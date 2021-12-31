Shikiar Asset Management Inc Buys Warby Parker Inc, Compass Diversified Holdings, RLJ Lodging Trust, Sells Toll Brothers Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Oaktree Capital Group LLC

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Warby Parker Inc, Compass Diversified Holdings, RLJ Lodging Trust, Qurate Retail Inc, Coty Inc, sells Toll Brothers Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Oaktree Capital Group LLC, AT&T Inc, FedEx Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Shikiar Asset Management Inc owns 87 stocks with a total value of $373 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 376,856 shares, 17.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,746 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,877 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.78% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,917 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25% Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 100,815 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61%

Shikiar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Warby Parker Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.15 and $59.5, with an estimated average price of $51.94. The stock is now traded at around $32.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 119,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Compass Diversified Holdings. The purchase prices were between $26.41 and $27.9, with an estimated average price of $27.08. The stock is now traded at around $27.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 71,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in RLJ Lodging Trust. The purchase prices were between $27.69 and $29.11, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $27.870500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 66,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.15 and $109.85, with an estimated average price of $106.15. The stock is now traded at around $103.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 13,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $33.81, with an estimated average price of $31.79. The stock is now traded at around $30.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 28,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Matterport Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.01 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.516900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 41,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Coty Inc by 75.13%. The purchase prices were between $7.47 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $9.44. The stock is now traded at around $8.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 286,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 29.49%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $160.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 22,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc by 107.78%. The purchase prices were between $18.49 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $19.433600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 86,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc by 62.99%. The purchase prices were between $14.86 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.47. The stock is now traded at around $15.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 144,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Avangrid Inc by 39.61%. The purchase prices were between $47.91 and $53.3, with an estimated average price of $50.71. The stock is now traded at around $46.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 25,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $4.38 and $4.82, with an estimated average price of $4.66. The stock is now traded at around $4.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $52.38 and $105.72, with an estimated average price of $71.11.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Oaktree Capital Group LLC. The sale prices were between $26.13 and $26.86, with an estimated average price of $26.5.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.1 and $26.29, with an estimated average price of $25.5.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in Toll Brothers Inc by 66.87%. The sale prices were between $55.22 and $74.61, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $58.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.02%. Shikiar Asset Management Inc still held 30,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in FedEx Corp by 79.75%. The sale prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $246.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Shikiar Asset Management Inc still held 1,962 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 28.3%. The sale prices were between $21.83 and $28.4, with an estimated average price of $25.22. The stock is now traded at around $22.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Shikiar Asset Management Inc still held 100,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in Stag Industrial Inc by 34.31%. The sale prices were between $40.19 and $47.96, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $42.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Shikiar Asset Management Inc still held 37,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in Incyte Corp by 46.73%. The sale prices were between $63.34 and $74.11, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $75.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Shikiar Asset Management Inc still held 11,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 48.39%. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.626000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Shikiar Asset Management Inc still held 4,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.