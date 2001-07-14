Therma-Tru Expands Shaker-Style Entry Door Options

New for 2022, Therma-Tru is adding expanded options to its offering of Shaker-style Fiber-Classic Mahogany and Smooth-Star doors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220121005392/en/

Therma-Tru is adding expanded options to its offering of Shaker-style Fiber-Classic Mahogany and Smooth-Star doors. (Photo: Business Wire)

Saratoga flush-glazed glass is now available for Fiber-Classic Mahogany Collection and Smooth-Star doors and sidelites, enabling homeowners to elevate the entry with handcrafted appeal. Saratoga glass offers modest privacy with a geometric pattern that bridges both modern and traditional designs.

“Shaker-style elements remain popular among homeowners,” said Mark Ayers, senior vice president of marketing and product development for Therma-Tru. “The addition of even more on-trend options to our Fiber-Classic and Smooth-Star offering is sure to appeal to homeowners.”

Therma-Tru has also added expanded size options for Smooth-Star doors, including 7'0" Shaker-style flush-glazed Craftsman doors and full-lite sidelites, to complement a wider range of homes.

Fiber-Classic and Smooth-Star doors set the standard for beauty, quality and performance at an excellent value, and are designed for long-lasting energy efficiency, durability and security.

For more information about expanded options for Therma-Tru Shaker-style entry doors, visit thermatru.com%2Fnewproducts.

Shareable Highlights

New for 2022, Therma-Tru is adding expanded options to its offering of Shaker-style Fiber-Classic Mahogany and Smooth-Star doors.

Therma-Tru has also added expanded size options for Smooth-Star doors, including 7'0" Shaker-style flush-glazed Craftsman doors and full-lite sidelites, to complement a wider range of homes.

About Therma-Tru

Therma-Tru is the leading entry door brand most preferred by building professionals. Founded in 1962, Therma-Tru pioneered the fiberglass entry door industry, and today offers a complete portfolio of entry and patio door system solutions, including decorative glass doorlites, sidelites and transoms, and door components. The company is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio and also offers low-maintenance Fypon® polyurethane and PVC products. For more information and product warranty details, visit www.thermatru.com, www.fypon.com or call 800-537-8827.

Therma-Tru is part of the Outdoors & Security division of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), a Fortune 500 company, part of the S&P 500 Index and a leader in the home products industry. The Company’s growing portfolio of complementary businesses and innovative brands include Moen and the House of Rohl within the Global Plumbing Group, outdoor living and security products from Therma-Tru, LARSON, Fiberon, Master Lock and SentrySafe, and MasterBrand Cabinets’ wide-ranging offerings from Mantra, Diamond, Omega and many more. Visit www.FBHS.com to learn more about FBHS, its brands and how the Company is accelerating its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220121005392/en/