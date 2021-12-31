Threadgill Financial, Llc Buys Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, Sells Etsy Inc, Nike Inc, Fiserv Inc

New Purchases: MA, ULTA, ASML, FND, VUG,

MA, ULTA, ASML, FND, VUG, Added Positions: V, PYPL, LRCX, AMAT, KKR, KLAC, SHW, ADSK, SBUX, QCOM, WIX, LOW, XOM, AMZN, GOOG, AAPL, AZO, FB, CVX, DG, NFLX, UNP, MSFT, EBAY, ADBE, CRM, FIVE, CSGP, LKQ, ACN,

V, PYPL, LRCX, AMAT, KKR, KLAC, SHW, ADSK, SBUX, QCOM, WIX, LOW, XOM, AMZN, GOOG, AAPL, AZO, FB, CVX, DG, NFLX, UNP, MSFT, EBAY, ADBE, CRM, FIVE, CSGP, LKQ, ACN, Reduced Positions: KO,

KO, Sold Out: ETSY, NKE, FISV, DIS, DNB, PGR, GDDY, T, HD, FAST, CHE, CI, IBM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Lam Research Corp, sells Etsy Inc, Nike Inc, Fiserv Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Threadgill Financial, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Threadgill Financial, Llc owns 39 stocks with a total value of $168 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,924 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.84% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 51,599 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.97% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 35,326 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.03% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,031 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.07% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 22,460 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. New Position

Threadgill Financial, Llc initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $360.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.83%. The holding were 22,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Threadgill Financial, Llc initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $358.15 and $413.86, with an estimated average price of $389.21. The stock is now traded at around $351.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 14,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Threadgill Financial, Llc initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $709.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 2,794 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Threadgill Financial, Llc initiated holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.46 and $143.31, with an estimated average price of $129.07. The stock is now traded at around $97.540300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 4,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Threadgill Financial, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $283.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 625 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Threadgill Financial, Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 1210.54%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $210.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.42%. The holding were 36,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Threadgill Financial, Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 1030.18%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $165.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 26,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Threadgill Financial, Llc added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 168.04%. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $623.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 10,156 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Threadgill Financial, Llc added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 126.92%. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $138.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 50,611 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Threadgill Financial, Llc added to a holding in KKR & Co Inc by 140.78%. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $66.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 75,782 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Threadgill Financial, Llc added to a holding in KLA Corp by 193.90%. The purchase prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $381.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 10,269 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Threadgill Financial, Llc sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $198.72 and $296.91, with an estimated average price of $242.12.

Threadgill Financial, Llc sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33.

Threadgill Financial, Llc sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.

Threadgill Financial, Llc sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.

Threadgill Financial, Llc sold out a holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $17.89 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $19.07.

Threadgill Financial, Llc sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $90.01 and $103.97, with an estimated average price of $95.62.