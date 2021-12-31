Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Threadgill Financial, Llc Buys Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, Sells Etsy Inc, Nike Inc, Fiserv Inc

insider
Just now
Investment company Threadgill Financial, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Lam Research Corp, sells Etsy Inc, Nike Inc, Fiserv Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Threadgill Financial, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Threadgill Financial, Llc owns 39 stocks with a total value of $168 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of THREADGILL FINANCIAL, LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,924 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.84%
  2. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 51,599 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.97%
  3. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 35,326 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.03%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,031 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.07%
  5. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 22,460 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Threadgill Financial, Llc initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $360.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.83%. The holding were 22,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Threadgill Financial, Llc initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $358.15 and $413.86, with an estimated average price of $389.21. The stock is now traded at around $351.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 14,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Threadgill Financial, Llc initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $709.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 2,794 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)

Threadgill Financial, Llc initiated holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.46 and $143.31, with an estimated average price of $129.07. The stock is now traded at around $97.540300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 4,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Threadgill Financial, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $283.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 625 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Threadgill Financial, Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 1210.54%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $210.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.42%. The holding were 36,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Threadgill Financial, Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 1030.18%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $165.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 26,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Threadgill Financial, Llc added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 168.04%. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $623.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 10,156 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Threadgill Financial, Llc added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 126.92%. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $138.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 50,611 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

Threadgill Financial, Llc added to a holding in KKR & Co Inc by 140.78%. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $66.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 75,782 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Threadgill Financial, Llc added to a holding in KLA Corp by 193.90%. The purchase prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $381.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 10,269 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Threadgill Financial, Llc sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $198.72 and $296.91, with an estimated average price of $242.12.

Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)

Threadgill Financial, Llc sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33.

Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Threadgill Financial, Llc sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Threadgill Financial, Llc sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.

Sold Out: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB)

Threadgill Financial, Llc sold out a holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $17.89 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $19.07.

Sold Out: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Threadgill Financial, Llc sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $90.01 and $103.97, with an estimated average price of $95.62.



