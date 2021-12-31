Harrington Investments, INC Buys Pfizer Inc, AerCap Holdings NV, Sells Chubb, Abbott Laboratories, JPMorgan Chase

New Purchases: PFE, AER,

PFE, AER, Added Positions: PYPL, AMZN, QCOM, DE, ZM, MMC, VZ, VEEV, MDT, SYK, BOH, CTXS, AMAL, NFLX, COST, TREX, SYY, GWW, KEY, AGR, INTC, WBA, TJX, HMC, LMND, GLD, PHG, ORCL, JCI, HOLX, PEAK, EMR, UL, SNY, PG, GHC, MS, PLD, HASI,

PYPL, AMZN, QCOM, DE, ZM, MMC, VZ, VEEV, MDT, SYK, BOH, CTXS, AMAL, NFLX, COST, TREX, SYY, GWW, KEY, AGR, INTC, WBA, TJX, HMC, LMND, GLD, PHG, ORCL, JCI, HOLX, PEAK, EMR, UL, SNY, PG, GHC, MS, PLD, HASI, Reduced Positions: CB, AAPL, JPM, SIVB, GOOG, DHR, TMO, SCHO, UPS, SHOP, ISRG, GOOGL, SONY, NVO, CERN, FSLR, ASML, ED, T,

CB, AAPL, JPM, SIVB, GOOG, DHR, TMO, SCHO, UPS, SHOP, ISRG, GOOGL, SONY, NVO, CERN, FSLR, ASML, ED, T, Sold Out: ABT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pfizer Inc, AerCap Holdings NV, sells Chubb, Abbott Laboratories, JPMorgan Chase, Danaher Corp, Shopify Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harrington Investments, INC. As of 2021Q4, Harrington Investments, INC owns 84 stocks with a total value of $186 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Harrington Investments, INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harrington+investments%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 87,951 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.78% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 29,276 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72% SVB Financial Group (SIVB) - 13,339 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 13,180 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.12% Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 144,348 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88%

Harrington Investments, INC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $52.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harrington Investments, INC initiated holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $61.95. The stock is now traded at around $64.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,074 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harrington Investments, INC sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29.