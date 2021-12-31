Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC Buys Sea, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sells DaVita Inc, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

New Purchases: SE, GLD, AMD, XLK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sea, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Microsoft Corp, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, sells DaVita Inc, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Tyson Foods Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC owns 61 stocks with a total value of $201 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 238,701 shares, 28.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.08% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 420,334 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.12% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 359,628 shares, 8.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.82% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 107,173 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78% iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) - 248,104 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26%

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $160.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,501 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $171.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,488 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $122.110100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $156.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,257 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 40.01%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $301.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,208 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 43.01%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $141.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,158 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in DaVita Inc. The sale prices were between $94.5 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $107.32.

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $80.24 and $89.46, with an estimated average price of $84.78.