep research with a focus on strong fundamentals, attractive risk-reward and diversification across geographies, market caps, sectors and capital structure.

During the three months ended Dec. 31, Romick entered 15 new positions, sold out of 13 stocks and added to or trimmed a slew of other existing investments. Among his most notable trades were new holdings in Activision Blizzard Inc. ( ATVI, Financial), Amazon.com Inc. ( AMZN, Financial) and Uber Technologies Inc. ( UBER, Financial), the divestment of Olympus Corp. ( TSE:7733, Financial) and a boost to the OpenText Corp. ( OTEX, Financial) stake. He also added to his short position in SoftBank Corp. ( TSE:9434, Financial).

Activision Blizzard

Romick invested in 2.3 million shares of Activision Blizzard ( ATVI, Financial), allocating 2.09% of the equity portfolio to the stake. The stock traded for an average price of $68.02 per share during the quarter.

The Santa Monica, California-based video game publisher, which recently announced it is being acquired by Microsoft ( MSFT, Financial), has a $63.73 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $81.72 on Friday with a price-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-book ratio of 3.76 and a price-sales ratio of 7.08.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is fairly valued currently based on historical ratios, past performance and future earnings projections.

GuruFocus rated Activision’s financial strength 7 out of 10, driven by a comfortable level of interest coverage and a high Altman Z-Score of 7.38 that indicates it is in good standing. The return on invested capital also overshadows the weighted average cost of capital, meaning value creation is occurring as the company grows.

The company’s profitability scored an 8 out of 10 rating on the back of operating margin expansion and strong returns on equity, assets and capital that outperform a majority of competitors. Activision Blizzard also has a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 6 out of 9, indicating conditions are typical for a stable company. Due to consistent earnings and revenue growth, the company has a predictability rank of 3.5 out of five stars. According to GuruFocus, companies with this rank return an average of 9.3% annually over a 10-year period.

Of the gurus invested in Activision Blizzard, PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) has the largest stake with 0.72% of outstanding shares. Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), First Pacific, Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio), George Soros (Trades, Portfolio) and Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) also have significant positions in the stock.

Amazon.com

The investor picked up 15,136 shares of Amazon ( AMZN, Financial), dedicating 0.69% of the equity portfolio to the holding. Shares traded for an average price of 3,427.48 each during the quarter.

The e-commerce giant headquartered in Seattle has a market cap of $1.48 trillion; its shares were trading around $2,965.15 on Friday with a price-earnings ratio of 57.13, a price-book ratio of 12.29 and a price-sales ratio of 3.27.

According to the GF Value Line, the stock is modestly undervalued currently.

Amazon’s financial strength was rated 6 out of 10 by GuruFocus. In addition to adequate interest coverage, the company has a high Altman Z-Score of 5.31, indicating it is in good standing even though assets are building up at a faster rate than revenue is growing. Value creation is also occurring since the ROIC eclipses the WACC.

The company’s profitability fared even better with an 8 out of 10 rating due to operating margin expansion, strong returns that top a majority of industry peers and a high Piotroski F-Score of 7, indicating business conditions are healthy. As a result of steady earnings and revenue growth, Amazon has a five-star predictability rank. GuruFocus says companies with this rank return, on average, 12.1% annually.

With a 0.41% stake, Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) is Amazon’s largest guru shareholder. Other top guru investors include Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio), Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio), Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio) and Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio).

Uber Technologies

The guru entered a 1.18 million-share stake in Uber Technologies ( UBER, Financial), giving it 0.67% space in the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average per-share price of $43.04.

The San Francisco-based ridesharing company, which also offers food and package delivery services, has a $70.81 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $36.50 on Friday with a price-book ratio of 5.21 and a price-sales ratio of 4.8.

Based on the GF Value Line, the stock appears to be a possible value trap. As such, investors should do thorough research before making a decision.

GuruFocus rated Uber’s financial strength 4 out of 10. As a result of issuing approximately $5.1 billion in new long-term debt over the past three years, the company has poor interest coverage. The low Altman Z-Score of 1.25 also warns it could be at risk of going bankrupt if it does not improve its liquidity.

The company’s profitability did not fare as well, scoring a 1 out of 10 rating on the back of negative margins and returns that underperform a majority of competitors. Uber has a low Piotroski F-Score of 3, indicating operations are in poor shape, and has recorded losses in operating income as well as declines in revenue per share over the past several years.

Sands is Uber’s largest guru shareholder with a 1.10% stake. Coleman, Segalas, Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio), Cohen and Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio), among several other gurus, also have notable investments in the stock.

Olympus

With an impact of -0.68% on the equity portfolio, Romick sold his 2.28 million remaining shares of Olympus ( TSE:7733, Financial). During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of 2,508.41 yen ($22.05) per share.

GuruFocus estimates he gained 81.06% on the investment.

The Japanese company, which manufactures optical and digital precision technology, has a market cap of 3.11 trillion yen; its shares closed at 2,420 yen on Thursday with a price-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-book ratio of 6.98 and a price-sales ratio of 3.76.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is modestly overvalued currently.

Olympus’ financial strength was rated 5 out of 10 by GuruFocus. Although the company has issued new long-term debt over the past several years, it is still at a manageable level due to adequate interest coverage. It has a high Altman Z-Score of 4.02, indicating it is in good standing. Value creation is also occurring since the ROIC exceeds the WACC.

The company’s profitability scored a 6 out of 10 rating. Although the operating margin is in decline, Olympus is supported by strong returns that outperform a majority of industry peers and a high Piotroski F-Score of 8. It also has a one-star predictability rank. GuruFocus data shows companies with this rank return an average of 1.1% annually.

Of the gurus invested in Olympus, the Matthews Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio) has the largest stake with 0.16% of its outstanding shares. The Hennessy Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio) and iShares MSCI ACWI ex. U.S. ETF also own the stock.

OpenText

Impacting the equity portfolio by 0.61%, the investor increased his OpenText ( OTEX, Financial) position by 164.63%, buying 942,782 shares. Shares traded for an average price of $49.15 each during the quarter.

Romick now holds 1.5 million shares total, which represent 0.98% of the equity portfolio. GuruFocus estimates he has lost 4.82% on the investment since establishing it in the second quarter of 2021.

The Canadian software company, which provides enterprise information management software, has a $12.73 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $46.52 on Friday with a price-earnings ratio of 38.51, a price-book ratio of 2.99 and a price-sales ratio of 3.74.

According to the GF Value Line, the stock appears to be fairly valued currently.

GuruFocus rated OpenText’s financial strength 4 out of 10. In addition to insufficient interest coverage, the Altman Z-Score of 2.52 indicates the company is under some pressure since assets are building up at a faster rate than revenue is growing. The WACC also surpasses the WACC, so the company is struggling to create value.

The company’s profitability fared better with an 8 out of 10 rating, driven by operating margin expansion, strong returns that top over half its competitors and a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 5. Despite seeing a slowdown in revenue per share growth over the past years, OpenText still has a four-star predictability rank. Companies with this rank return, on average, 9.8% annually based on GuruFocus data.

With a 0.56% stake, Romick is the company’s largest guru shareholder. Other top guru investors are First Pacific, Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies, Richard Snow (Trades, Portfolio), Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio), Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio), Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio) and Fisher.

Short position

The FPA Crescent Fund widened its short position in SoftBank ( TSE:9434, Financial), which was established in the first quarter of 2020, to -1.4 million shares.

The fund increased the short position in the Japanese conglomerate by 29,389 shares during the quarter. The stock traded for an average per-share price of 1,520.69 yen during the period.

Additional trades and portfolio performance

During the quarter, Romick also sold out of Booking Holdings Inc. ( BKNG, Financial) as well as trimmed the holdings of Alphabet Inc. ( GOOG, Financial), Jefferies Financial Group Inc. ( JEF, Financial) and Broadcom Inc. ( AVGO, Financial) and boosted the Comcast Corp. ( CMCSA, Financial) position.

The guru’s $7.23 billion equity portfolio, which is composed of 123 stocks, is largely invested in the communication services and financial services sectors, followed by the technology space.

The FPA Crescent Fund posted a return on 15.17% for 2021, underperforming the S&P 500’s 28.71% return.