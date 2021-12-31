Shikiar Asset Management Inc Buys Warby Parker Inc, Compass Diversified Holdings, RLJ Lodging Trust, Sells Toll Brothers Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Oaktree Capital Group LLC

- New Purchases: WRBY, CODIPB.PFD, RLJPA.PFD, QRTEP.PFD, BXMT, MTTR, BRPHF, LCID, BHR, ANSS, OSUR, UNH,
- Added Positions: COTY, SE, MGM, GSBD, GBDC, DEA, PYPL, VEEV, LH, AGR, FCX, MSFT, NYCB, GOOG, SO, NEE, AMLP, GLPI, FCRD, OGE, CARR, FBIO, VNO, SLGPI.PFD,
- Reduced Positions: TOL, FDX, ILPT, VRT, STAG, LVMUY, AAPL, GLD, INCY, C, VZ, REGN, AMD, TTWO, WMT, BAC, MDGL, CPK.PFD, MNRPC.PFD, FBIOP.PFD, BACPK.PFD, ALLO, NEEPQ, HON,
- Sold Out: ZG, OAKPA.PFD, T, CAIPA.PFD, GE, LLY, MBUU, DIS, FB, PLTR, CYBL, OZSC,
These are the top 5 holdings of SHIKIAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 376,856 shares, 17.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,746 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,877 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.78%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,917 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 100,815 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61%
Shikiar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Warby Parker Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.15 and $59.5, with an estimated average price of $51.94. The stock is now traded at around $32.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 119,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Compass Diversified Holdings (CODIPB.PFD)
Shikiar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Compass Diversified Holdings. The purchase prices were between $26.41 and $27.9, with an estimated average price of $27.08. The stock is now traded at around $27.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 71,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJPA.PFD)
Shikiar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in RLJ Lodging Trust. The purchase prices were between $27.69 and $29.11, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $27.870500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 66,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEP.PFD)
Shikiar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.15 and $109.85, with an estimated average price of $106.15. The stock is now traded at around $103.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 13,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)
Shikiar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $33.81, with an estimated average price of $31.79. The stock is now traded at around $30.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 28,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Matterport Inc (MTTR)
Shikiar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Matterport Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.01 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.516900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 41,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coty Inc (COTY)
Shikiar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Coty Inc by 75.13%. The purchase prices were between $7.47 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $9.44. The stock is now traded at around $8.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 286,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sea Ltd (SE)
Shikiar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 29.49%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $160.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 22,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD)
Shikiar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc by 107.78%. The purchase prices were between $18.49 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $19.433600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 86,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC)
Shikiar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc by 62.99%. The purchase prices were between $14.86 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.47. The stock is now traded at around $15.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 144,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Avangrid Inc (AGR)
Shikiar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Avangrid Inc by 39.61%. The purchase prices were between $47.91 and $53.3, with an estimated average price of $50.71. The stock is now traded at around $46.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 25,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc (FCRD)
Shikiar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $4.38 and $4.82, with an estimated average price of $4.66. The stock is now traded at around $4.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)
Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $52.38 and $105.72, with an estimated average price of $71.11.Sold Out: Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAKPA.PFD)
Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Oaktree Capital Group LLC. The sale prices were between $26.13 and $26.86, with an estimated average price of $26.5.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.Sold Out: (CAIPA.PFD)
Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.1 and $26.29, with an estimated average price of $25.5.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3.Reduced: Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)
Shikiar Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in Toll Brothers Inc by 66.87%. The sale prices were between $55.22 and $74.61, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $58.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.02%. Shikiar Asset Management Inc still held 30,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Shikiar Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in FedEx Corp by 79.75%. The sale prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $246.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Shikiar Asset Management Inc still held 1,962 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)
Shikiar Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 28.3%. The sale prices were between $21.83 and $28.4, with an estimated average price of $25.22. The stock is now traded at around $22.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Shikiar Asset Management Inc still held 100,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)
Shikiar Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in Stag Industrial Inc by 34.31%. The sale prices were between $40.19 and $47.96, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $42.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Shikiar Asset Management Inc still held 37,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Incyte Corp (INCY)
Shikiar Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in Incyte Corp by 46.73%. The sale prices were between $63.34 and $74.11, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $75.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Shikiar Asset Management Inc still held 11,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Shikiar Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 48.39%. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.626000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Shikiar Asset Management Inc still held 4,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.
