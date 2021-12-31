Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Harrington Investments, INC Buys Pfizer Inc, AerCap Holdings NV, Sells Chubb, Abbott Laboratories, JPMorgan Chase

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Harrington Investments, INC (Current Portfolio) buys Pfizer Inc, AerCap Holdings NV, sells Chubb, Abbott Laboratories, JPMorgan Chase, Danaher Corp, Shopify Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harrington Investments, INC. As of 2021Q4, Harrington Investments, INC owns 84 stocks with a total value of $186 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Harrington Investments, INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harrington+investments%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Harrington Investments, INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 87,951 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.78%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 29,276 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
  3. SVB Financial Group (SIVB) - 13,339 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49%
  4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 13,180 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.12%
  5. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 144,348 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88%
New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Harrington Investments, INC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $52.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: AerCap Holdings NV (AER)

Harrington Investments, INC initiated holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $61.95. The stock is now traded at around $64.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,074 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Harrington Investments, INC sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29.



Here is the complete portfolio of Harrington Investments, INC. Also check out:

1. Harrington Investments, INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Harrington Investments, INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Harrington Investments, INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Harrington Investments, INC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus