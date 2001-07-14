Therma-Tru Introduces Retractable Screen Door, Adding Natural Light and Fresh Air to the Home

New for 2022, Therma-Tru introduces a retractable screen door solution with a discreet, hidden design, tested for compatibility with Therma-Tru’s full system.

The Therma-Tru retractable screen door allows fresh air and ample natural light into the home while keeping debris and insects out. Quality tested for compatibility with Therma-Tru entry door systems, the retractable screen door features a durable design that is built to last – featuring an aluminum track and housing that provide added strength and an aluminum sill plate assembly with slide adjustment that provides a secure fit.

“Now more than ever, homeowners are looking for ways to create a seamless transition between their indoor and outdoor living spaces,” said Mark Ayers, senior vice president of marketing and product development for Therma-Tru. “The retractable screen door provides that easy transition, while featuring the quality you’ve come to expect from Therma-Tru.”

The symmetrical design and neutral color options were selected to coordinate with or complement a home’s exterior and interior details. When paired with a Therma-Tru door, the retractable screen does not detract from the look of the entryway.

The Therma-Tru retractable screen fits many 6'8" and 8'0" inswing applications.

For more information about the Therma-Tru retractable screen door, visit thermatru.com%2Fnewproducts.

About Therma-Tru

Therma-Tru is the leading entry door brand most preferred by building professionals. Founded in 1962, Therma-Tru pioneered the fiberglass entry door industry, and today offers a complete portfolio of entry and patio door system solutions, including decorative glass doorlites, sidelites and transoms, and door components. The company is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio and also offers low-maintenance Fypon polyurethane and PVC products. For more information and product warranty details, visit www.thermatru.com, www.fypon.com or call 800-537-8827.

Therma-Tru is part of the Outdoors & Security division of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), a Fortune 500 company, part of the S&P 500 Index and a leader in the home products industry. The Company’s growing portfolio of complementary businesses and innovative brands include Moen and the House of Rohl within the Global Plumbing Group, outdoor living and security products from Therma-Tru, LARSON, Fiberon, Master Lock and SentrySafe, and MasterBrand Cabinets’ wide-ranging offerings from Mantra, Diamond, Omega and many more. Visit www.FBHS.com to learn more about FBHS, its brands and how the Company is accelerating its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments.

